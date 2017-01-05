Find all calls to
require() in AMD modules by walking the AST.
This module uses code extracted from r.js rather than trying to write it's own version of r.js parsing. It depends on esprima (but not r.js).
npm install amdetective
First, create
detect.js which is just a four line CLI wrapper around
amdetective:
var fs = require('fs'),
amdetective = require('amdetective');
console.log('Reading file from first argument: ' + process.argv[2]);
console.log(amdetective(fs.readFileSync(process.argv[2]).toString()));
Now, let's run it on a bunch of examples to see some output. You can also run this command on your own files to get more realistic examples.
require(['module1', 'path/to/module2'], function(a, b){
// ...
});
Running
node detect.js simple.js produces:
Reading file from first argument: simple.js
[ 'module1', 'path/to/module2' ]
define(function(require) {
var a = require('some/file'),
b = require('json!foo/bar');
// ...
});
Running
node detect.js simple2.js produces:
Reading file from first argument: simple2.js
[ 'require', 'some/file', 'json!foo/bar' ]
define("foo/title",
["my/cart", "my/inventory"],
function(cart, inventory) {
}
);
Running
node detect.js simple2.js produces:
Reading file from first argument: named.js
[ { name: 'foo/title', deps: [ 'my/cart', 'my/inventory' ] } ]
Note how named modules are treated differently - this is just something that the underlying resolution code does so be prepared to deal with it.
Given some source body
src, return an array of all the
require() call arguments detected by AMD/r.js.
The options parameter
opts is passed along to
parse.recurse() in lib/parse.js. This is normally the build config options if it is passed.
BSD