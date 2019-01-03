openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
amp

amp

by TJ Holowaychuk
0.3.1 (see all)

Abstract message protocol for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

645K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js AMP

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

amp

Abstract Message Protocol codec and streaming parser for nodejs.

Installation

$ npm install amp

Example

var bin = amp.encode([Buffer.from('hello'), Buffer.from('world')]);
var msg = amp.decode(bin);
console.log(msg);

Protocol

AMP is a simple versioned protocol for framed messages containing zero or more "arguments". Each argument is opaque binary, thus you may use JSON, BSON, msgpack and others on top of AMP. Multiple argument support is used to allow a hybrid of binary/non-binary message args without requiring higher level serialization libraries like msgpack or BSON.

All multi-byte integers are big endian. The version and argc integers are stored in the first byte, followed by a sequence of zero or more <length> / <data> pairs, where length is a 32-bit unsigned integer.

      0        1 2 3 4     <length>    ...
+------------+----------+------------+
| <ver/argc> | <length> | <data>     | additional arguments
+------------+----------+------------+

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

amp-toolbox-runtime-version A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
6K
amp-toolbox-cache-list A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
376
am
amp-messageHigher level AMP message manipulation
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
645K
amp-keysa collection of individual JS utility modules
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
8K
amp-binda collection of individual JS utility modules
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
243
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial