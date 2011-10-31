openbase logo
as

amazon-ses

by Jim Jenkins
0.0.3

A simple wrapper for Amazon Simple Email Service (Amazon SES)

Overview

113

55

10yrs ago

3

3

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Amazon SES

A simple Amazon SES wrapper, supports the following actions:

  • DeleteVerifiedEmailAddress
  • GetSendQuota
  • GetSendStatistics
  • ListVerifiedEmailAddresses
  • SendEmail
  • VerifyEmailAddress

Does not currently support SendRawEmail.

Install

  npm install amazon-ses

Or from source:

  git clone git://github.com/jjenkins/node-amazon-ses.git
  cd amazon-ses
  npm link .

Verify Source Email

Verify the source email address with Amazon.

  var AmazonSES = require('amazon-ses');
  var ses = new AmazonSES('access-key-id', 'secret-access-key');
  ses.verifyEmailAddress('foo@mailinator.com');

You will receive a confirmation email - click the link in that email to finish the verification process.

Send Email

  ses.send({
      from: 'foo@mailinator.com'
    , to: ['bar@mailinator.com', 'jim@mailinator.com']
    , replyTo: ['john@mailinator.com']
    , subject: 'Test subject'
    , body: {
          text: 'This is the text of the message.'
        , html: 'This is the html body of the message.'
    }
  });

Get verified email addresses

  ses.listVerifiedEmailAddresses(function(result) {
    console.log(result);
  });

Deleted a verified email address

  ses.deleteVerifiedEmailAddress('foo@mailinator.com', function(result) {
    console.log(result);
  });

Get Quota and Stats

  ses.getSendQuota(function(result) {
    console.log(result);
  });

  ses.getSendStatistics(function(result) {
    console.log(result);
  });

