ambi

by bevry
8.28.0 (see all)

Ambi lets you execute any function ambidextrously; providing you the ability to execute any function (be it synchronous, asynchronous, returns, callbacks, promises) as if it returned a promise.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ambi

Status of the GitHub Workflow: bevry NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Dev Dependency Status
Ambi lets you execute any function ambidextrously; providing you the ability to execute any function (be it synchronous, asynchronous, returns, callbacks, promises) as if it returned a promise.

Usage

Complete API Documentation.

View Example Usage.

View API Documentation.

Install

npm

  • Install: npm install --save ambi
  • Import: import pkg from ('ambi')
  • Require: const pkg = require('ambi').default

Deno

import pkg from 'https://unpkg.com/ambi@^8.28.0/edition-deno/index.ts'

Skypack

<script type="module">
    import pkg from '//cdn.skypack.dev/ambi@^8.28.0'
</script>

unpkg

<script type="module">
    import pkg from '//unpkg.com/ambi@^8.28.0'
</script>

jspm

<script type="module">
    import pkg from '//dev.jspm.io/ambi@8.28.0'
</script>

Editions

This package is published with the following editions:

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

