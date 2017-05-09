openbase logo
amd-loader

by ajaxorg
0.0.8 (see all)

Load AMD modules directly from node.js

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.8K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

AMD loader for node.js

node-amd-loader adds the capability to load unmodified AMD (Asynchronous Module DefinitionAsynchronous Module Definition) from node.js applications.

Installation

node-amd-loader can be easily installed using npm.

npm install amd-loader

Before being able to load AMD modules the amd-loader module has to be required.

require("amd-loader");

This needs to be done only once.

Features

load modules which use AMD define()

Load modules which are written using AMD define from node.js node.

amd.js

    define(function(require, exports, module) {
        exports.B = "B";
    });

main.js

    require("amd-loader");
    var amd = require("./amd");

support requireJS asyncronous loading syntax

From within an AMD modules the async require syntax introduced by requireJS can be used.

    require(["fs"], function(fs) {
        fs.readFile(...);
    })

support requireJS text plugin

From within an AMD module the requireJS text plugin is supported.

    var readme = require("text!./readme.md");

Continuous Integration status

This project is tested with Travis CI Build Status

Credits

Kris Zip came up the the initial idea how to hijack the node module loading.

License

MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.

