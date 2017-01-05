openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
amd

amdetective

by Mikito Takada
0.3.0 (see all)

Like node-detective, but for AMD/r.js files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

811

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

amdetective

Find all calls to require() in AMD modules by walking the AST.

This module uses code extracted from r.js rather than trying to write it's own version of r.js parsing. It depends on esprima (but not r.js).

Install

npm install amdetective

example

First, create detect.js which is just a four line CLI wrapper around amdetective:

var fs = require('fs'),
    amdetective = require('amdetective');

console.log('Reading file from first argument: ' + process.argv[2]);
console.log(amdetective(fs.readFileSync(process.argv[2]).toString()));

Now, let's run it on a bunch of examples to see some output. You can also run this command on your own files to get more realistic examples.

Definition Functions with Dependencies (simple.js)

require(['module1', 'path/to/module2'], function(a, b){
  // ...
});

Running node detect.js simple.js produces:

Reading file from first argument: simple.js
[ 'module1', 'path/to/module2' ]

Simplified CommonJS Wrapper (simple2.js)

define(function(require) {
  var a = require('some/file'),
      b = require('json!foo/bar');
  // ...
});

Running node detect.js simple2.js produces:

Reading file from first argument: simple2.js
[ 'require', 'some/file', 'json!foo/bar' ]

Named module (named.js)

define("foo/title",
    ["my/cart", "my/inventory"],
    function(cart, inventory) {
   }
);

Running node detect.js simple2.js produces:

Reading file from first argument: named.js
[ { name: 'foo/title', deps: [ 'my/cart', 'my/inventory' ] } ]

Note how named modules are treated differently - this is just something that the underlying resolution code does so be prepared to deal with it.

Methods

amdetective(src, opts)

Given some source body src, return an array of all the require() call arguments detected by AMD/r.js.

The options parameter opts is passed along to parse.recurse() in lib/parse.js. This is normally the build config options if it is passed.

License

BSD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial