openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ampersand-dom

by AmpersandJS
1.5.0 (see all)

Super light-weight DOM manipulation lib.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ampersand-dom

Minimal util-layer for applying transformations to DOM.

It's a pretty thin layer on top of DOM APIs.

It has zero dependencies.

install

npm install ampersand-dom

falsy values

When setting something to a falsy value: NaN, undefined, null, and false all become ''. However, 0 becomes "0" in order to allow setting 0 as the text content of an element.

example

Here are all the methods and their usage:


var dom = require('ampersand-dom');


// sets text content of element
dom.text(el, 'set text content');

// uses classList if available
dom.addClass(el, 'someclass');
dom.hasClass(el, 'someclass'); // => true
dom.removeClass(el, 'someclass');

// removes old if found, adds new
dom.switchClass(el, 'oldclass', 'newclass');

// makes sure attribute (with no content) is added
// if exists it will be cleared of content
dom.addAttribute(el, 'checked');

// returns true if that the element has an attribute with that name
dom.hasAttribute(el, 'checked'); // => true

// completely removes attribute
dom.removeAttribute(el, 'checked');

// sets attribute to string value given, clearing any current value
dom.setAttribute(el, 'value', 'the value');

// sets display none
dom.hide(el);

// hide takes a second parameter which changes
// the css property used to hide the element
// sets visibility hidden
dom.hide(el, 'visibility');

// shows element, trying to determine it's default display state
// based on tagname and getComputedStyle()
dom.show(el);

// show also takes a second parameter which changes
// the css property used to show the element
// sets visibility on element based on its previous value
dom.show(el, 'visibility');

// toggle display of element, between show/hide
dom.toggle(el);

// toggle also takes the same second parameter as show/hide
// which changes the css property used to show or hide
// the element
dom.toggle(el, 'visibility');

// sets inner HTML, takes string or DOM
dom.html(el, '<div></div>');

credits

Initially created by @HenrikJoreteg with much inspiration/discussion with @philip_roberts.

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial