A set of common helpers and conventions for using as a base view for ampersand.js apps.
What does it do?
Part of the Ampersand.js toolkit for building clientside applications.
npm install ampersand-view
Note that this is a fork of Backbone's view so most of the public methods/properties here still exist: http://backbonejs.org/#View.
AmpersandView extends
AmpersandState so it can have it's own
props values for example and can be bound directly to the template without a backing model object.
AmpersandView.extend([properties])
Get started with views by creating a custom view class. Ampersand views have a sane default render function, which you don't necessarily have to override, but you probably will wish to specify a
template, your declarative event handlers and your view bindings.
var PersonRowView = AmpersandView.extend({
template: "<li> <span data-hook='name'></span> <span data-hook='age'></span> <a data-hook='edit'>edit</a> </li>",
events: {
"click [data-hook=edit]": "edit"
},
bindings: {
"model.name": {
type: 'text',
hook: 'name'
},
"model.age": {
type: 'text',
hook: 'age'
}
},
edit: function () {
//...
}
});
AmpersandView.extend({ template: "<div><input></div>" })
The
.template is a property for the view prototype. It should either be a string of HTML or a function that returns a string of HTML or a DOM element. It isn't required, but it is used as a default for calling
renderWithTemplate.
The important thing to note is that the returned string/HTML should not have more than one root element. This is because the view code assumes that it has one and only one root element that becomes the
.el property of the instantiated view.
For more information about creating, and compiling templates, read the templating guide.
AmpersandView.extend({ autoRender: true })
The
.autoRender property lets you optionally specify that the view should just automatically render with all the defaults. This requires that you at minimum specify a template string or function.
By setting
autoRender: true the view will simply call
.renderWithTemplate for you (after your
initialize method if present). So for simple views, if you've got a few bindings and a template your whole view could just be really declarative like this:
var AmpersandView = require('ampersand-view');
module.exports = AmpersandView.extend({
autoRender: true,
template: '<div><span id="username"></span></div>',
bindings: {
name: '#username'
}
});
Note: if you are using a template function (and not a string) the template function will get called with a context argument that looks like this, giving you access to
.model,
.collection and any other props you have defined on the view from the template.
this.renderWithTemplate(this, this.template);
AmpersandView.extend({ events: { /* ...events hash... */ } })
The events hash allows you to specify declarative callbacks for DOM events within the view. This is much clearer and less complex than calling
el.addEventListener('click', ...) everywhere.
{"event selector": "callback"}.
selector causes the event to be bound to the view's root element (
this.el).
Using the events hash has a number of benefits over manually binding events during the
render call:
this continues to refer to the view object.
var DocumentView = AmpersandView.extend({
events: {
//bind to a double click on the root element
"dblclick" : "open",
//bind to a click on an element with both 'icon' and 'doc' classes
"click .icon.doc" : "select",
"contextmenu .icon.doc" : "showMenu",
"click .show_notes" : "toggleNotes",
"click .title .lock" : "editAccessLevel",
"mouseover .title .date" : "showTooltip"
},
open: function() {
window.open(this.model.viewer_url);
},
select: function() {
this.model.selected = true;
},
//...
});
Note that the
events definition is not merged with the superclass definition. If you want to merge
events from a superclass, you have to do it explicitly:
var SuperheroRowView = PersonRowView.extend({
events: _.extend({}, PersonRowView.prototype.events, {
'click [data-hook=edit-secret-identitiy]': 'editSecretIdentity'
})
});
The bindings hash gives you a declarative way of specifying which elements in your view should be updated when the view's model is changed.
For a full reference of available binding types see the ampersand-dom-bindings section.
For example, with a model like this:
var Person = AmpersandModel.extend({
props: {
name: 'string',
age: 'number',
avatarURL: 'string'
},
session: {
selected: 'boolean'
}
});
and a template like this:
<!-- templates.person -->
<li>
<img data-hook="avatar">
<span data-hook="name"></span>
age: <span data-hook="age"></span>
</li>
you might have a binding hash in your view like this:
var PersonView = AmpersandView.extend({
templates: templates.person,
bindings: {
'model.name': {
type: 'text',
hook: 'name'
},
'model.age': '[data-hook=age]', //shorthand of the above
'model.avatarURL': {
type: 'attribute',
name: 'src',
hook: 'avatar'
},
//no selector, selects the root element
'model.selected': {
type: 'booleanClass',
name: 'active' //class to toggle
}
}
});
Note that the
bindings definition is not merged with the superclass definition. If you want to merge
bindings from a superclass, you have to do it explicitly:
var SuperheroRowView = PersonRowView.extend({
bindings: _.extend({}, PersonRowView.prototype.bindings, {
'model.secretIdentity': '[data-hook=secret-identity]'
})
});
view.el
All rendered views have a single DOM node which they manage, which is acessible from the
.el property on the view. Allowing you to insert it into the DOM from the parent context.
var view = new PersonView({ model: me });
view.render();
document.querySelector('#viewContainer').appendChild(view.el);
new AmpersandView([options])
The default
AmpersandView constructor accepts an optional
options object, and:
model,
collection,
el.
events hash.
bindings hash.
subviews hash.
initialize passing it the options hash.
autoRender is true and a template is defined.
Typical use-cases for the options hash:
el already in the DOM, pass it as an option:
new AmpersandView({ el: existingElement }).
initialize function in the extend call, rather than modifying the constructor, it's easier.
new AmpersandView([options])
Called by the default view constructor after the view is initialized. Overwrite initialize in your views to perform some extra work when the view is initialized. Initially it's a noop:
var MyView = AmpersandView.extend({
initialize: function (options) {
console.log("The options are:", options);
}
});
var view = new MyView({ foo: 'bar' });
//=> logs 'The options are: {foo: "bar"}'
If you want to extend the
initialize function of a superclass instead of redefining it completely, you can
explicitly call the
initialize of the superclass at the right time:
var SuperheroRowView = PersonRowView.extend({
initialize: function () {
PersonRowView.prototype.initialize.apply(this, arguments);
doSomeOtherStuffHere();
})
});
view.render()
Render is a part of the Ampersand View conventions. You can override the default view method when extending AmpersandView if you wish, but as part of the conventions, calling render should:
this.el property if the view doesn't already have one, and populate it with your view template
this.el attribute, render should either populate it with your view template, or create a new element and replace the existing
this.el if it's in the DOM tree.
The default render looks like this:
render: function () {
this.renderWithTemplate(this);
return this;
}
If you want to extend the
render function of a superclass instead of redefining it completely, you can
explicitly call the
render of the superclass at the right time:
var SuperheroRowView = PersonRowView.extend({
render: function () {
PersonRowView.prototype.render.apply(this, arguments);
doSomeOtherStuffHere();
})
});
ampersand-view triggers a
'render' event for your convenience, too, if you want to set listeners for it. The
'render' and
'remove' events emitted by this module are merely convenience events, as you may listen solely to
change:rendered in order to capture the render/remove events in just one listener.
view.renderCollection(collection, ItemView, containerEl, [viewOptions])
collection {Backbone Collection} The instantiated collection we wish to render.
ItemView {View Constructor | Function} The view constructor that will be instantiated for each model in the collection or a function that will return an instance of a given constructor.
options object is passed as a first argument to a function, which can be used to access
options.model and determine which view should be instantiated. This view will be used with a reference to the model and collection and the item view's
render method will be called with an object containing a reference to the containerElement as follows:
.render({containerEl: << element >>}).
.container. If a string is passed ampersand-view runs
this.query('YOUR STRING') to try to grab the element that should contain the collection of views. If you don't supply a
containerEl it will default to
this.el.
viewOptions {Object} [optional] Additional options
viewOptions {Object} Options object that will get passed to the
initialize method of the individual item views.
filter {Function} [optional] Function that will be used to determine if a model should be rendered in this collection view. It will get called with a model and you simply return
true or
false.
reverse {Boolean} [optional] Convenience for reversing order in which the items are rendered.
This method will maintain this collection within that container element. Including proper handling of add, remove, sort, reset, etc.
Also, when the parent view gets
.remove()'ed any event handlers registered by the individual item views will be properly removed as well.
Each item view will only be
.render()'ed once (unless you change that within the item view itself).
The collection view instance will be returned from the function.
// some views for individual items in the collection
var ItemView = AmpersandView.extend({ ... });
var AlternativeItemView = AmpersandView.extend({ ... });
// the main view
var MainView = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<section class="page"><ul class="itemContainer"></ul></section>',
render: function (opts) {
// render our template as usual
this.renderWithTemplate(this);
// call renderCollection with these arguments:
// 1. collection
// 2. which view to use for each item in the list
// 3. which element within this view to use as the container
// 4. options object (not required):
// {
// // function used to determine if model should be included
// filter: function (model) {},
// // boolean to specify reverse rendering order
// reverse: false,
// // view options object (just gets passed to item view's `initialize` method)
// viewOptions: {}
// }
// returns the collection view instance
var collectionView = this.renderCollection(this.collection, ItemView, this.el.querySelector('.itemContainer'), opts);
return this;
}
});
// alternative main view
var AlternativeMainView = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<section class="sidebar"><ul class="itemContainer"></ul></section>',
render: function (opts) {
this.renderWithTemplate(this);
this.renderCollection(this.collection, function (options) {
if (options.model.isAlternative) {
return new AlternativeItemView(options);
}
return new ItemView(options);
}, this.el.querySelector('.itemContainer'), opts);
return this;
}
});
view.renderWithTemplate([context], [template])
context {Object | null} [optional] The context that will be passed to the template function, usually it will be passed the view itself, so that
.model,
.collection etc are available.
template {Function | String} [optional] A function that returns HTML or a string of HTML.
This is shortcut for the default rendering you're going to do in most every render method, which is: use the template property of the view to replace
this.el of the view and re-register all handlers from the event hash and any other binding as described above.
var view = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<li><a></a></li>',
bindings: {
'name': 'a'
},
events: {
'click a': 'handleLinkClick'
},
render: function () {
// this does everything
// 1. renders template
// 2. registers delegated click handler
// 3. inserts and binds the 'name' property
// of the view's `this.model` to the <a> tag.
this.renderWithTemplate();
}
});
view.query('.classname')
Runs a
querySelector scoped within the view's current element (
view.el), returning the first matching element in the dom-tree.
notes:
'' as the selector.
undefined
var view = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<li><img class="avatar" src=""></li>',
render: function () {
this.renderWithTemplate(this);
// cache an element for easy reference by other methods
this.imgEl = this.query(".avatar");
return this;
}
});
view.queryByHook('hookname')
A convenience method for retrieving an element from the current view by it's
data-hook attribute. Using this approach is a nice way to separate javascript view hooks/bindings from class/id selectors that are being used by CSS.
notes:
<img data-hook="avatar user-image"/> would still match for
queryByHook('avatar').
.query() under the hood. So
.queryByHook('avatar') is equivalent to
.query('[data-hook~=avatar]')
undefined.
var view = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<li><img class='avatar-rounded' data-hook="avatar" src=""></li>',
render: function () {
this.renderWithTemplate(this);
// cache an element for easy reference by other methods
this.imgEl = this.queryByHook('avatar');
return this;
}
});
view.queryAll('.classname')
Runs a
querySelectorAll scoped within the view's current element (
view.el), returning an array of all matching elements in the dom-tree.
notes:
Array not a DOM collection.
view.queryAllByHook('hookname')
Uses
queryAll method with a given
data-hook attribute to retrieve all matching elements scoped within the view's current element (
view.el), returning an array of all matching elements in the dom-tree or an empty array if no results has been found.
view.cacheElements(hash)
A shortcut for adding reference to specific elements within your view for access later. This is avoids excessive DOM queries and makes it easier to update your view if your template changes. It returns
this.
In your
render method. Use it like so:
render: function () {
this.renderWithTemplate(this);
this.cacheElements({
pages: '#pages',
chat: '#teamChat',
nav: 'nav#views ul',
me: '#me',
cheatSheet: '#cheatSheet',
omniBox: '[data-hook=omnibox]'
});
return this;
}
Then later you can access elements by reference like so:
this.pages, or
this.chat.
view.listenToAndRun(object, eventsString, callback)
Shortcut for registering a listener for a model and also triggering it right away.
view.remove()
Removes a view from the DOM, and calls
stopListening to remove any bound events that the view has
listenTo'd. This method also triggers a
remove event on the view, allowing for listeners (or the view itself) to listen to it and do some action, like cleanup some other resources being used. The view will trigger the
remove event if
remove() is overridden.
initialize : function() {
this.listenTo(this,'remove',this.cleanup);
// OR this, either statements will call 'cleanup' when `remove` is called
this.once('remove',this.cleanup, this);
},
cleanup : function(){
// do cleanup
}
view.registerSubview(viewInstance)
This method will:
remove() is called.
subview.parent
view.renderSubview(viewInstance, containerEl)
.remove(),
.render() and an
.el property that is the DOM element for that view. Typically this is just an instantiated view.
.container. If a string is passed ampersand-view runs
this.query('YOUR STRING') to try to grab the element that should contain the sub view. If you don't supply a
containerEl it will default to
this.el.
This method is just sugar for the common use case of instantiating a view and putting in an element within the parent.
It will:
this.parent will be available when your subview's
render method gets called
render() method
var view = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<li><div class="container"></div></li>',
render: function () {
this.renderWithTemplate();
//...
var model = this.model;
this.renderSubview(new SubView({
model: model
}), '.container');
//...
}
});
view.subviews
You can declare subviews that you want to render within a view, much like you would bindings. Useful for cases where the data you need for a subview may not be available on first render. Also, simplifies cases where you have lots of subviews.
When the parent view is removed the
remove method of all subviews will be called as well.
You declare them as follows:
var AmpersandView = require('ampersand-view');
var CollectionRenderer = require('ampersand-collection-view');
var ViewSwitcher = require('ampersand-view-switcher');
module.exports = AmpersandView.extend({
template: '<div><div></div><ul data-hook="collection-container"></ul></div>',
subviews: {
myStuff: {
selector: '[data-hook=collection-container]',
waitFor: 'model.stuffCollection',
prepareView: function (el) {
return new CollectionRenderer({
el: el,
collection: this.model.stuffCollection
});
}
},
tab: {
hook: 'switcher',
constructor: ViewSwitcher
}
}
});
subview declarations consist of:
data-hook attribute. Equivalent to
selector: '[data-hook=some-hook]'.
{el: [Element grabbed from selector], parent: [reference to parent view instance]}. So if you don't need to do any custom setup, you can just provide the constructor.
waitFor condition is met. It will be called with the
this context of the parent view and with the element that matches the selector as the argument. It should return an instantiated view instance.
view.delegateEvents([events])
Creates delegated DOM event handlers for view elements on
this.el. If
events is omitted, will use the
events property on the view.
Generally you won't need to call
delegateEvents yourself, if you define an
event hash when extending AmpersandView,
delegateEvents will be called for you when the view is initialize.
Events is a hash of
{"event selector": "callback"}*
Will unbind existing events by calling
undelegateEvents before binding new ones when called. Allowing you to switch events for different view contexts, or different views bound to the same element.
{
'mousedown .title': 'edit',
'click .button': 'save',
'click .open': function (e) { ... }
}
view.undelegateEvents()
Clears all callbacks previously bound to the view with
delegateEvents.
You usually don't need to use this, but may wish to if you have multiple views attached to the same DOM element.
ampersand-state 5.x
lodash upgrade and require methodology
rendered property behavior.
rendered now set after calling render()/remove() fns, vs. old strategy which simply checked for
view.el
role in lieu of
data-hook for accessibility reasons discussed here
<body> case.
getByRole work even if
role attribute is on the root element. Throws an error if your view template contains more than one root element.
.parent before it calls
.render() on the subview.
getByRole method
.empty() in renderCollection. (fixes: https://github.com/HenrikJoreteg/ampersand-view/issues/13)
parent reference to subviews registered via registerSubview
Why yes! So glad you asked :)
npm test to run the tests in a headless phantom browser.
npm start to start a webserver with the test harness, and then visit http://localhost:3000 to open and run the tests in your browser of choice.
MIT