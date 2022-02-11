openbase logo
Readme

Highcharts JS is a JavaScript charting library based on SVG, with fallbacks to VML and canvas for old browsers.

Download and install

This is the working repo for Highcharts. If you simply want to include Highcharts into a project, use the distribution package instead, or read the download page. Please note that there are several ways to use Highcharts. For general installation instructions, see the docs.

Build and debug

If you want to do modifications to Highcharts or fix issues, you may build your own files. Highcharts uses Gulp as the build system. After npm install in the root folder, run gulp, which will set up a watch task for the JavaScript and SCSS files. Now any changes in the files of the /js or /css folders will result in new files being built and saved in the code folder. Other tasks are also available, like gulp lint.

npm install
gulp

Usage in Node/Browserify/Webpack

This uses the distribution package which points to a separate repo.

npm install highcharts

// Load Highcharts
var Highcharts = require('highcharts');

// Alternatively, this is how to load Highstock. Highmaps is similar.
// var Highcharts = require('highcharts/highstock');

// This is how a module is loaded. Pass in Highcharts as a parameter.
require('highcharts/modules/exporting')(Highcharts);

// Generate the chart
Highcharts.chart('container', {
  // options - see http://api.highcharts.com/highcharts
});

