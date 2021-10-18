An open source plugin for the Amplify CLI that makes it easy to incorporate video streaming into your mobile and web applications powered by AWS Amplify and AWS Media Services
Read more about Amplify Video on the AWS Media Blog
Amplify Video is a Category Plugin for AWS Amplify that provides video streaming resources to your Amplify project. It requires that you have the Amplify CLI installed on your system before installing the Amplify Video plugin
To get started install the Amplify CLI via NPM as shown below or follow the getting started guide.
npm install -g @aws-amplify/cli
amplify configure
With the Amplify CLI installed, install this plugin:
npm i amplify-category-video -g
Add a video resource to your Amplify project
amplify video add
Interested in helping us with this project? Please see the contribution guide.
This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.