amfe-flexible

by amfe
2.2.1 (see all)

可伸缩布局方案

npm
GitHub
CDN

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

354

GitHub Stars

11.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

amfe-flexible

Classic edition (0.3.2)

由于viewport单位得到众多浏览器的兼容，lib-flexible这个过渡方案已经可以放弃使用，不管是现在的版本还是以前的版本，都存有一定的问题。建议大家开始使用viewport来替代此方。

Usage

Install

npm i -S amfe-flexible

Import

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, minimum-scale=1, user-scalable=no">
<script src="./node_modules/amfe-flexible/index.js"></script>

You can inline this file with inline-source.

Develop

Use postcss-adaptive.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2016 Alibaba MFE

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

HallGoldChengdu, Sichuan4 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
mr_leftBeijing, China2 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
庄海鑫深圳6 Ratings0 Reviews
December 27, 2020

