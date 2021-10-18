openbase logo
amplify-category-video

by awslabs
3.9.2 (see all)

An open source Category Plugin for the AWS Amplify-CLI that makes it easy to deploy live and file based streaming video services and integrate them into your Amplify applications.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

313

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Amplify Video Plugin

An open source plugin for the Amplify CLI that makes it easy to incorporate video streaming into your mobile and web applications powered by AWS Amplify and AWS Media Services

Read more about Amplify Video on the AWS Media Blog

Installation

Amplify Video is a Category Plugin for AWS Amplify that provides video streaming resources to your Amplify project. It requires that you have the Amplify CLI installed on your system before installing the Amplify Video plugin

To get started install the Amplify CLI via NPM as shown below or follow the getting started guide.

npm install -g @aws-amplify/cli
amplify configure

With the Amplify CLI installed, install this plugin:

npm i amplify-category-video -g

Add a video resource to your Amplify project

amplify video add

Getting Started with Amplify Video

Tutorials

Contributions

Interested in helping us with this project? Please see the contribution guide.

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.

