Ambi lets you execute any function ambidextrously; providing you the ability to execute any function (be it synchronous, asynchronous, returns, callbacks, promises) as if it returned a promise.
npm install --save ambi
import pkg from ('ambi')
const pkg = require('ambi').default
import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/ambi@^8.28.0/edition-deno/index.ts'
<script type="module">
import pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/ambi@^8.28.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import pkg from '//unpkg.com/ambi@^8.28.0'
</script>
<script type="module">
import pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/ambi@8.28.0'
</script>
This package is published with the following editions:
ambi/source/index.ts is TypeScript source code with Import for modules
ambi/edition-browsers/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2020 for web browsers with Import for modules
ambi/edition-es2019/index.js
ambi/edition-es2019/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 10 || 12 || 14 || 16 with Require for modules
ambi/edition-es2019-esm/index.js is TypeScript compiled against ES2019 for Node.js 12 || 14 || 16 with Import for modules
ambi/edition-deno/index.ts is TypeScript source code made to be compatible with Deno
