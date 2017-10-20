Part of the Ampersand.js toolkit for building clientside applications.
Takes binding declarations as described below and returns key-tree-store of functions that can be used to apply those bindings to a DOM tree.
ampersand-view use this for declarative bindings.
The returned functions should be called with these arguments: The root element, the current value of the property, and a name for the binding types where that is relevant.
npm install ampersand-dom-bindings
sets/maintains
textContent of selected element. treats
undefined,
null, and
NaN as
''
'model.key': {
type: 'text',
selector: '.someSelector' // or hook
}
sets and maintains single class as string that matches value of property
undefined,
null, and
NaN as
'' (empty string).
'model.key': {
type: 'class',
selector: // or hook
}
sets the whole attribute to match value of property. treats
undefined,
null, and
NaN as
'' (empty string).
name can also be an array to set multiple attributes to the same value.
'model.key': {
type: 'attribute',
selector: '#something', // or hook
name: 'width'
}
sets the value of the element to match value of the property. works well for
input,
select, and
textarea elements. treats
undefined,
null, and
NaN as
'' (empty string).
note: The binding will only be applied if the element is not currently in focus. This is done by checking to see if the element is the
document.activeElement first. The reason it works this way is because if you've set up two-way data bindings you get a circular event: the input changes, which sets the bound model property, which in turn updates the value of the input. This might sound OK but results in the cursor always jumping to the end of the input/textarea. So if you're editing the middle of a bound text field, the cursor keeps jumping to the end. We avoid this by making sure it's not already in focus thus avoiding the bad loop.
'model.key': {
type: 'value',
selector: '#something', // or hook
}
add/removes class based on boolean interpretation of property name.
name,
yes, or
no can also be an array of class names where all the values will be toggled. If you need the opposite effect, (
false adds class,
true removes class), specify
invert: true.
'model.active': {
type: 'booleanClass',
selector: '#something', // or hook
// to specify name of class to toggle (if different than key name)
// you could either specify a name
name: 'active'
// or a yes/no case
yes: 'active',
no: 'not-active'
// if you need inverse interpretation
invert: true
}
toggles whole attribute on the element (think
checked) based on boolean interpretation of property name.
name can also be an array of attribute names where all the values will be toggled. If you need the opposite effect, (
false adds attribute,
true removes attribute), specify
invert: true.
'model.isAwesome': {
type: 'booleanAttribute',
selector: '#something', // or hook
// to specify name of attribute to toggle (if different than key name)
// you could either specify a name
name: 'checked'
// or a yes/no case
yes: 'data-is-awesome',
no: 'data-is-not-awesome'
// if you need inverse interpretation
invert: true
}
toggles visibility (using display: none by default) of entire element based on boolean interpretation of property.
// simple show/hide of single element
'model.key': {
type: 'toggle',
selector: '#something' // or hook
}
// Inverse interpretation of value
'model.key': {
type: 'toggle',
invert: true,
hook: 'some-element'
}
// toggle visibility property instead
'model.key': {
type: 'toggle',
selector: '#something', // or hook
mode: 'visibility'
}
// show/hide where true/false show different things
'model.key': {
type: 'toggle',
yes: '#true_case',
no: '#false_case'
}
Toggles existence of multiple items based on value of property.
'model.activetab': {
type: 'switch',
cases: {
'edit': '#edit_tab',
'new': '#new_tab',
'details': '#details_tab'
}
}
Toggles existence of a class on multiple elements based on value of property.
'model.key': {
type: 'switchClass',
name: 'is-active',
cases: {
'edit': '#edit_tab',
'new': '#new_tab',
'details': '#details_tab'
}
}
Sets attribute(s) on matching elements based on the value of a property matching the case.
'model.key': {
type: 'switchAttribute',
selector: 'a', // or hook
name: 'href', // name defaults to the property name (e.g. 'key' from 'model.key' in this example)
cases: {
value1: '/foo',
value2: '/bar'
}
}
You can also specify multiple attributes by using an object as the case value. The object keys are used instead of the
name option.
'model.key': {
type: 'switchAttribute',
selector: 'a', // or hook
cases: {
value1: { href: '/foo', name: 'foo' },
value2: { href: '/bar', name: 'bar' }
}
}
renders innerHTML, can be a string or DOM, based on property value of model
'model.key': {
type: 'innerHTML',
selector: '#something' // or hook
}
type can also be a function. It will be run for each matching
el with the
value and
previousValue of the property. The function is bound to the view
declaring the bindings, so
this refers to the view.
'model.key': {
type: function (el, value, previousValue) {
// Do something custom to el
// using value and/or previousValue
},
selector: '#something', // or hook
}
If given an array, then treat each contained item as separate binding
'model.key': [
{
type: 'booleanClass',
selector: '#something', // or hook
name: 'active' // (optional) name of class to toggle if different than key name
},
{
type: 'attribute',
selector: '#something', // or hook
name: 'width'
}
]
The
attribute,
booleanAttribute and
booleanClass types also accept an array for the
name property (and
yes/
no for
booleanClass). All the values in the array will be set the same as if each were bound separately.
'model.key': {
// Also works with booleanAttribute and booleanClass
type: 'attribute',
selector: '#avatar',
// Both height and width will be bound to model.key
name: ['height', 'width']
}
data-hook attribute
We've started using this convention a lot, rather than using classes and IDs in JS to select elements within a view, we use the
data-hook attribute. This lets designers edit templates without fear of breaking something by changing a class. It works wonderfully, but the only thing that sucks about that is the syntax of attribute selectors:
[data-hook=some-hook] is a bit annoying to type a million types, and also in JS-land when coding and we see
[ we always assume arrays.
So for each of these bindings you can either use
selector or
hook, so these two would be equivalent:
'model.key': {
selector: '[data-hook=my-element]'
}
'model.key': {
hook: 'my-element'
}
'model.key': '#something' // creates `text` binding for that selector and property
// `type` defaults to `text` so we can also do
'model.key': {
hook: 'hook-name'
}
var View = require('ampersand-view');
var templates = require('../templates');
module.exports = View.extend({
template: templates.includes.app,
bindings: {
'model.client_name': {
hook: 'name'
},
'model.logo_uri': {
type: 'attribute',
name: 'src',
hook: 'icon'
}
}
});
Previously after having given views the ability to have their own properties (since view inherits from state) it was awkward to bind those to the DOM. Also, for binding things that were not just
this.model the syntax had to change.
Now this is fairly simple/obvious:
module.exports = View.extend({
template: templates.includes.app,
props: {
activetab: 'string',
person: 'state',
meeting: 'state'
},
bindings: {
// for the property that's directly on the view
'activetab': {
type: 'switch',
cases: {
'edit': '#edit_tab',
'new': '#new_tab',
'details': '#details_tab'
}
},
// this one is for one model
'person.full_name': '[data-hook=name]',
// this one is for another model
'meeting.subject': '[data-hook=subject]'
}
});
As an option you can add
firstMatchOnly: true to the binding declaration. It will cause
the selector matcher to grab only the first match.
Useful for cases when a view renders a collection with several elements with the same class/data-hook.
module.exports = View.extend({
template: '<div><span data-hook="foo"></span><span data-hook="foo"></span>',
props: {
someText: 'string'
},
initialize: function(){
this.someText = 'hello';
},
bindings: {
'someText': {
type: 'text',
hook: 'foo',
firstMatchOnly: true
}
}
});
// will render <div><span data-hook="foo">hello</span><span data-hook="foo"></span></div>
