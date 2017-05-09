AMD loader for node.js

node-amd-loader adds the capability to load unmodified AMD (Asynchronous Module DefinitionAsynchronous Module Definition) from node.js applications.

Installation

node-amd-loader can be easily installed using npm.

npm install amd-loader

Before being able to load AMD modules the amd-loader module has to be required.

require ( "amd-loader" );

This needs to be done only once.

Features

load modules which use AMD define()

Load modules which are written using AMD define from node.js node.

amd.js

define( function ( require, exports, module ) { exports.B = "B" ; });

main.js

require ( "amd-loader" ); var amd = require ( "./amd" );

support requireJS asyncronous loading syntax

From within an AMD modules the async require syntax introduced by requireJS can be used.

require ([ "fs" ], function ( fs ) { fs.readFile(...); })

support requireJS text plugin

From within an AMD module the requireJS text plugin is supported.

var readme = require ( "text!./readme.md" );

Credits

Kris Zip came up the the initial idea how to hijack the node module loading.

License

MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.