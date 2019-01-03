amp

Abstract Message Protocol codec and streaming parser for nodejs.

Installation

npm install amp

Example

var bin = amp.encode([Buffer.from( 'hello' ), Buffer.from( 'world' )]); var msg = amp.decode(bin); console .log(msg);

Protocol

AMP is a simple versioned protocol for framed messages containing zero or more "arguments". Each argument is opaque binary, thus you may use JSON, BSON, msgpack and others on top of AMP. Multiple argument support is used to allow a hybrid of binary/non-binary message args without requiring higher level serialization libraries like msgpack or BSON.

All multi-byte integers are big endian. The version and argc integers are stored in the first byte, followed by a sequence of zero or more <length> / <data> pairs, where length is a 32-bit unsigned integer.

0 1 2 3 4 <length> ... +------------+----------+------------+ | <ver/argc> | <length> | <data> | additional arguments +------------+----------+------------+

License

MIT