Amazon SES

A simple Amazon SES wrapper, supports the following actions:

DeleteVerifiedEmailAddress

GetSendQuota

GetSendStatistics

ListVerifiedEmailAddresses

SendEmail

VerifyEmailAddress

Does not currently support SendRawEmail.

Install

npm install amazon-ses

Or from source:

git clone git://github.com/jjenkins/node-amazon-ses.git cd amazon-ses npm link .

Verify Source Email

Verify the source email address with Amazon.

var AmazonSES = require('amazon-ses'); var ses = new AmazonSES('access-key-id', 'secret-access-key'); ses.verifyEmailAddress('foo@mailinator.com');

You will receive a confirmation email - click the link in that email to finish the verification process.

Send Email

ses.send({ from: 'foo@mailinator.com' , to: ['bar@mailinator.com', 'jim@mailinator.com'] , replyTo: ['john@mailinator.com'] , subject: 'Test subject' , body: { text: 'This is the text of the message.' , html: 'This is the html body of the message.' } });

Get verified email addresses

ses.listVerifiedEmailAddresses(function(result) { console.log(result); });

Deleted a verified email address

ses.deleteVerifiedEmailAddress('foo@mailinator.com', function(result) { console.log(result); });

Get Quota and Stats

ses.getSendQuota(function(result) { console.log(result); }); ses.getSendStatistics(function(result) { console.log(result); });