React Resolver

Async-rendering & data-fetching for universal React applications.

React Resolver lets you define data requirements per-component and will handle the nested, async rendering on both the server & client for you.

For example, the following will load & provide this.props.user for the UserProfile component:

import { resolve } from "react-resolver" ; @resolve( "user" , function ( props ) { return http.get( `/api/users/ ${props.params.userId} ` ); }) class UserProfile extends React . Component { render() { const { user } = this .props; ... } }

This is the equivalent to asynchronously loading user and providing it to the component as if it were provided directly:

< UserProfile user = {user} />

This makes components pure, stateless, and easy to test as a result.

Installation

For environments that don't have native Promise support, install ES6 Promise.

npm install --save react-resolver

For React v0.13 support, install v2.x.x.

npm install --save react-resolver@2

Documentation

Complete documentation can be found here:

Development

If you'd like to contribute to this project, all you need to do is clone this project and run:

npm install npm test

Collaboration

If you have questions or issues, please open an issue!