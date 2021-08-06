



Amexio Angular EXtensions v5.20.0



Amexio (Angular MetaMagic EXtensions for Inputs and Outputs) is a rich set of 170+ Angular (4/5/6/7/8) UI Components powered by HTML5 & CSS3 for Responsive Web Design & 80+ built-in Material Design Themes. Components includes Form components, charts, maps, dashboards, Tabs, Grids, Trees, Layouts etc with Accessibility support, Animation effect and Directives. We added D3 Charts support with Amexio Drillable Charts option. We augmented the Amexio Layouts with more layout options and brought CSS3 Grid Layout to Amexio with Responsive Design Pattern. Amexio comes in three flavours - Standard Edition, Enterprise Edition and Creative Edition, All the ediitions are open source and free.

Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

iOS Safari

Chrome for Android Edge last 5 versions last 5 versions last 5 versions last 3 versions last 4 versions last 3 versions last 3 versions

Features

Pure TypeScript: Amexio is a pure Typescript library with 0 Dependencies & Angular 4/5/6/7/8 Support.

Amexio is a pure Typescript library with 0 Dependencies & Angular 4/5/6/7/8 Support. 170+ High Grade Components: We make sure you're nothing short of while building your app.

We make sure you're nothing short of while building your app. Forms: Amexio API supports both Template Driven Forms and Reactive Forms.

Amexio API supports both Template Driven Forms and Reactive Forms. Layouts: With v5.4 release More than half a dozen layout options are supported including CSS3 Grids.

With v5.4 release More than half a dozen layout options are supported including CSS3 Grids. Responsive Web Design: Out of the box Responsive Web Design with 50+ Material Design based Themes.

Out of the box Responsive Web Design with 50+ Material Design based Themes. Charts, Dashboads, D3: Powerful Charting library including D3 Charts with Drillable & Zoomable capabilities.

Powerful Charting library including D3 Charts with Drillable & Zoomable capabilities. Server Rending Support: Components support & optimized for server side rendering.

Components support & optimized for server side rendering. Highly Customizable Styling: Lot of customization can be done easily using the Amexio SCSS files.

Lot of customization can be done easily using the Amexio SCSS files. Accessibility Support: ARIA 1.1 Support, WCAG 2.1 and Section 508 Compliance. Checkout Roadmap

ARIA 1.1 Support, WCAG 2.1 and Section 508 Compliance. Checkout Roadmap Security & Quality: Every Amexio build goes thru Security Scanning using Sonar to ensure very High Quality Standards.

Every Amexio build goes thru Security Scanning using Sonar to ensure very High Quality Standards. Modular Support: Load Only what you want, amexio is Modular.

Load Only what you want, amexio is Modular. FOSS: Amexio API is Free and Open Source Software based on Apache 2 License

Angular CLI - Installation

The Angular CLI is a tool to initialize, develop, scaffold and maintain Angular applications

Getting Started

To install the Angular CLI:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Generating and serving an Angular project via a development server Create and run a new project:

ng new my-project cd my-project ng serve

Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

For More on Angular CLI commands click on the link.

Amexio D3 Charts - Installation

To install this library, follow the steps given below:

$ cd your-angular-project

$ npm install amexio-chart-d3 --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import {FormsModule} from "@angular/forms" ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AmexioChartD3Module } from 'amexio-chart-d3' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, AmexioChartD3Module, ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Amexio Angular Extension - Installation

To install this library, follow the steps given below:

$ cd your-angular-project

$ npm install amexio-ng-extensions@latest --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import {FormsModule} from "@angular/forms" ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AmexioWidgetModule,CommonDataService } from 'amexio-ng-extensions' ; import { AmexioChartsModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions' ; import { AmexioMapsModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions' ; import { AmexioDashboardModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions' ; import { AmexioEnterpriseModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, AmexioWidgetModule, AmexioChartsModule, AmexioMapsModule, AmexioDashboardModule, AmexioEnterpriseModule ], providers: [CommonDataService], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Amexio Modules

Amexio Modules AmexioWidgetModule AmexioFormsModule AmexioDataModule AmexioLayoutModule AmexioPaneModule AmexioNavModule AmexioMediaModule AmexioMapsModule AmexioChartsModule AmexioDashBoardModule AmexioEnterpriseModule

Amexio Themes (Amexio / Amexio Material)

To use the default theme import the ../node_modules/amexio-ng-extensions/styles/mda/at-md-blue.scss in your app styles.scss Or refer the below table for other themes provided.

Amexio Material Themes Amexio Themes AT-MD-Gold-Amber AT-AM-Ocean-Blue AT-MD-Army-Olive AT-AM-Tiger AT-MD-Ash Stone Black AT-AM-Lime Green AT-MD-Black AT-AM-Matrix AT-MD-Blue AT-AM-Spicy-Apricot AT-MD-Blue-Grey AT-AM-Byzantine-Crystal AT-MD-Ginger-Bread AT-AM-Honey-Prussian AT-MD-Cerise Magneta AT-AM-Persian-Laguna AT-MD-Charcoal Russet AT-AM-Burgandy-Magenta AT-MD-Fern-Lime AT-AM-Navy-Grape AT-MD-Frenchrose-mulberry AT-AM-Matrix-Amber AT-MD-Grape-Voliet AT-AM-Matrix-Cream AT-MD-Hot-Pink-Fuchsia AT-AM-Matrix-Maya AT-MD-Saphire AT-AM-Matrix-Ultra AT-MD-Jungle-Mint AT-AM-Royal-Kelly AT-MD-Maya-Light-Blue AT-AM-Royal-Pineapple AT-MD-Mahogany Barny Red AT-MD-Navy Egyptian AT-MD-Raspberry Sangria AT-MD-Red Maroon AT-MD-Sacremento Jado AT-MD-Yale Azure At-MD-Tronbone Royal AT-MD-Pineapple-Flaxen AT-MD-Pumpkin-Fire AT-MD-Mauve-Orchid AT-MD-Honey-Mustard AT-MD-Bruntor-Tangerine

Amexio Microsoft Visual Studio Code Extensions

This extension will help the developers of Visual Studio Code with quick code snippet for the Amexio Markup as well as Amexio TypeScript for the Angular Extensions.

Available for v3.x series

Plugin for v4.0 will be available in the first week of Feb 2018.

Usage

Select the Amexio Ui Component

Fill up the required Component Params

License

Copyright © MetaMagic Global Inc, 2017-19. NJ, USA. Amexio Angular EXtensions. All rights reserved.

BetaMagic Global Pvt Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra, India is a wholly owned subsidiary of MetaMagic Global Inc, NJ, USA.

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. Amexio API Docs by CC By 4.0

