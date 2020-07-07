This is the Node.js driver for Amazon Quantum Ledger Database (QLDB), which allows Node.js developers to write software that makes use of AmazonQLDB.
See Accessing Amazon QLDB for information on connecting to AWS.
The JavaScript AWS SDK needs to have AWS_SDK_LOAD_CONFIG environment variable set to a truthy value in order to read from the ~/.aws/config file.
See Setting Region page for more information.
Development of the driver requires TypeScript 3.8.x. It will be automatically installed as a dependency. It is also recommended to use TypeScript when using the driver. Please see the link below for more detail on TypeScript 3.8.x:
To use the driver, in your package that wishes to use the driver, run the following:
npm install amazon-qldb-driver-nodejs
The driver also has aws-sdk, ion-js and jsbi as peer dependencies. Thus, they must also be dependencies of the package that will be using the driver as a dependency.
npm install aws-sdk
npm install ion-js
npm install jsbi
Then from within your package, you can now use the driver by importing it. This example shows usage in TypeScript specifying the QLDB ledger name and a specific region:
import { QldbDriver } from "amazon-qldb-driver-nodejs";
const testServiceConfigOptions = {
region: "us-east-1"
};
const qldbDriver: QldbDriver = new QldbDriver("testLedger", testServiceConfigOptions);
qldbDriver.getTableNames().then(function(tableNames: string[]) {
console.log(tableNames);
});
To install the dependencies for the driver, run the following in the root directory of the project:
npm install
To build the driver, transpiling the TypeScript source code to JavaScript, run the following in the root directory:
npm run build
You can run the unit tests with this command:
npm test
or
npm run testWithCoverage
You can run the integration tests with this command:
npm run integrationTest
This command requires that credentials are pre-configured and it has the required permissions.
Additionally, a region can be specified in:
src/integrationtest/.mocharc.json.
TypeDoc is used for documentation. You can generate HTML locally with the following:
npm run doc
This library is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License.