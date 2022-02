AmpersandCollectionView

Renders a collection with one view per model within an element in a way that cleans up and unbinds all views when removed.

This is the view used by main ampersand-view for renderCollection .

install

npm install ampersand-collection-view

API Reference

views

Exposes an array of views contained within the collection view. This is a raw array, not a collection.

credits

Written by @HenrikJoreteg.

license

MIT