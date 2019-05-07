ampify

Convert plain HTML to Google AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)

Installation

npm install ampify

Usage

const ampify = require ( 'ampify' ); const html = '<YOUR_HTML_CONTENT>' ; const amp = ampify(html, { cwd : 'amp' }); console .log(amp);

Options

cwd

Assets (images/styles) file path

Type: String

Default: ''

round

Enable images dimensions rounding

Type: String

Default: true

Example

Input

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "styles.css" > </ head > < img src = "image.png" > </ html >

image.png

body { background-color : #fff ; }

Output

< html amp = "" > < head > < style amp-custom = "" > body { background-color : #fff } </ style > </ head > < amp-img src = "image.png" width = "600" height = "400" > </ amp-img > </ html >

More examples

See /examples folder for full source code.

Using in Express App

const ampify = require ( 'ampify' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.get( '/article' , async (req, res) => { const html = ` <html> <head> <title>AMP page</title> </head> <body> <div> <p>This is an AMP article</p> </div> </body> </html> ` ; const amp = await ampify(html, { cwd : 'amp' }); res.send(amp); }); app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Listening on port 3000!' ); });

Using as Express middleware

const ampify = require ( 'ampify' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { if (req.url.startsWith( '/amp' )) { const send = res.send; res.send = async (html) => { const amp = await ampify(html, { cwd : 'amp' }); send.call( this , amp); }; } next(); }); app.get( '/amp/article' , (req, res) => { const html = ` <html> <head> <title>AMP page</title> </head> <body> <div> <p>This is AMP article</p> </div> </body> </html> ` ; res.send(html); }); app.get( '/article' , (req, res) => { const html = ` <html> <head> <title>HMTL page</title> </head> <body> <div> <p>This is HTML article</p> </div> </body> </html> ` ; res.send(html); }); app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Listening on port 3000!' ); });

Release History

HISTORY

Licence

MIT (c) Ruslan Kazakov and contributors