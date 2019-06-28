Webpack i18n loader helps your projects to process internationalization (i18n).
It's quite similar to require.js i18n plugin.
Features:
.json files, and more,
.coffee files
html[lang] attribute, global varible or browser/system settings
npm install amdi18n-loader
First look at require.js i18n plugin's docs here.
The structure of language packages are like this:
lang.js
zh-cn/lang.js
zh-hk/lang.js
lang.js:
define({
// root means the common language package
root:{
HELLO:'hello'
},
// we have the language packages below:
'zh-cn':true,
'zh-hk':true
});
zh-cn/lang.js example:
define({
// please note: no wrapper object here!
HELLO:'hello in zh-cn'
});
Then use it like this:
define([
'amdi18n-loader!lang'
],function(amdi18n){
// By default, it will lookup `window._i18n.locale`,
//
// If not found, it will try to use the html[lang] attribute,
// For example: <html lang="en"> then language `en` was used,
//
// If still not found, it will try to use browser/system settings
// navigator.languages[0] || navigator.language || navigator.userLanguage (.toLowerCase())
//
// If nothing found, `root` was used.
//
// You can manully change the language by
// `amdi18n.init(language)`;
console.log(amdi18n.HELLO);
});
You can pass queries to enable or disable some langs.
// We use commonjs now. It matters nothing.
var lang = require('amdi18n-loader?enable=[zh-cn]!');
// It's not ok to use zh-hk now!
lang.init('zh-hk');
The code below behaviors the same:
// We use commonjs now. It matters nothing.
// Notice: we use `|` to as separator,
// Because webpack will break the comma.
var lang = require('amdi18n-loader?disable=[zh-hk|en-us]!');
// It's not ok to use zh-hk now!
lang.init('zh-hk');
It's ok to use both
enable and
disable, but if any one disables a lang, the lang will not be usable. You can decide which to use by the length of list.
In some case, accessing
root object is required (#19). You can pass a query
expose-root to expose the
root object.
require('amdi18n-loader?expose-root=1!')
If you choose to use
.json files as your lang files in webpack 4+, You need to specify the type of json files, otherwise webpack will try to parse the final script content as JSON, and throws errors.
// in module.rules
{
// to avoid affecting other json files
// you'd better specify the lang files only,
test: /\.json$/,
type: 'javascript/auto'
},
mocha in
devDependencies. #32 (By umar-khan)
false value of a language key in root file ignored. #33 (By dlangerenken)
export default{ without whitespace in ESM module lang files. #30 (By dlangerenken)
navigator.languages not exists on IE. #28 (By gitgrimbo)
navigator.languages
navigator.language and
navigator.userLanguage. #25
export default {}). #16
root object. #19
webpack.config.js) and passing options.
enable /
disable queries invalid. #10
enable, no longer required to specify in root.
enable and
disable queries. #6
.coffee language files. (By Mullerzs)