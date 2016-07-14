Amok is a free open source, editor agnostic, cross-platform command line tool for a hassle-free live development, testing and debugging workflow for web browsers.

It aims to make the development workflow feel like a native script runtime with a zero configuration development server that supports pre-processing, a read-eval-print-loop and console mirroring to standard output.

It has additional features to enable live editing, primarily hot patching which allows you to edit the source code of scripts that are currently active on the page, which will then be re-sourced while the application is running. There is also generic file watch events for handling hot swapping of resources in a domain specific manner, like reloading css, images, et cetera.

Watch video.

INSTALLATION

Install through npm

$ npm install --global amok

Note that amok requires node.js v0.12 or greater

USAGE

Open about:blank in Google Chrome and enter a read-eval-print-loop

$ amok --interactive --browser chrome about:blank

Start a server that generates an index.html page with the given index.js file as a script element.

$ amok --browser chrome index.js

Open chrome with hot patching enabled for the specified entry point

$ amok --browser chrome --hot file:// $PWD /index.html

DOCUMENTATION

See the getting started guide, examples and manuals.

SUPPORT

If you need help, ask in the chat.

If you found a bug, submit an issue.

If you have an idea, submit an issue.

If you’d like to ask a general question, submit an issue.

If you want to contribute, submit a pull request.

RELEASES

See the changelog.

LICENSE

The project is licensed under the MIT License.

The project is free and open source, and has been backed by a number of individuals and organizations, a special thanks goes out to Webflow, Apperson Labs and Daft Developers.

The last funding round was in early 2015, and the project is currently looking for more sponsorship, individual or organizational backers, every penny helps patreon.