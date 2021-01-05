openbase logo
amazon-mws

by Bhushankumar L
0.0.27 (see all)

Amazon MWS NodeJS Wrapper

Overview

2.7K

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Amazon API, Node.js Shipment API

Reviews

Readme

amazon-mws (Amazon Marketplace Web Service)

Version Build Status

This API supported Amazon Marketplace Web Service(MWS)'s standard REST-style API that accepts/returns JSON requests and Here is the API reference, Click Here

You can testify API through without any installation.

It does supports EcmaScript 8, TypeScript, async-await, Promises, Callback !
It does also supports for AWS Lambda like serverless cloud function call.
It supports pure JSON response.
All methods support Promise and Callback both.
Please Feel free to create Issue for any help !
All developers/contributors are requested to open Pull Request/Merge Request on development branch. Please make sure Test Cases be passed.

Installation

npm install amazon-mws --save

Pull Request

  • Contributors can send their Pull Request to development branch.
  • Kindly validate test cases & linting before opening new PR.

Examples

