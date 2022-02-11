Highcharts JS is a JavaScript charting library based on SVG, with fallbacks to VML and canvas for old browsers.
This is the working repo for Highcharts. If you simply want to include Highcharts into a project, use the distribution package instead, or read the download page. Please note that there are several ways to use Highcharts. For general installation instructions, see the docs.
If you want to do modifications to Highcharts or fix issues, you may build your own files. Highcharts uses Gulp as the build system. After
npm install in the root folder, run
gulp, which will set up a watch task for the JavaScript and SCSS files. Now any changes in the files of the
/js or
/css folders will result in new files being built and saved in the
code folder. Other tasks are also available, like
gulp lint.
npm install
gulp
This uses the distribution package which points to a separate repo.
npm install highcharts
// Load Highcharts
var Highcharts = require('highcharts');
// Alternatively, this is how to load Highstock. Highmaps is similar.
// var Highcharts = require('highcharts/highstock');
// This is how a module is loaded. Pass in Highcharts as a parameter.
require('highcharts/modules/exporting')(Highcharts);
// Generate the chart
Highcharts.chart('container', {
// options - see http://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});