This project is no longer actively maintained. Mostly, because we use Webpack in our projects now. I am happy to review incoming PRs, though. If you would like to become maintainer, please contact me. – @normanrz

An AMD (RequireJS) optimizer that's stream-friendly. Made for gulp. (WIP)

Features

Trace all dependencies of an AMD module

Stream-friendly: Pipe in files and get an ordered stream of files out. No need for writing on disk in between.

Support for precompilation of source files (ie. CoffeeScript)

Wraps non-AMD dependencies

Supply a custom loader for on-demand loading

Leaves concatenation and minification to your preferred choice of modules

gulp-sourcemaps support

Example

var gulp = require ( "gulp" ); var amdOptimize = require ( "amd-optimize" ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( "scripts:index" , function ( ) { return gulp.src( "src/scripts/**/*.js" ) .pipe(amdOptimize( "main" )) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist/scripts" )); });

Motivation

This aims to be an alternative to the powerful r.js optimizer, but made for a streaming environment like gulp. This implementation doesn't operate on the file system directly. So, there's no need for complicated setups when dealing with precompiled files. Also, this module only focuses on tracing modules and does not intend replace a full-fletched build system. Therefore, there might be tons of use cases where r.js is a better fit.

Installation

$ npm install amd-optimize

API

moduleName

Type: String

paths : { "backbone" : "../bower_components/backbone/backbone" , "jquery" : "../bower_components/jquery/jquery" }

map : { "backbone" : { "underscore" : "lodash" } }

shim : { "three" : { exports : "THREE" }, "three.color" : { deps : [ "three" ], exports : "THREE.ColorConverter" }, "bootstrap" : [ "jquery" ] }

Type: Stream or String

Supply a filepath (can be a glob) or a gulp stream to your config file that lists all your paths, shims and maps.

amdOptimize.src( "index" , { configFile : "src/scripts/require_config.js" }); amdOptimize.src( "index" , { configFile : gulp.src( "src/scripts/require_config.coffee" ).pipe(coffee()) });

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true it will trace require() dependencies inside of top-level require() or define() calls. Usually, these nested dependencies are considered dynamic or runtime calls, so it's disabled by default.

Would trace both router and controllers/home :

define( "router" , [], function ( ) { return { "/home" : function ( ) { require ([ "controllers/home" ]); }, ... } })

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true all files that you have declared a shim for and don't have a proper define() call will be wrapped in a define() call.

var test = "Test" ; define( "test" , [], function ( ) { var test = "Test" ; return test; }); shim : { test : { exports : "test" } }

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If true all files that you combine will not be altered from the source, should be used for outputted files to match the original source file, good for debugging and inline sourcemaps. A good code minifier or uglify will remove comments and strip new lines anyway.

WIP. Subject to change.

amdOptimize.src( "index" , loader : amdOptimize.loader( function ( moduleName ) { return "src/scripts/" + moduleName + ".coffee" }, function ( ) { return coffee(); } ) )

Same as amdOptimize() , but won't accept an input stream. Instead it will rely on loading the files by itself.

Algorithms

Resolving paths

Finding files

Check the input stream. Look for files with the default loader and baseUrl . Look for files with the custom loader and its transform streams. Give up.

Recommended modules

gulp-concat: Concat the output files. Because that's the whole point of module optimization, right?

var concat = require ( "gulp-concat" ); gulp.src( "src/scripts/**/*.js" ) .pipe(amdOptimize( "index" )) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" ));

gulp-uglify: Minify the output files.

var uglify = require ( "gulp-uglify" ); gulp.src( "src/scripts/**/*.js" ) .pipe(amdOptimize( "index" )) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" ));

gulp-coffee: Precompile CoffeeScript source files. Or any other language that compiles to JS.

var coffee = require ( "gulp-coffee" ); gulp.src( "src/scripts/**/*.coffee" ) .pipe(coffee()) .pipe(amdOptimize( "index" )) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" ));

gulp-if: Conditionally pipe files through a transform stream. Useful for CoffeeScript precompilation.

var gif = require ( "gulp-if" ); gulp.src( "src/scripts/**/*.{coffee,js}" ) .pipe(gif( function ( file ) { return path.extname(file) == ".coffee" ; }, coffee())) .pipe(amdOptimize( "index" )) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" ));

event-stream, gulp-order: Add files before or after

var eventStream = require ( "event-stream" ); var order = require ( "gulp-order" ); eventStream.merge( gulp.src( "bower_components/almond/almond.js" ), gulp.src(amdOptimize( "index" )) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) ) .pipe(order([ "**/almond.js" , "**/index.js" ])) .pipe(concat( "index.js" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( "dist" ));

Current limitations

Tests

Install npm dev dependencies npm install Install gulp globally npm install -g gulp Run gulp test

License

MIT © scalable minds 2014