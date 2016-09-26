Lead Maintainer: Christopher Dieringer (@cdaringe)

overview

A view module for intelligently rendering and validating selectbox input. Works well with ampersand-form-view.

install

npm install ampersand- select -view

API Reference

clear() - [Function] - returns this

Alias to calling setValue(null, true) . Sets the selected option to either the unselectedText option or a user defined option whose value is null . Be mindful that if no unselectedText or null option exists, the view will error.

reset() - [Function] - returns this

Sets the selected option and view value to the original option value provided during construction.

setValue([value, skipValidationMessage]) - [Function] - returns this

Sets the selected option to that which matches the provided value. Updates the view's .value accordingly. SelectView will error if no matching option exists. null , undefined , and '' values will preferentially select unselectedText if defined.

constructor - [Function] new SelectView([options])

options

general options

name : the <select> 's name attribute's value. Used when reporting to parent form

: the 's attribute's value. Used when reporting to parent form parent : parent form reference

: parent form reference options : array/collection of options to render into the select box

: array/collection of options to render into the select box [groupOptions] : use instead of options to generate <optgroup> elements within your <select> . If this is set, any values passed in options will be ignored and replaced with values coming from groupOptions .

: use instead of to generate elements within your . If this is set, any values passed in will be ignored and replaced with values coming from . [el] : element if you want to render the view into

: element if you want to render the view into [template] : a custom template to use (see 'template' section, below, for more)

: a custom template to use (see 'template' section, below, for more) [required] : [default: false ] field required

: [default: ] field required [eagerValidate] : [default: false ] validate and show messages immediately. Note: field will be validated immediately to provide a true .valid value, but messages by default are hidden.

: [default: ] validate and show messages immediately. Note: field will be validated immediately to provide a true value, but messages by default are hidden. [unselectedText] : text to display if unselected

: text to display if unselected [value] : initial value for the <select> . value must be a member of the options set

: initial value for the . be a member of the set [tabindex] : [default: 0 ] Specify the tab index number for your field (integer).

label & validation options

[label] : [default: name value] text to annotate your select control

: [default: value] text to annotate your select control [invalidClass] : [default: 'select-invalid' ] class to apply to root element if invalid

: [default: ] class to apply to root element if invalid [validClass] : [default: 'select-valid' ] class to apply to root element if valid

: [default: ] class to apply to root element if valid [requiredMessage] : [default: 'Selection required' ] message to display if invalid and required

collection option set

If using a collection to produce <select> <option> s, the following may also be specified:

[disabledAttribute] : boolean model attribute to flag disabling of the option node

: boolean model attribute to flag disabling of the option node [idAttribute] : model attribute to use as the id for the option node. This will be returned by SelectView.prototype.value

: model attribute to use as the id for the option node. This will be returned by [textAttribute] : model attribute to use as the text of the option node in the select box

: model attribute to use as the text of the option node in the select box [yieldModel] : [default: true ] if options is a collection, yields the full model rather than just its idAttribute to .value

When the collection changes, the view will try and maintain its currently .value . If the corresponding model is removed, the <select> control will default to the 0th index <option> and update its value accordingly.

custom template

You may override the default template by providing your own template string to the constructor options hash. Technically, all you must provided is a <select> element. However, your template may include the following under a single root element:

An element with a data-hook="label" to annotate your select control An <select> element to hold your options An element with a data-hook="message-container" to contain validation messages An element with a data-hook="message-text" nested beneath the data-hook="message-container" element to show validation messages

Here's the default template for reference:

< label class = "select" > < span data-hook = "label" > </ span > < select > </ select > < span data-hook = "message-container" class = "message message-below message-error" > < p data-hook = "message-text" > </ p > </ span > </ label >

You may SelectView.extend({ template: ...}) to create a View definition with a more permanent default template of your liking as well.

example

var FormView = require ( 'ampersand-form-view' ); var SelectView = require ( 'ampersand-select-view' ); module .exports = FormView.extend({ fields : function ( ) { return [ new SelectView({ label : 'Pick a color!' , name : 'color' , parent : this , options : [ 'blue' , 'orange' , 'red' ], unselectedText : 'please choose one' , required : true , tabindex : 1 , }), new SelectView({ name : 'option' , parent : this , options : [ [ 'a' , 'Option A' ], [ 'b' , 'Option B' ], [ 'c' , 'Option C' , true ] ], tabindex : 2 , }), new SelectView({ name : 'option' , parent : this , groupOptions : [ { groupName : "Options 1" , options : [ [ '1' , 'Option 1' ], [ '2' , 'Option 2' ], [ '3' , 'Option 3' , true ] ] }, { groupName : "Options 2" , options : [ [ 'a' , 'Option A' ], [ 'b' , 'Option B' ], [ 'c' , 'Option C' , true ] ] } ], tabindex : 3 , }), new SelectView({ name : 'model' , parent : this , options : collection, value : collection1.at( 2 ), idAttribute : 'id' , textAttribute : 'title' , disabledAttribute : 'disabled' , yieldModel : false , tabindex : 4 , }) ]; } });

gotchas

Numeric option values are generally stringified by the browser. Be mindful doing comparisons. You'll generally desire to inspect selectView.value (the value of your selected options' input) over selectView.select.value (the value returned from the browser). Additionally, do not use option sets containing values that == one another. E.g., do not use options whose values are "2" (string) and 2 (number). Browsers cannot distinguish between them in the select control context, thus nor can ampersand-select-view.

null , undefined , or '' option values are not considered valid when the field is required. This does not apply when options are from a collection and yieldModel is enabled. The unselectedText option will always be preferred in updating the control to an empty-ish value.



browser support

changelog

7.0.0 Upgrade to &-view 9.x

6.2.1 Added the tabindex option to allow custom tab-ordering of fields for usability

6.2.0 Support extending template

6.1.0 Generate <optgroup> elements by passing the new options.groupOptions parameter

6.0.0 Match field label rendering behavior to ampersand-input-view. removes label fallback to name attr Improve x-browser testing CI

5.0.0 Change events now always get triggered on the select element instead of blindly calling on the root element.

4.0.0 Extend ampersand-view and support autoRender , where previously this view would autoRender unconditionally

3.0.0 Improve general option edge cases, and add supporting test cases. Primarily targets falsy option value handling. Validate immediately to assist when parent FormView tests onload for field validity. Update skipValidation to skipValidationMessage , permit immediate validation, but conditionally display messages. Throw an Error when trying to setValue(value) and an option matching the requested value does not exist. The exception to this is when the provided value is null , undefined , or '' , and a null option value exists. Because the DOM can only recognize a single empty value for any <option> , which is the empty string '' , only a single empty-ish option can only be supported by the view. Support 0 value options, both in Model id's and array values. Add eagerValidate . Denote a plan for 4.x release Bulk update README, and some cody tidying



credits

Originally designed & written by @philip_roberts.

license

MIT