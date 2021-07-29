ambi





Ambi lets you execute any function ambidextrously; providing you the ability to execute any function (be it synchronous, asynchronous, returns, callbacks, promises) as if it returned a promise.

Usage

Install

Install: npm install --save ambi

Import: import pkg from ('ambi')

Require: const pkg = require('ambi').default

import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/ambi@^8.28.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

< script type = "module" > import pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/ambi@^8.28.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import pkg from '//unpkg.com/ambi@^8.28.0' </ script >

< script type = "module" > import pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/ambi@8.28.0' </ script >

This package is published with the following editions:

ambi/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules

is TypeScript source code with Import for modules ambi/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules ambi aliases ambi/edition-es2019/index.js

aliases ambi/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules ambi/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules

is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules ambi/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno

History

Contribute

