Amazon QLDB Node.js Driver

This is the Node.js driver for Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB), which allows Node.js developers to write software that makes use of AmazonQLDB.

Requirements

Basic Configuration

See Accessing Amazon QLDB for information on connecting to AWS.

The JavaScript AWS SDK needs to have AWS_SDK_LOAD_CONFIG environment variable set to a truthy value in order to read from the ~/.aws/config file.

See Setting Region page for more information.

TypeScript 3.8.x

Development of the driver requires TypeScript 3.8.x. It will be automatically installed as a dependency. It is also recommended to use TypeScript when using the driver. Please see the link below for more detail on TypeScript 3.8.x:

Getting Started

To use the driver, in your package that wishes to use the driver, run the following:

npm install amazon-qldb-driver-nodejs

The driver also has aws-sdk, ion-js and jsbi as peer dependencies. Thus, they must also be dependencies of the package that will be using the driver as a dependency.

npm install aws-sdk

npm install ion-js

npm install jsbi

Note: For using version 2.1.0 and above of the driver, the version of the aws-sdk should be >= 2.815

Then from within your package, you can now use the driver by importing it. This example shows usage in TypeScript specifying the QLDB ledger name and a specific region:

import { QldbDriver } from "amazon-qldb-driver-nodejs" ; const testServiceConfigOptions = { region : "us-east-1" }; const qldbDriver: QldbDriver = new QldbDriver( "testLedger" , testServiceConfigOptions); qldbDriver.getTableNames().then( function ( tableNames: string[] ) { console .log(tableNames); });

See Also

Development

Setup

To install the dependencies for the driver, run the following in the root directory of the project:

npm install

To build the driver, transpiling the TypeScript source code to JavaScript, run the following in the root directory:

npm run build

Running Tests

You can run the unit tests with this command:

npm test

or

npm run testWithCoverage

Integration Tests

You can run the integration tests with this command:

npm run integrationTest

This command requires that credentials are pre-configured and it has the required permissions.

Additionally, a region can be specified in: src/integrationtest/.mocharc.json .

Documentation

TypeDoc is used for documentation. You can generate HTML locally with the following:

npm run doc

License

This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.