Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
iOS Safari
Chrome for Android
|Edge last 5 versions
|last 5 versions
|last 5 versions
|last 3 versions
|last 4 versions
|last 3 versions
|last 3 versions
The Angular CLI is a tool to initialize, develop, scaffold and maintain Angular applications
To install the Angular CLI:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Generating and serving an Angular project via a development server Create and run a new project:
ng new my-project
cd my-project
ng serve
Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
For More on Angular CLI commands click on the link.
To install this library, follow the steps given below:
$ cd your-angular-project
$ npm install amexio-chart-d3 --save
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import {FormsModule} from "@angular/forms";
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// To import D3-Chart :-
import { AmexioChartD3Module } from 'amexio-chart-d3';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
AmexioChartD3Module,
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
To install this library, follow the steps given below:
$ cd your-angular-project
$ npm install amexio-ng-extensions@latest --save
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import {FormsModule} from "@angular/forms";
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import your library
import { AmexioWidgetModule,CommonDataService } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';
// To import Charts
import { AmexioChartsModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';
//To import Maps
import { AmexioMapsModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';
// To import Dashboard
import { AmexioDashboardModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';
// To import Enterprise
import { AmexioEnterpriseModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
AmexioWidgetModule,
AmexioChartsModule,
AmexioMapsModule,
AmexioDashboardModule,
AmexioEnterpriseModule
],
providers: [CommonDataService],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
|Amexio Modules
|AmexioWidgetModule
|AmexioFormsModule
|AmexioDataModule
|AmexioLayoutModule
|AmexioPaneModule
|AmexioNavModule
|AmexioMediaModule
|AmexioMapsModule
|AmexioChartsModule
|AmexioDashBoardModule
|AmexioEnterpriseModule
To use the default theme import the
../node_modules/amexio-ng-extensions/styles/mda/at-md-blue.scss
in your app styles.scss
Or refer the below table for other themes provided.
|Amexio Material Themes
|Amexio Themes
|AT-MD-Gold-Amber
|AT-AM-Ocean-Blue
|AT-MD-Army-Olive
|AT-AM-Tiger
|AT-MD-Ash Stone Black
|AT-AM-Lime Green
|AT-MD-Black
|AT-AM-Matrix
|AT-MD-Blue
|AT-AM-Spicy-Apricot
|AT-MD-Blue-Grey
|AT-AM-Byzantine-Crystal
|AT-MD-Ginger-Bread
|AT-AM-Honey-Prussian
|AT-MD-Cerise Magneta
|AT-AM-Persian-Laguna
|AT-MD-Charcoal Russet
|AT-AM-Burgandy-Magenta
|AT-MD-Fern-Lime
|AT-AM-Navy-Grape
|AT-MD-Frenchrose-mulberry
|AT-AM-Matrix-Amber
|AT-MD-Grape-Voliet
|AT-AM-Matrix-Cream
|AT-MD-Hot-Pink-Fuchsia
|AT-AM-Matrix-Maya
|AT-MD-Saphire
|AT-AM-Matrix-Ultra
|AT-MD-Jungle-Mint
|AT-AM-Royal-Kelly
|AT-MD-Maya-Light-Blue
|AT-AM-Royal-Pineapple
|AT-MD-Mahogany Barny Red
|AT-MD-Navy Egyptian
|AT-MD-Raspberry Sangria
|AT-MD-Red Maroon
|AT-MD-Sacremento Jado
|AT-MD-Yale Azure
|At-MD-Tronbone Royal
|AT-MD-Pineapple-Flaxen
|AT-MD-Pumpkin-Fire
|AT-MD-Mauve-Orchid
|AT-MD-Honey-Mustard
|AT-MD-Bruntor-Tangerine
This extension will help the developers of Visual Studio Code with quick code snippet for the Amexio Markup as well as Amexio TypeScript for the Angular Extensions.
Select the Amexio Ui Component
Fill up the required Component Params
Copyright © MetaMagic Global Inc, 2017-19. NJ, USA. Amexio Angular EXtensions. All rights reserved.
BetaMagic Global Pvt Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra, India is a wholly owned subsidiary of MetaMagic Global Inc, NJ, USA.
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. Amexio API Docs by CC By 4.0
Enjoy!