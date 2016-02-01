Minimal util-layer for applying transformations to DOM.
It's a pretty thin layer on top of DOM APIs.
It has zero dependencies.
npm install ampersand-dom
When setting something to a falsy value:
NaN,
undefined,
null, and
false all become
''. However,
0 becomes
"0" in order to allow setting
0 as the text content of an element.
Here are all the methods and their usage:
var dom = require('ampersand-dom');
// sets text content of element
dom.text(el, 'set text content');
// uses classList if available
dom.addClass(el, 'someclass');
dom.hasClass(el, 'someclass'); // => true
dom.removeClass(el, 'someclass');
// removes old if found, adds new
dom.switchClass(el, 'oldclass', 'newclass');
// makes sure attribute (with no content) is added
// if exists it will be cleared of content
dom.addAttribute(el, 'checked');
// returns true if that the element has an attribute with that name
dom.hasAttribute(el, 'checked'); // => true
// completely removes attribute
dom.removeAttribute(el, 'checked');
// sets attribute to string value given, clearing any current value
dom.setAttribute(el, 'value', 'the value');
// sets display none
dom.hide(el);
// hide takes a second parameter which changes
// the css property used to hide the element
// sets visibility hidden
dom.hide(el, 'visibility');
// shows element, trying to determine it's default display state
// based on tagname and getComputedStyle()
dom.show(el);
// show also takes a second parameter which changes
// the css property used to show the element
// sets visibility on element based on its previous value
dom.show(el, 'visibility');
// toggle display of element, between show/hide
dom.toggle(el);
// toggle also takes the same second parameter as show/hide
// which changes the css property used to show or hide
// the element
dom.toggle(el, 'visibility');
// sets inner HTML, takes string or DOM
dom.html(el, '<div></div>');
Initially created by @HenrikJoreteg with much inspiration/discussion with @philip_roberts.
MIT