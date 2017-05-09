node-amd-loader adds the capability to load unmodified AMD (Asynchronous Module DefinitionAsynchronous Module Definition) from node.js applications.
node-amd-loader can be easily installed using npm.
npm install amd-loader
Before being able to load AMD modules the
amd-loader module has to be required.
require("amd-loader");
This needs to be done only once.
Load modules which are written using AMD define from node.js node.
amd.js
define(function(require, exports, module) {
exports.B = "B";
});
main.js
require("amd-loader");
var amd = require("./amd");
From within an AMD modules the async require syntax introduced by requireJS can be used.
require(["fs"], function(fs) {
fs.readFile(...);
})
From within an AMD module the requireJS text plugin is supported.
var readme = require("text!./readme.md");
This project is tested with Travis CI
Kris Zip came up the the initial idea how to hijack the node module loading.
MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.