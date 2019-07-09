amp

Documentation is here: http://amp.ampersandjs.com

To discuss, jump into the Ampersand.js Project Chatroom.

Building, etc

Everything is heavily scripted to maintain consistency.

It all starts with the modules listed in modules.json . For each item listed in there's a corresponding folder in the modules directory.

It contains a standard set of files:

The implementation

the test

generated, standard readme

package.json

the documentation markdown file

the method signature file

the example file

Cross browser testing

For cross browser testing on each push, things are set up to run against SauceLabs's browser VMs using Travis CI.

Running all the tests:

npm test

Run all the tests on saucelabs

npm run test-ci

Adding a new package:

add its name (unprefixed) to modules.json

run npm run build

a new folder will be generated with all the basics and a failing test as a starting point

Convert everything to relative requires and back

npm run make-local

Make sure everything is clean and follows conventions

npm run validate

License

MIT