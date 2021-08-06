openbase logo
amexio-ng-extensions

by meta-magic
5.20.4 (see all)

Amexio is a rich set of Angular 7 (170+) components powered by HTML5 & CSS3 for Responsive Design and with 80+ Material Design Themes, UI Components, Charts, Gauges, Data Point Widgets, Dashboards. Amexio is completely Open Sourced and Free. It's based on Apache 2 License. You can use it in your production grade work today at no cost or no obligation.

Readme


Amexio
Amexio Angular EXtensions v5.20.0

Amexio (Angular MetaMagic EXtensions for Inputs and Outputs) is a rich set of  170+ Angular (4/5/6/7/8) UI Components powered by HTML5 & CSS3 for Responsive Web Design & 80+ built-in Material Design Themes. Components includes Form components, charts, maps, dashboards, Tabs, Grids, Trees, Layouts etc with Accessibility support, Animation effect and Directives. We added D3 Charts support with Amexio Drillable Charts option. We augmented the Amexio Layouts with more layout options and brought CSS3 Grid Layout to Amexio with Responsive Design Pattern. Amexio comes in three flavours - Standard Edition, Enterprise Edition and Creative Edition, All the ediitions are open source and free.




## Browsers support made by godban
Edge
Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		iOS Safari
iOS Safari		Chrome for Android
Chrome for Android
Edge last 5 versionslast 5 versionslast 5 versionslast 3 versionslast 4 versionslast 3 versionslast 3 versions

Table of Content

Features

  • Pure TypeScript: Amexio is a pure Typescript library with 0 Dependencies & Angular 4/5/6/7/8 Support.
  • 170+ High Grade Components: We make sure you're nothing short of while building your app.
  • Forms: Amexio API supports both Template Driven Forms and Reactive Forms.
  • Layouts: With v5.4 release More than half a dozen layout options are supported including CSS3 Grids.
  • Responsive Web Design: Out of the box Responsive Web Design with 50+ Material Design based Themes.
  • Charts, Dashboads, D3: Powerful Charting library including D3 Charts with Drillable & Zoomable capabilities.
  • Server Rending Support: Components support & optimized for server side rendering.
  • Highly Customizable Styling: Lot of customization can be done easily using the Amexio SCSS files.
  • Accessibility Support: ARIA 1.1 Support, WCAG 2.1 and Section 508 Compliance. Checkout Roadmap
  • Security & Quality: Every Amexio build goes thru Security Scanning using Sonar to ensure very High Quality Standards.
  • Modular Support: Load Only what you want, amexio is Modular.
  • FOSS: Amexio API is Free and Open Source Software based on Apache 2 License

Amexio References

Angular CLI - Installation

Overview

The Angular CLI is a tool to initialize, develop, scaffold and maintain Angular applications

Getting Started

To install the Angular CLI:

npm install -g @angular/cli

Generating and serving an Angular project via a development server Create and run a new project:

ng new my-project
cd my-project
ng serve

Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

For More on Angular CLI commands click on the link.

Amexio D3 Charts - Installation

To install this library, follow the steps given below:

$ cd your-angular-project

$ npm install amexio-chart-d3 --save

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import {FormsModule} from "@angular/forms";
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// To import D3-Chart :- 

import { AmexioChartD3Module } from 'amexio-chart-d3';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    AmexioChartD3Module,
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Amexio Angular Extension - Installation

To install this library, follow the steps given below:

$ cd your-angular-project

$ npm install amexio-ng-extensions@latest --save

and then from your Angular AppModule:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import {FormsModule} from "@angular/forms";
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// Import your library
import { AmexioWidgetModule,CommonDataService } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';

// To import Charts
import { AmexioChartsModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';

//To import Maps 
import { AmexioMapsModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';

// To import Dashboard
import { AmexioDashboardModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';


// To import Enterprise
import { AmexioEnterpriseModule } from 'amexio-ng-extensions';
@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    AmexioWidgetModule,
    AmexioChartsModule,
    AmexioMapsModule,
    AmexioDashboardModule,
    AmexioEnterpriseModule
  ],
  providers: [CommonDataService],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

Amexio Modules

Amexio Modules
AmexioWidgetModule
AmexioFormsModule
AmexioDataModule
AmexioLayoutModule
AmexioPaneModule
AmexioNavModule
AmexioMediaModule
AmexioMapsModule
AmexioChartsModule
AmexioDashBoardModule
AmexioEnterpriseModule

Amexio Themes (Amexio / Amexio Material)

To use the default theme import the ../node_modules/amexio-ng-extensions/styles/mda/at-md-blue.scss in your app styles.scss Or refer the below table for other themes provided.

Amexio Material Themes Amexio Themes
AT-MD-Gold-Amber AT-AM-Ocean-Blue
AT-MD-Army-Olive AT-AM-Tiger
AT-MD-Ash Stone Black AT-AM-Lime Green
AT-MD-Black AT-AM-Matrix
AT-MD-Blue AT-AM-Spicy-Apricot
AT-MD-Blue-Grey AT-AM-Byzantine-Crystal
AT-MD-Ginger-Bread AT-AM-Honey-Prussian
AT-MD-Cerise Magneta AT-AM-Persian-Laguna
AT-MD-Charcoal Russet AT-AM-Burgandy-Magenta
AT-MD-Fern-Lime AT-AM-Navy-Grape
AT-MD-Frenchrose-mulberry AT-AM-Matrix-Amber
AT-MD-Grape-Voliet AT-AM-Matrix-Cream
AT-MD-Hot-Pink-Fuchsia AT-AM-Matrix-Maya
AT-MD-Saphire AT-AM-Matrix-Ultra
AT-MD-Jungle-Mint AT-AM-Royal-Kelly
AT-MD-Maya-Light-Blue AT-AM-Royal-Pineapple
AT-MD-Mahogany Barny Red
AT-MD-Navy Egyptian
AT-MD-Raspberry Sangria
AT-MD-Red Maroon
AT-MD-Sacremento Jado
AT-MD-Yale Azure
At-MD-Tronbone Royal
AT-MD-Pineapple-Flaxen
AT-MD-Pumpkin-Fire
AT-MD-Mauve-Orchid
AT-MD-Honey-Mustard
AT-MD-Bruntor-Tangerine

Amexio Microsoft Visual Studio Code Extensions

This extension will help the developers of Visual Studio Code with quick code snippet for the Amexio Markup as well as Amexio TypeScript for the Angular Extensions.

  • Available for v3.x series
  • Plugin for v4.0 will be available in the first week of Feb 2018.

Usage

Select the Amexio Ui Component

Fill up the required Component Params

License

Copyright © MetaMagic Global Inc, 2017-19. NJ, USA. Amexio Angular EXtensions. All rights reserved.
BetaMagic Global Pvt Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra, India is a wholly owned subsidiary of MetaMagic Global Inc, NJ, USA.

Licensed under the Apache 2.0 License. Amexio API Docs by CC By 4.0

Enjoy!

