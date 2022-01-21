The Amazon Connect Streams API (Streams) gives you the power to integrate your existing web applications with Amazon Connect. Streams lets you embed the Contact Control Panel (CCP) and Customer Profiles app UI into your page. It also enables you to handle agent and contact state events directly through an object oriented event driven interface. You can use the built in interface or build your own from scratch: Streams gives you the choice.
This library must be used in conjunction with amazon-connect-chatjs or amazon-connect-taskjs in order to utilize Amazon Connect's Chat or Task functionality.
To learn more about Amazon Connect and its capabilities, please check out the Amazon Connect User Guide.
initCCP will no longer append multiple embedded CCPs to the window, and only the first call to
initCCP will succeed. Please note that the use-case of initializing multiple CCPs has never been supported by Streams, and this change has been added to prevent unpredictable behavior arising from such cases.
agent.onContactPending has been removed. Please use
contact.onPending instead.
connect.onError now triggers. Previously, this api did not work at all. Please be aware that, if you have application logic within this function, its behavior has changed. See its entry in documentation.md for more details.
agent.setState() to switch agent status, you will need to update your code to use this feature:
enqueueNextState: true to trigger the Next Status behavior.
agent.setState(), please also ensure that your code is using
contact.clear() and not
contact.complete() when clearing After Contact Work off a contact.
FailedConnectAgent,
FailedConnectCustomer, and
AfterCallWork.
FailedConnectAgent -- Previously, we required the agent to click the "Clear Contact" button to clear this state. When the agent clicked the "Clear Contact" button, the previous behavior took the agent back to the
Available state without fail. Now the
FailedConnectAgent state will be "auto-cleared", much like
FailedConnectCustomer always has been.
FailedConnectAgent and
FailedConnectCustomer -- We are now using the
contact.clear() API to auto-clear these states. As a result, the agent will be returned to their previous visible agent state (e.g.
Available). Previously, the agent had always been set to
Available as a result of this "auto-clearing" behavior. Note that even custom CCPs will behave differently with this update for
FailedConnectAgent and
FailedConnectCustomer.
AfterCallWork -- As part of the new
contact.clear() behavior, clicking "Clear Contact" while in
AfterCallWork will return the agent to their previous visible agent state (e.g.
Available, etc.). Note that custom CCPs that implement their own After Call Work behavior will not be affected by this change.
contact.complete() on a deprecation path. Therefore, you should start using
contact.clear() in its place. If you want to emulate CCP's After Call Work behavior in your customer CCP, then make sure you use
contact.clear() when clearing voice contacts.
If you are migrating to the new CCP, we encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of this repository. You should also upgrade to the latest version of RTC-JS as well, if you are using it. For a complete migration guide to the new CCP, and to fully understand the differences when using Streams with the new CCP, please see this post: https://docs.aws.amazon.com/connect/latest/adminguide/upgrade-to-latest-ccp.html
The first step to using Streams is to allowlist the pages you wish to embed. For our customer's security, we require that all domains which embed the CCP for a particular instance are explicitly allowlisted. Each domain entry identifies the protocol scheme, host, and port. Any pages hosted behind the same protocol scheme, host, and port will be allowed to embed the CCP components which are required to use the Streams library.
To allowlist your pages:
npm install amazon-connect-streams
import "amazon-connect-streams";
This will make the
connect variable available in the current context.
amazon-connect-streams is compatible with TypeScript. You'll need to use version
3.0.1 or higher:
import "amazon-connect-streams";
connect.core.initCCP({ /* ... */ });
The next step to embedding Connect into your application is to download the Streams library from GitHub. You can do that by cloning our public repository here:
$ git clone https://github.com/aws/amazon-connect-streams
Once you download streams, change into the directory and build it:
$ cd amazon-connect-streams
$ make
This will generate a file called
connect-streams-${VERSION}.js, this is the full
Connect Streams API which you will want to include in your page. You can serve
connect-streams-${VERSION}.js with your web application.
Install latest LTS version of NodeJS
$ git clone https://github.com/aws/amazon-connect-streams
$ cd amazon-connect-streams
$ npm install
$ npm run release
Find build artifacts in release directory - This will generate a file called
connect-streams.js and the minified version of the same
connect-streams-min.js - this is the full Connect Streams API which you will want to include in your page.
To run unit tests:
$ npm run test-mocha
Note: these tests run on the release files generated above
You will also need to have
gulp installed. You can install
gulp globally.
$ npm install -g gulp
Streams has a "baked-in" version of the AWS-SDK in the
./src/aws-client.js file. Make sure that you import Streams before the AWS SDK so that the
AWS object bound to the
Window is the object from your manually included SDK, and not from Streams.
Initializing the Streams API is the first step to verify that you have everything setup correctly and that you will be able to listen for events.
connect.core.initCCP()
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<script type="text/javascript" src="connect-streams-min.js"></script>
</head>
<!-- Add the call to init() as an onload so it will only run once the page is loaded -->
<body onload="init()">
<div id="container-div" style="width: 400px; height: 800px;"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var containerDiv = document.getElementById("container-div");
var instanceURL = "https://my-instance-domain.awsapps.com/connect/ccp-v2/";
// initialize the streams api
function init() {
// initialize the ccp
connect.core.initCCP(containerDiv, {
ccpUrl: instanceURL, // REQUIRED
loginPopup: true, // optional, defaults to `true`
loginPopupAutoClose: true, // optional, defaults to `false`
loginOptions: { // optional, if provided opens login in new window
autoClose: true, // optional, defaults to `false`
height: 600, // optional, defaults to 578
width: 400, // optional, defaults to 433
top: 0, // optional, defaults to 0
left: 0 // optional, defaults to 0
},
region: "eu-central-1", // REQUIRED for `CHAT`, optional otherwise
softphone: { // optional, defaults below apply if not provided
allowFramedSoftphone: true, // optional, defaults to false
disableRingtone: false, // optional, defaults to false
ringtoneUrl: "./ringtone.mp3" // optional, defaults to CCP’s default ringtone if a falsy value is set
},
pageOptions: { //optional
enableAudioDeviceSettings: false, //optional, defaults to 'false'
enablePhoneTypeSettings: true //optional, defaults to 'true'
},
ccpAckTimeout: 5000, //optional, defaults to 3000 (ms)
ccpSynTimeout: 3000, //optional, defaults to 1000 (ms)
ccpLoadTimeout: 10000 //optional, defaults to 5000 (ms)
});
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Integrates with Connect by loading the pre-built CCP located at
ccpUrl into an
iframe and placing it into the
containerDiv provided. API requests are
funneled through this CCP and agent and contact updates are published through it
and made available to your JS client code.
ccpUrl: The URL of the CCP. This is the page you would normally navigate to
in order to use the CCP in a standalone page, it is different for each
instance.
region: Amazon connect instance region. ex:
us-west-2. only required for chat channel.
loginPopup: Optional, defaults to
true. Set to
false to disable the login popup
loginOptions: Optional, only valid when
loginPopup is set to
true.
Provide an object with the following properties to open loginpopup in a new window instead of a
new tab.
autoClose: Optional, defaults to
false. Set to
true to automatically
close the login popup after the user logs in.
height: This allows you to define the height of the login pop-up window.
width: This allows you to define the width of the login pop-up window.
top: This allows you to define the top of the login pop-up window.
left: This allows you to define the left of the login pop-up window.
loginPopupAutoClose: Optional, defaults to
false. Set to
true in conjunction with the
loginPopup parameter to automatically close the login Popup window once the authentication step
has completed. If the login page opened in a new tab, this parameter will also auto-close that
tab. This can also be set in
loginOptions if those options are used.
loginUrl: Optional. Allows custom URL to be used to initiate the ccp, as in
the case of SAML authentication.
softphone: This object is optional and allows you to specify some settings
surrounding the softphone feature of Connect.
allowFramedSoftphone: Normally, the softphone microphone and speaker
components are not allowed to be hosted in an iframe. This is because the
softphone must be hosted in a single window or tab. The window hosting
the softphone session must not be closed during the course of a softphone
call or the call will be disconnected. If
allowFramedSoftphone is
true,
the softphone components will be allowed to be hosted in this window or tab.
disableRingtone: This option allows you to completely disable the built-in
ringtone audio that is played when a call is incoming.
ringtoneUrl: If the ringtone is not disabled, this allows for overriding
the ringtone with any browser-supported audio file accessible by the user.
pageOptions: This object is optional and allows you to configure which configuration sections are displayed in the settings tab.
enableAudioDeviceSettings: If
true, the settings tab will display a section for configuring audio input and output devices for the agent's local
machine. If
false, or if
pageOptions is not provided, the agent will not be able to change audio device settings from the settings tab. will not be
displayed.
enablePhoneTypeSettings: If
true, or if
pageOptions is not provided, the settings tab will display a section for configuring the agent's phone type
and deskphone number. If
false, the agent will not be able to change the phone type or deskphone number from the settings tab.
ccpAckTimeout: A timeout in ms that indicates how long streams will wait for the iframed CCP to respond to its
SYNCHRONIZE event emissions. These happen continuously from the first time
initCCP is called. They should only appear when there is a problem that requires a refresh or a re-login.
ccpSynTimeout: A timeout in ms that indicates how long streams will wait to send a new
SYNCHRONIZE event to the iframed CCP. These happens continuously from the first time
initCCP is called.
ccpLoadTimeout: A timeout in ms that indicates how long streams will wait for the initial
ACKNOWLEDGE event from the shared worker while the CCP is still standing itself up.
containerDiv into which you place the iframe, or applying a CSS rule like
this:
#container-div iframe {
display: none;
}
width: 100%; height: 100%.
To customize the size of the CCP, set the width and height for the container element.
Check out the full documentation here to read more about subscribing to events and enacting state changes programmatically.