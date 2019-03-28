AMD to ES6 module transpiler

What is it?

A simple tool for converting AMD modules into ES6 modules, either via the command line or programmatically.

AMD and RequireJS are great, but ES6 modules provide a nicer syntax for writing JS modules and there are so many great tools available now for converting ES6 to ES5 which also allow you to use ES6 syntax/features.

Installing

npm install amd-to-es6 -g

Usage

To convert a single file (compiled output sent to stdout):

amdtoes6 my-amd-module.js > my-awesome-es6-module.js

To convert a whole directory:

amdtoes6 --dir src/ --out es6/

If you want to modify the original files just set --out to the same as --dir .

amdtoes6 --dir src --out src

If you want some files to be ignored use the --ignore flag which accepts a glob pattern that is relative to --dir .

amdtoes6 --dir src --ignore libs/**/*.js

If you want the indentation to be "fixed" then use the --beautify option which just runs the output through jsbeautify.

If a file cannot be compiled an message will be printed explaining the error and it will be skipped.

Examples

Modules without dependencies.

AMD

define( function ( ) { return {}; });

ES6

export default {};

Modules with dependencies.

AMD

define([ 'path/to/a' , 'path/to/b' ], function ( a, b ) { return function ( x ) { return a(b(x)); }; });

ES6

import a from 'path/to/a' ; import b from 'path/to/b' ; export default function ( x ) { return a(b(x)); };

If you have AMD modules that look like this, where not all dependencies are assigned to parameters but accessed in the module using require , amdtoes6 will have to create some variable names. You wil probably want to change these.

AMD

define([ 'require' , 'path/to/a' , 'path/to/b' ], function ( require ) { return function ( x ) { var a = require ( 'a' ); var b = require ( 'b' ); return a(b(x)); }; });

ES6

import $__path_to_a from 'path/to/a' ; import $__path_to_b from 'path/to/b' ; export default function ( x ) { var a = $__path_to_a; var b = $__path_to_b; return a(b(x)); };

Imports for side-effects.

AMD

define([ 'path/to/a' , 'path/to/b' ], function ( ) { return {}; });

ES6

import 'path/to/a' ; import 'path/to/b' ; export default {};

Without the --beautify option.

AMD

define([ 'path/to/a' , 'path/to/b' ], function ( a, b ) { return function ( x ) { return a(b(x)); }; });

ES6

import a from 'path/to/a' ; import b from 'path/to/b' ; export default function ( x ) { return a(b(x)); };

Options

Usage: amdtoes6 [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -d --dir <dirname> Use this option to specify a directory to compile. -o --out <dirname> If using the --dir option this specifies the output directory. -i --ignore <glob> If using the --dir options this specifies to exclude eg. libs/**/* -g --glob [glob] If using the --dir option, optionally specify the glob pattern to match for input files -b --beautify Run the output through jsbeautify (mainly useful for fixing indentation) -I --indent [size] Sets the indent size for jsbeautify (default: 4)

Not Supported