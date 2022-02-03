Reporting Bugs/Feature Requests

Amplify Codegen

Amplify Codegen is a JavaScript toolkit library for frontend and mobile developers building amplify applications. Packages are mainly used for frontend code generation including: | Package | Description | | ---------------------------------------------------------------------- | -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | amplify-codegen | Amplify plugin for code generation | | appsync-modelgen-plugin | Model generator for Amplify Datastore | | graphql-docs-generator | Generates statements from GraphQL schema | | graphql-types-generator | Generates type annotations from GraphQL schema and statements |

Developing

This section should get you running with Amplify Codegen. You will need the latest version of nodejs on your system and developing locally also requires yarn workspaces. You can install it here.

Start by, Forking the main branch of amplify-codegen.

git clone git@github.com:[username]/amplify-codegen.git cd amplify-codegen yarn setup-dev

Before pushing code or sending a pull request, do the following:

At the command line, run npm run lint at the top-level directory. This invokes lerna to check for lint errors in all of our packages.

at the top-level directory. This invokes lerna to check for lint errors in all of our packages. You can use eslint to fix some of the lint errors. To use it, go to the package that has errors and run lint-fix

to fix some of the lint errors. To use it, go to the package that has errors and run If there are any remaining lint errors, resolve them manually. Linting your code is a best practice that ensures good code quality so it's important that you don't skip this step.

Contributing

See the contribution guideline. https://github.com/aws-amplify/amplify-codegen/blob/master/CONTRIBUTING.md