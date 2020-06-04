Amperize

AMP up your plain HTML. Replaces regular HTML tags with their equivalent AMP components.

Installation

npm install amperize

var Amperize = require ( "amperize" ); var html = '<img src="https://via.placeholder.com/640x480.jpg" />' ; var amperize = new Amperize(); amperize.parse(html, function ( error, result ) { if (error) { return new Error (err); } return result; });

Restrictions

Amperize is build to convert the <body> part of your HTML. It will not create the AMP boilerplate and will not add the required <script> for each component.

Currently supported AMP HTML components

<amp-img> reference

Amperize will convert common <img> tags into AMP HTML conform <amp-img> tags. With the sub-dependencies `probe-image-size and image-size , Amperize will fetch the necessary width and height properties for the given image.

It will fall back to the default values width: 600 and height: 400 , if the dimensions couldn't be fetched.

If any other error occurs (eg. missing src property), Amperize will not transform the tag and return the original.

<amp-anim> reference

When the <img> tag that needs to be transformed, is a .gif animation, Amperize will convert it into <amp-anim> , following the same rules as for <amp-img> .

<amp-iframe> reference

Amperize converts iFrames like embedded videos from Vimeo, etc. into <amp-iframe> tags. If the src attribute is an http URL it will be switched to https in order to pass AMP validation.

<amp-youtube> reference

Amperize converts iFrames with a "YouTube" URL into <amp-youtube> tags. If the src attribute is an http URL it will be switched to https in order to pass AMP validation.

<amp-audio> reference

Converts HTML <audio> into <amp-audio> . If the src attribute is an http URL it will be switched to https in order to pass AMP validation.

Development

git clone git@github.com:jbhannah/amperize.git cd amperize npm install npm run watch

npm run watch will restart the tests on changes.

Tests

Running the test:

npm run test

Code coverage:

npm run coverage

Credits