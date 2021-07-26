npm install @madisonreed/amazon-payments

Initialize the amazonPayment object with the environment variable, and all required config parameters.

The amazonPayments.Environment object contains two properties: Production and Sandbox , pass one of these in the configuration object. Use ProductionEU and SandboxEU for European countries.

Example:

var amazonPayments = require ( '@madisonreed/amazon-payments' ); var payment = amazonPayments.connect({ environment : amazonPayments.Environment.Production, sellerId : 'Amazon Seller ID' , mwsAccessKey : 'MWS Access Key' , mwsSecretKey : 'MWS Secret Key' , clientId : 'Client ID' });

Note about request parameters

This module will automatically sign all requests and convert nested objects to dot notation.

Example:

payment.offAmazonPayments.refund({ AmazonCaptureId : 'Amazon capture ID' , RefundReferenceId : 'Refund Reference ID' , RefundAmount : { Amount : 123.45 , CurrencyCode : 'USD' } }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); })

Will make a call with the following parameters:

{ "AmazonCaptureId" : "Amazon capture ID" , "RefundReferenceId" : "Refund Reference ID" , "RefundAmount.Amount" : 123.45 , "RefundAmount.CurrencyCode" : "USD" }

getTokenInfo takes two parameters: accesToken and callback. More Info

callback: err, tokenInfo

Example:

payment.api.getTokenInfo( 'access token from button' , function ( err, tokenInfo ) { console .log(tokenInfo); });

getProfile takes two parameters: accesToken and callback. More Info

callback: err, profile

Example:

payment.api.getProfile( 'access token from button' , function ( err, profile ) { console .log(profile); });

All the methods in the offAmazonPayments object take two parameters: params and callback. The functions are all named the same as their respective API calls, except with a lowercase first letter. More Info

Example:

payment.offAmazonPayments.getAuthorizationDetails({ AmazonAuthorizationId : 'P01-0000000-0000000-000000' }, function ( err, details ) { });

SNS Response handling

Version 0.1.2 added SNS response handling for dealing with SNS messages. This also includes support for IPN endpoints. This will check the signature and attempt to parse any XML within IPN requests, if the message is not JSON it will return the raw message data, otherwise it will be the parsed response.

Example:

payment.parseSNSResponse(responseFromSns, function ( err, parsed ) { });

Alexa Delivery Notifications

Version 0.2.8 added a method for sending Alexa Delivery Notifications if a customer has Amazon Shopping Delivery Notifications enabled. Documentation: https://developer.amazon.com/docs/amazon-pay-automatic/delivery-order-notifications.html

Note: Notifications currently will be sent when a package shows a status in the carrier's system of Out for Delivery, or Delivered. Calling this method to send the notification does not need to be timed for when the package is out of delivery, that will be handled by the Alexa system. It is recommended to call this method when the package ships or the tracking number is known, whichever is later.

Prerequisites: This method calls an API which requires registering a public key with Amazon Pay. If you do not already have a Public Key Id, follow these steps to create and register a public key for use with Amazon Pay.

To send a delivery notification, you must include a private key and public key in your configuration when initializing the AmazonPayments object. If you are just sending delivery notifications, then only the environment , privateKey and publicKeyId are required.

Example:

var amazonPayments = require ( '@madisonreed/amazon-payments' ); var payment = amazonPayments.connect({ environment : amazonPayments.Environment.Production, sellerId : 'Amazon Seller ID' , mwsAccessKey : 'MWS Access Key' , mwsSecretKey : 'MWS Secret Key' , clientId : 'Client ID' , privateKey : 'Private Key' , publicKeyId : 'Public Key Id' , });

In order to send a delivery notification, the shipment must have a valid tracking number for a known carrier (plus a valid order reference number). Build the payload and then call the api. The list of valid carrier codes is included in the carrierCodes enumeration.

Example: