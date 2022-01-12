A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages. The following tools are part of this project:
amp-script compatible CSP hashes.
After forking amp-toolbox to your own github org, do the following steps to get started:
# clone your fork to your local machine
git clone https://github.com/your-fork/amp-toolbox.git
# step into local repo
cd amp-toolbox
# install dependencies
npm install
# run tests
npm test
amp-toolbox uses Lerna to manage it's packages. To keep build times low,
devDependencies (but not CLI dependencies) must be added to the root package.json file. Runtime dependencies are managed for each package individually.
When adding a new package inside the
packages directory, register the package via:
npm run bootstrap
The test suite runs for all packages and must be run from the root directory.
# run tests on node and browser
npm test
# run only in node (fastest)
npm run test:node
# run only in browser
npm run test:browser
Using additional arguments the node tests can generate a coverage report or run only for a specific package.
# generate a coverage report
npm run test:node -- --collectCoverage
# run only tests for AMP Optimizer
npm run test:node -- packages/optimizer
This codebase adheres to the Google Javascript Styleguide and is enforced using ESLint. ESLint is run as part of the test suite, but you can also explicity run it via:
# run ESLint
npm run lint
# run ESLint with `--fix` option to automatically fix errors (if possible)
npm run lint:fix
Before publishing a release, make sure to have the lates changes from master and the changelog is up-to-date:
$ npm run changelog
This will print all changes since the previous release. For this to work, all PRs need to be correctly labeled as:
breaking (💥 Breaking Change)
enhancement (🚀 Enhancement)
bug (🐛 Bug Fix)
documentation (📝 Documentation)
internal (🏠 Internal)
Copy and prepend the new changes to CHANGELOG.md when you're about to make a release. Don't forget to update the version. Commit the updated changelog and run:
$ npm publish
to publish all changed packages to NPM. Pick the new version according to SemVer.
Please see the CONTRIBUTING file for information on contributing to the AMP Project.
AMP Toolbox is made by the AMP Project, and is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.