Webpack i18n loader helps your projects to process internationalization (i18n).

It's quite similar to require.js i18n plugin.

Features:

Fully compatitable with webpack 1/2/3/4

Works with language packages. (similar to require.js)

Support CommonJS/AMD/ESM module and .json files, and more, .coffee files

files, and more, files Auto init current language via html[lang] attribute, global varible or browser/system settings

attribute, global varible or browser/system settings Switch current language at runtime

Enable/Disable language packages via queries

Install

npm install amdi18n-loader

Usage

First look at require.js i18n plugin's docs here.

The structure of language packages are like this:

lang.js

zh-cn/lang.js

zh-hk/lang.js

lang.js:

define({ root :{ HELLO : 'hello' }, 'zh-cn' : true , 'zh-hk' : true });

zh-cn/lang.js example:

define({ HELLO : 'hello in zh-cn' });

Then use it like this:

define([ 'amdi18n-loader!lang' ], function ( amdi18n ) { console .log(amdi18n.HELLO); });

Advanced Usage

Enable/Disable language packages

You can pass queries to enable or disable some langs.

var lang = require ( 'amdi18n-loader?enable=[zh-cn]!' ); lang.init( 'zh-hk' );

The code below behaviors the same:

var lang = require ( 'amdi18n-loader?disable=[zh-hk|en-us]!' ); lang.init( 'zh-hk' );

It's ok to use both enable and disable , but if any one disables a lang, the lang will not be usable. You can decide which to use by the length of list.

Expose Root Object

In some case, accessing root object is required (#19). You can pass a query expose-root to expose the root object.

require ( 'amdi18n-loader?expose-root=1!' )

Notice

If you choose to use .json files as your lang files in webpack 4+, You need to specify the type of json files, otherwise webpack will try to parse the final script content as JSON, and throws errors.

{ test : /\.json$/ , type : 'javascript/auto' },

