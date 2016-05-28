Lead Maintainer: Christopher Dieringer (@cdaringe)

Purpose

A view module for intelligently rendering and validating input. Works well with ampersand-form-view.

It does the following:

Automatically shows/hides error messages based on tests

Will not show error messages pre-submit, or if it's never had a valid value. This lets people tab-through a form without triggering a bunch of error messages.

Live-validates, to always report if in valid state. But only shows messages when sane to do so.

Only shows first failed message. Then, as the user corrects, updates and validates against all tests, showing appropriate message, until all tests pass.

It's built on ampersand-view, so you can use it with extend as expected.

install

npm install ampersand- input - view

example

var FormView = require ( 'ampersand-form-view' ); var InputView = require ( 'ampersand-input-view' ); module .exports = FormView.extend({ fields : function ( ) { return [ new InputView({ label : 'Address' , name : 'address' , value : this .model.address || '' , required : false , placeholder : '2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles CA' , parent : this }) ]; } });

API Reference

extend AmpersandInputView.extend({ })

Since this view is based on ampersand-state, it can be extended in the same way.

To create an InputView class of your own, you extend AmpersandInputView and provide instance properties and options for your class. Here, you will typically pass any properties ( props , session , and derived ) of your state class, and any methods to be attached to instances of your class.

Note: If you want to add initialize() , remember that it's overriding InputView's own initialize() . Thus, you should call the parent's initialize() manually:

var AmpersandInputView = require ( 'ampersand-input-view' ); var MyCustomInput = AmpersandInputView.extend({ initialize : function ( ) { AmpersandInputView.prototype.initialize.apply( this , arguments ); } });

constructor/initialize new AmpersandInputView([opts])

When creating an instance of an InputView , you can pass in the initial values of the attributes which will be set on the state. Unless extraProperties is set to allow , you will need to have defined these attributes in props or session .

opts

tests (default: [] ): test function to run on input (more below).

(default: ): test function to run on input (more below). name : the input's name attribute's value. Used when reporting to parent form.

: the input's attribute's value. Used when reporting to parent form. type (default: 'text' ): input type to use, can be any valid HTML5 input type.

(default: ): input type to use, can be any valid HTML5 input type. value : initial value for the <input> .

: initial value for the . template : a custom template to use (see 'template' section, below, for more).

: a custom template to use (see 'template' section, below, for more). placeholder : (optional) "placeholder text" for the input.

: (optional) "placeholder text" for the input. el : (optional) element if you want to render it into a specific exisiting element pass it on initialization.

: (optional) element if you want to render it into a specific exisiting element pass it on initialization. required (default: true ): whether this field is required or not.

(default: ): whether this field is required or not. readonly (default: false ): whether this field is read only or not.

(default: ): whether this field is read only or not. autofocus (default: false ): whether this field automatically gets focus on page load or not.

(default: ): whether this field automatically gets focus on page load or not. requiredMessage (default: 'This field is required' ): message to use if required and empty.

(default: ): message to use if required and empty. validClass (default: 'input-valid' ): class to apply to input if valid (see below for customizing where this is applied).

(default: ): class to apply to input if valid (see below for customizing where this is applied). invalidClass (default: 'input-invalid' ): class to apply to input if invalid (see below for customizing where this is applied).

(default: ): class to apply to input if invalid (see below for customizing where this is applied). parent : a View instance to use as the parent for this input. If your InputView is in a FormView, this is automatically set for you.

: a View instance to use as the for this input. If your InputView is in a FormView, this is automatically set for you. beforeSubmit : function called by ampersand-form-view during submit. By default this runs the tests and displays error messages.

: function called by ampersand-form-view during submit. By default this runs the tests and displays error messages. tabindex (default: 0 ): Specify the tab index number for your field (integer).

render inputView.render()

Renders the inputView. This is called automatically if your inputView is used within a parent ampersand-form-view.

template inputView.template

This can either be customized by using extend , or by passing in a template on instantiation.

It can be a function that returns a string of HTML or DOM element--or just an plain old HTML string.

But whatever it is, the resulting HTML should contain the following hooks:

an <input> or <textarea> element

or element an element with a data-hook="label" attribute

attribute an element with a data-hook="message-container" attribute (this we'll show/hide)

attribute (this we'll show/hide) an element with a data-hook="message-text" attribute (where message text goes for error)

Creating a new class:

var CustomInput = AmpersandInputView.extend({ template : [ '<label>' , '<input class="form-input">' , '<span data-hook="label"></span>' , '<div data-hook="message-container" class="message message-below message-error">' , '<p data-hook="message-text"></p>' , '</div>' , '</label>' ].join( '' ) }); var myCustomInput = new CustomInput();

Setting the template when instantiating it:

var myInput = new AmpersandInputView({ template: myCustomTemplateStringOrFunction });

value new AmpersandInputView({ value: 'something' })

If you pass value on instantiation, it will be set on the <input> element (and also tracked as startingValue ).

This is also the value that will be reverted to if we call .reset() on the input.

var myInput = new AmpersandInputView({ name : 'company name' , value : '&yet' }); myInput.render(); console .log(myInput.input.value); myInput.setValue( 'something else' ); console .log(myInput.input.value); myInput.setValue( 'something else' ); myInput.reset(); console .log(myInput.input.value);

Customizing the view

Custom calculated output value

If you need to decouple what the user puts into the form from the resulting value, you can do that by overriding the value derived property.

For example, consider a validated address input. You may have a single text input for address, which you can attempt to match to a real known address with an API call. So, you have a single <input> , but you want the inputView's value to be an object returned from that API.

Do it by overriding the value derived property as follows:

var VerifiedAddressInput = AmpersandInputView.extend({ initialize : function ( ) { AmpersandInputView.prototype.initialize.apply( this , arguments ); this .on( 'change:inputValue' , this .validateAddress, this ); }, props : { verifiedAddress : { type : 'object' } }, derived : { value : { deps : [ 'verifiedAddress' ], fn : function ( ) { return this .verifiedAddress; } }, valid : { deps : [ 'value' ], fn : function ( ) { if ( this .verifiedAddress) { return true ; } else { return false ; } } } }, validateAddress : function ( ) { validateIt( this .inputValue, function ( result ) { this .verifiedAddress = result; }); } });

Setting valid/invalid classes

By default, validClass and invalidClass are set on either the input or textarea in the rendered template. This is done via a validityClassSelector property that is used to find the elements to apply either validClass or invalidClass . You can set validityClassSelector to have this class applied anywhere you need in your rendered template

For instance, this would set the class on the root label instead:

var CustomInput = InputView.extend({ validityClassSelector: 'label' });

And this would set it on the root label and the message element

var CustomInput = InputView.extend({ validityClassSelector: 'label, [data-hook=message-text]' });

tests InputView.extend({ tests: [test functions] }); or new InputView({ tests: [] })

You can provide tests inside extend , or passed them in for initialize .

This should be an array of test functions. The test functions will be called with the context of the inputView, and receive the input value as the argument.

The tests should return an error message if invalid, and return a falsy value otherwise (or, simply not return at all).

var myInput = new InputView({ name : 'tweet' , label : 'Your Tweet' , tests : [ function ( value ) { if (value.length > 140 ) { return "A tweet can be no more than 140 characters" ; } } ] });

Note: You can still do required: true and pass tests. If you do, it will check if it's not empty first, and show the requiredMessage error if it is.

Remember that the inputView will only show one error per field at a time. This is to minimize annoyance. We don't want to show "this field is required" and every other error if they just left it empty. We just show the first one that fails, then when they go to correct it, it will update to reflect the next failed test (if any).

setValue inputView.setValue([value], [skipValidation|bool])

Setter for value that will fire all appropriate handlers/tests. Can also be done by user input or setting value of input manually.

Passing true as second argument will skip validation. This is mainly for internal use.

Setting input.value on non-user input

This module assumes that the value of the input element will be set by the user. This is the only event that can be reliably listened for on an input element. If you have a third-party library (i.e. Bootstrap or jQuery) that is going to be affecting the input value directly you will need to let your model know about the change via setValue .

var myInput = new InputView({ name : 'date' }); myInput.render(); document .body.appendChild(myInput.el); $( '[name=address]' ).datepicker({ onSelect : function ( newDate ) { myInput.setValue(newDate); } });

reset inputView.reset()

Set value to back original value. If you passed a value when creating the view it will reset to that, otherwise to '' .

clear inputView.clear()

Sets value to '' no matter what previous values were.

gotchas

Some browsers do not always fire a change event as expected. In these rare cases, validation may not occur when expected. Validation will occur regardless on form submission, specifically when this field's beforeSubmit executes.

changelog

