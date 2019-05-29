An official repository for amCharts JavaScript Charts V3 (free version).
npm install amcharts3
bower install amcharts3
Include
amcharts.js plus files you will be using for each chart type, i.e.
serial.js,
pie.js:
<script src="/bower_components/amcharts3/amcharts/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="/bower_components/amcharts3/amcharts/serial.js"></script>
This amCharts software is free under a linkware license.
This means you may not remove or hide in any other way link to amCharts web site - www.amcharts.com.
If you wish to remove the link, you should purchase commercial license.
You may not redistribute, sublicense or sell this program without written permission of Antanas Marcelionis, the author of amcharts software.
This software is provided without warranty.
