A simple tool for converting AMD modules into ES6 modules, either via the command line or programmatically.
AMD and RequireJS are great, but ES6 modules provide a nicer syntax for writing JS modules and there are so many great tools available now for converting ES6 to ES5 which also allow you to use ES6 syntax/features.
npm install amd-to-es6 -g
To convert a single file (compiled output sent to stdout):
amdtoes6 my-amd-module.js > my-awesome-es6-module.js
To convert a whole directory:
amdtoes6 --dir src/ --out es6/
If you want to modify the original files just set
--out to the same as
--dir.
amdtoes6 --dir src --out src
If you want some files to be ignored use the
--ignore flag which accepts a glob pattern that is relative to
--dir.
amdtoes6 --dir src --ignore libs/**/*.js
If you want the indentation to be "fixed" then use the
--beautify option which just runs the output through jsbeautify.
If a file cannot be compiled an message will be printed explaining the error and it will be skipped.
Modules without dependencies.
AMD
define(function () {
return {};
});
ES6
export default {};
Modules with dependencies.
AMD
define(['path/to/a', 'path/to/b'], function (a, b) {
return function (x) {
return a(b(x));
};
});
ES6
import a from 'path/to/a';
import b from 'path/to/b';
export default function (x) {
return a(b(x));
};
If you have AMD modules that look like this, where not all dependencies are assigned to parameters but accessed in the module using
require,
amdtoes6 will have to create some variable names. You wil probably want to change these.
AMD
define(['require', 'path/to/a', 'path/to/b'], function (require) {
return function (x) {
var a = require('a');
var b = require('b');
return a(b(x));
};
});
ES6
import $__path_to_a from 'path/to/a';
import $__path_to_b from 'path/to/b';
export default function (x) {
var a = $__path_to_a;
var b = $__path_to_b;
return a(b(x));
};
Imports for side-effects.
AMD
define(['path/to/a', 'path/to/b'], function () {
return {};
});
ES6
import 'path/to/a';
import 'path/to/b';
export default {};
Without the
--beautify option.
AMD
define(['path/to/a', 'path/to/b'], function (a, b) {
return function (x) {
return a(b(x));
};
});
ES6
import a from 'path/to/a';
import b from 'path/to/b';
export default function (x) {
return a(b(x));
};
Usage: amdtoes6 [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-d --dir <dirname> Use this option to specify a directory to compile.
-o --out <dirname> If using the --dir option this specifies the output directory.
-i --ignore <glob> If using the --dir options this specifies to exclude eg. libs/**/*
-g --glob [glob] If using the --dir option, optionally specify the glob pattern to match for input files
-b --beautify Run the output through jsbeautify (mainly useful for fixing indentation)
-I --indent [size] Sets the indent size for jsbeautify (default: 4)
define('my-module', function () {})
define is not a function literal eg.
define(factoryFn)