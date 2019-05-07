openbase logo
amp

ampify

by Ruslan Kazakov
0.5.0 (see all)

Convert your HTML to Google AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)

Readme

ampify

NPM Version Downloads Stats

Build Status tested with jest Known Vulnerabilities Greenkeeper badge

Convert plain HTML to Google AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages)

Installation

npm install ampify

Usage

const ampify = require('ampify');
const html = '<YOUR_HTML_CONTENT>';
const amp = ampify(html, {cwd: 'amp'});
console.log(amp); // Content of AMP HTML

Options

cwd

Assets (images/styles) file path

  • Type: String
  • Default: ''

round

Enable images dimensions rounding

  • Type: String
  • Default: true

Example

Input

<html>
  <head>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
  </head>
  <img src="image.png">
</html>

image.png

image.png

style.css

body {
  background-color: #fff;
}

Output

<html amp="">
  <head>
    <style amp-custom="">body{background-color:#fff}</style>
  </head>
  <amp-img src="image.png" width="600" height="400"></amp-img>
</html>

More examples

See /examples folder for full source code.

Using in Express App

const ampify = require('ampify');
const express = require('express');

const app = express();

app.get('/article', async (req, res) => {
  const html = `
    <html>
      <head>
      <title>AMP page</title>
      </head>
      <body>
        <div>
          <p>This is an AMP article</p>
        </div>
      </body>
    </html>
  `;

  const amp = await ampify(html, {cwd: 'amp'});
  res.send(amp); // serving AMP content
});

app.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log('Listening on port 3000!');
});

Using as Express middleware

const ampify = require('ampify');
const express = require('express');

const app = express();

app.use((req, res, next) => {
  if (req.url.startsWith('/amp')) {
    const send = res.send;
    res.send = async (html) => {
      const amp = await ampify(html, {cwd: 'amp'});
      send.call(this, amp);
    };
  }
  next();
});

app.get('/amp/article', (req, res) => {
  const html = `
    <html>
      <head>
        <title>AMP page</title>
      </head>
      <body>
        <div>
          <p>This is AMP article</p>
        </div>
      </body>
    </html>
  `;
  res.send(html);
});

app.get('/article', (req, res) => {
  const html = `
    <html>
      <head>
        <title>HMTL page</title>
      </head>
      <body>
        <div>
          <p>This is HTML article</p>
        </div>
      </body>
    </html>
  `;
  res.send(html);
});

app.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log('Listening on port 3000!');
});

Release History

HISTORY

Licence

MIT (c) Ruslan Kazakov and contributors

