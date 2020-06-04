AMP up your plain HTML. Replaces regular HTML tags with their equivalent AMP components.
npm install amperize
var Amperize = require("amperize");
var html = '<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/640x480.jpg" />';
var amperize = new Amperize();
amperize.parse(html, function(error, result) {
if (error) {
// do something with error
return new Error(err);
}
// do something with result
return result;
});
Amperize is build to convert the
<body> part of your HTML. It will not
create the AMP boilerplate and will not add the required
<script> for
each component.
<amp-img>
Amperize will convert common
<img> tags into AMP HTML conform
<amp-img>
tags. With the sub-dependencies
`probe-image-size and
image-size, Amperize will fetch
the necessary
widthand
height properties for the given image.
It will fall back to the default values
width: 600 and
height: 400, if
the dimensions couldn't be fetched.
If any other error occurs (eg. missing
src property), Amperize will not
transform the tag and return the original.
<amp-anim>
When the
<img> tag that needs to be transformed, is a
.gif animation,
Amperize will convert it into
<amp-anim>, following the same rules as for
<amp-img>.
<amp-iframe>
Amperize converts iFrames like embedded videos from Vimeo, etc. into
<amp-iframe> tags. If the
src attribute is an
http URL it will be
switched to
https in order to pass AMP validation.
<amp-youtube>
Amperize converts iFrames with a "YouTube" URL into
<amp-youtube> tags. If
the
src attribute is an
http URL it will be switched to
https in order
to pass AMP validation.
<amp-audio>
Converts HTML
<audio> into
<amp-audio>. If the
src attribute is an
http URL it will be switched to
https in order to pass AMP validation.
git clone git@github.com:jbhannah/amperize.git
cd amperize
npm install
npm run watch
npm run watch will restart the tests on changes.
Running the test:
npm run test
Code coverage:
npm run coverage
Borrows heavily from Minimize,
especially the constructor,
parse,
amperizer, and
traverse functions in
the
Amperize object, and the unit tests. Copyright (c) 2013 Moveo - Martijn
Swaagman. Used under the MIT License (see
LICENSE).