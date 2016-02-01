Minimal util-layer for applying transformations to DOM.

It's a pretty thin layer on top of DOM APIs.

It has zero dependencies.

install

npm install ampersand-dom

falsy values

When setting something to a falsy value: NaN , undefined , null , and false all become '' . However, 0 becomes "0" in order to allow setting 0 as the text content of an element.

example

Here are all the methods and their usage:

var dom = require ( 'ampersand-dom' ); dom.text(el, 'set text content' ); dom.addClass(el, 'someclass' ); dom.hasClass(el, 'someclass' ); dom.removeClass(el, 'someclass' ); dom.switchClass(el, 'oldclass' , 'newclass' ); dom.addAttribute(el, 'checked' ); dom.hasAttribute(el, 'checked' ); dom.removeAttribute(el, 'checked' ); dom.setAttribute(el, 'value' , 'the value' ); dom.hide(el); dom.hide(el, 'visibility' ); dom.show(el); dom.show(el, 'visibility' ); dom.toggle(el); dom.toggle(el, 'visibility' ); dom.html(el, '<div></div>' );

credits

Initially created by @HenrikJoreteg with much inspiration/discussion with @philip_roberts.

license

MIT