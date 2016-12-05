This project is no longer actively maintained. Mostly, because we use Webpack in our projects now. I am happy to review incoming PRs, though. If you would like to become maintainer, please contact me. – @normanrz
An AMD (RequireJS) optimizer that's stream-friendly. Made for gulp. (WIP)
var gulp = require("gulp");
var amdOptimize = require("amd-optimize");
var concat = require('gulp-concat');
gulp.task("scripts:index", function () {
return gulp.src("src/scripts/**/*.js")
// Traces all modules and outputs them in the correct order.
.pipe(amdOptimize("main"))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist/scripts"));
});
This aims to be an alternative to the powerful r.js optimizer, but made for a streaming environment like gulp. This implementation doesn't operate on the file system directly. So, there's no need for complicated setups when dealing with precompiled files. Also, this module only focuses on tracing modules and does not intend replace a full-fletched build system. Therefore, there might be tons of use cases where r.js is a better fit.
$ npm install amd-optimize
Type:
String
paths : {
"backbone" : "../bower_components/backbone/backbone",
"jquery" : "../bower_components/jquery/jquery"
}
map : {
// Replace underscore with lodash for the backbone module
"backbone" : {
"underscore" : "lodash"
}
}
shim : {
// Shimmed export. Specify the variable name that is being exported.
"three" : {
exports : "THREE"
},
// Shimmed dependecies and export
"three.color" : {
deps : ["three"],
exports : "THREE.ColorConverter"
},
// Shimmed dependencies
"bootstrap" : ["jquery"]
}
Type:
Stream or
String
Supply a filepath (can be a glob) or a gulp stream to your config file that lists all your paths, shims and maps.
amdOptimize.src("index", {
configFile : "src/scripts/require_config.js"
});
amdOptimize.src("index", {
configFile : gulp.src("src/scripts/require_config.coffee").pipe(coffee())
});
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true it will trace
require() dependencies inside of top-level
require() or
define() calls. Usually, these nested dependencies are considered dynamic or runtime calls, so it's disabled by default.
Would trace both
router and
controllers/home:
define("router", [], function () {
return {
"/home" : function () {
require(["controllers/home"]);
},
...
}
})
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true all files that you have declared a shim for and don't have a proper
define() call will be wrapped in a
define() call.
// Original
var test = "Test";
// Output
define("test", [], function () {
var test = "Test";
return test;
});
// Shim config
shim : {
test : {
exports : "test"
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true all files that you combine will not be altered from the source, should be used for outputted files to match the original source file, good for debugging and inline sourcemaps. A good code minifier or uglify will remove comments and strip new lines anyway.
WIP. Subject to change.
amdOptimize.src(
"index",
loader : amdOptimize.loader(
// Used for turning a moduleName into a filepath glob.
function (moduleName) { return "src/scripts/" + moduleName + ".coffee" },
// Returns a transform stream.
function () { return coffee(); }
)
)
Same as
amdOptimize(), but won't accept an input stream. Instead it will rely on loading the files by itself.
baseUrl.
var concat = require("gulp-concat");
gulp.src("src/scripts/**/*.js")
.pipe(amdOptimize("index"))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
var uglify = require("gulp-uglify");
gulp.src("src/scripts/**/*.js")
.pipe(amdOptimize("index"))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
var coffee = require("gulp-coffee");
gulp.src("src/scripts/**/*.coffee")
.pipe(coffee())
.pipe(amdOptimize("index"))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
var gif = require("gulp-if");
gulp.src("src/scripts/**/*.{coffee,js}")
.pipe(gif(function (file) { return path.extname(file) == ".coffee"; }, coffee()))
.pipe(amdOptimize("index"))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
var eventStream = require("event-stream");
var order = require("gulp-order");
eventStream.merge(
gulp.src("bower_components/almond/almond.js"),
gulp.src(amdOptimize("index"))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
)
.pipe(order(["**/almond.js", "**/index.js"]))
.pipe(concat("index.js"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
text plugin.
exclude or
include configuration.
npm install
npm install -g gulp
gulp test
MIT © scalable minds 2014