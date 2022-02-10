The Amazon Connect Chat javascript library (ChatJS) gives you the power to build your own chat widget to customize the chat experience. This can be used for both the agent user interface, in conjunction with Amazon Connect Streams, and for the customer chat interface.
There is a Chat UI reference implementation here. This will help you deploy an API Gateway and Lambda function for initiating chat from your webpage. From there you can use the ChatJS library to build a custom widget.
To learn more about Amazon Connect and its capabilities, please check out the Amazon Connect User Guide.
The AWS-SDK is, by default, included in ChatJS as a "baked-in" dependency. You can view it at
./client/aws-sdk-connectparticipant.js. In
./client/client.js we import
ConnectParticipant from this file. This file and import can be removed while using the AWS SDK imported through a script in the page file of your application, assuming that version of the AWS SDK has the
ConnectParticipant service included.
Incidentally, Amazon Connect Streams also contains a "baked-in" AWS SDK. This SDK cannot be removed, as it contains unreleased APIs that will not be available in the SDK you include as a script in the page file.
Therefore, there are several occasions where implementations can run into AWS SDK issues.
Ensure you import ChatJS after Streams.
Import Streams, then ChatJS, then the SDK. Ensure that your AWS SDK includes the ConnectParticipant Service (it is relatively new, so make sure you have an up-to-date AWS SDK version 2.597.0).
No need to worry here, this will always work.
Import ChatJS before the AWS SDK, and ensure the AWS SDK version you are using contains the ConnectParticipant Service.
When using the SDK and ChatJS, you may remove the SDK from ChatJS to ensure lack of import conflicts. However, this should not be relevant if the order in which you are importing these libraries is the order reflected above.
npm install amazon-connect-chatjs
import "amazon-connect-chatjs"
Note: this will apply the global
connect variable to your current scope.
amazon-connect-chatjs is compatible with TypeScript. You'll need to use version
3.0.1 or higher:
import "amazon-connect-streams";
connect.ChatSession.create({ /* ... */ });
$ git clone https://github.com/amazon-connect/amazon-connect-chatjs
npm install
npm run devo for a non-minified build.
npm run release for a minified build.
npm run test
npm run clean
npm run watch
Find build artifacts in dist directory - This will generate a file called
amazon-connect-chat.js - this is the full Connect ChatJS API which you will want to include in your page.
connect.ChatSession API
This is the main entry point to
amazon-connect-chatjs.
All your interactions with the library start here.
connect.ChatSession.setGlobalConfig()
connect.ChatSession.setGlobalConfig({
loggerConfig: { // optional, the logging configuration. If omitted, no logging occurs
logger: { // optional, a logger object implementation
debug: (msg) => console.debug(msg), // REQUIRED, can be any function
info: (msg) => console.info(msg), // REQUIRED, can be any function
warn: (msg) => console.warn(msg), // REQUIRED, can be any function
error: (msg) => console.error(msg) // REQUIRED, can be any function
},
level: connect.ChatSession.LogLevel.WARN, // optional, defaults to: `connect.ChatSession.LogLevel.INFO`
},
region: "us-east-1", // optional, defaults to: "us-west-2"
});
Setup the global configuration to use. If this method is not called, the defaults of
loggerConfig and
region are used.
This method should be called before
connect.ChatSession.create().
connect.ChatSession.create()
const customerChatSession = connect.ChatSession.create({
chatDetails: { // REQUIRED
contactId: "...", // REQUIRED
participantId: "...", // REQUIRED
participantToken: "...", // REQUIRED
},
options: { // optional
region: "us-east-1", // optional, defaults to `region` set in `connect.ChatSession.setGlobalConfig()`
},
type: connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes.CUSTOMER, // REQUIRED
});
Creates an instance of
AgentChatSession or
CustomerChatSession, depending on the specified
type.
If you're creating a
CustomerChatSession, the
chatDetails field should be populated with the response of the StartChatContact API.
If you're creating an
AgentChatSession, you must also include
amazon-connect-streams. For example:
// order is important, alternatively use <script> tags
import "amazon-connect-streams";
import "amazon-connect-chatjs";
connect.contact(contact => {
if (contact.getType() !== connect.ContactType.CHAT) {
// applies only to CHAT contacts
return;
}
// recommended: calls `connect.ChatSession.setGlobalConfig()` and `connect.ChatSession.create()` internally
contact.onAccepted(async () => {
const cnn = contact.getConnections().find(cnn => cnn.getType() === connect.ConnectionType.AGENT);
const agentChatSession = await cnn.getMediaController();
});
// alternative: if you want control over the args of `connect.ChatSession.setGlobalConfig()` and `connect.ChatSession.create()`
contact.onAccepted(() => {
const cnn = contact.getConnections().find(cnn => cnn.getType() === connect.ConnectionType.AGENT);
const agentChatSession = connect.ChatSession.create({
chatDetails: cnn.getMediaInfo(), // REQUIRED
options: { // REQUIRED
region: "us-east-1", // REQUIRED, must match the value provided to `connect.core.initCCP()`
},
type: connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes.AGENT, // REQUIRED
websocketManager: connect.core.getWebSocketManager() // REQUIRED
});
});
});
See the
amazon-connect-streams API documentation for more information on the methods not documented here.
Note:
AgentChatSession and
CustomerChatSession are logical concepts.
As a result, the
instanceof operator will not work how you expect:
if (connect.ChatSession.create(/* ... */) instanceof connect.ChatSession) {
// this will never execute
}
connect.ChatSession.LogLevel
connect.ChatSession.LogLevel = {
DEBUG: /* ... */,
INFO: /* ... */,
WARN: /* ... */,
ERROR: /* ... */
};
Enumerates the logging levels.
connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes
connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes = {
AGENT: /* ... */,
CUSTOMER: /* ... */
};
Enumerates the session types.
The
ChatSession API divided into three sections: Amazon Connect Participant Service API wrappers, events, and other.
Functions in this section:
Promise<Response> (except for
chatSession.connect()), where:
Response is an
aws-sdk Response object.
Promise rejects, the error will still be a
Response object. However, the
data field will not be populated while the
error field will.
metadata arg field (except for
customerChatSession.disconnectParticipant()). The
metadata arg field is not used directly by
amazon-connect-chatjs, rather it's merely copied to the response object for usage by developers.
For example:
function handleResponse(response) {
// `response` is an aws-sdk `Response` object
// `data` contains the response data
// `metadata` === "foo"
const { data, metadata } = response;
// ...
}
function handleError(response) {
// `response` is an aws-sdk `Response` object
// `error` contains the response error
// `metadata` === "foo"
const { error, metadata } = response;
// ...
}
chatSession
.getTranscript({ metadata: "foo" })
.then(handleResponse, handleError);
chatSession.connect()
// connectCalled: indicates whether the Amazon Connect Participant Service was called
// connectSuccess: indicates whether the operation succeeded
const { connectCalled, connectSuccess } = await chatSession.connect();
Wraps the CreateParticipantConnection API.
The arguments and response do not overlap with the API request or response.
Note: If the operation fails, the
Promise will reject, but the error will have the same schema as a successful response.
chatSession.getTranscript()
const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.getTranscript({
maxResults: 100,
sortOrder: "ASCENDING"
});
const { InitialContactId, NextToken, Transcript } = awsSdkResponse.data;
Wraps the GetTranscript API.
The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:
camelCase.
MaxResults defaults to
15.
ScanDirection defaults to
BACKWARD always.
SortOrder defaults to
ASCENDING.
The response
data is the same as the API response body.
Important note: In order to specify
scanDirection as
FORWARD, you need to explicitly include a
startPosition.
This is because the default
startPosition is at the most recent update to the transcript, so requesting a transcript in the
FORWARD direction from the default
startPosition is equivalent to asking for a transcript containing only messages more recent than the present (you are asking for messages in the future!).
chatSession.sendEvent()
const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.sendEvent({
contentType: "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing"
});
const { AbsoluteTime, Id } = awsSdkResponse.data;
Wraps the SendEvent API.
The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:
camelCase.
ClientToken cannot be specified.
ContentType allows the following values:
"application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.chat.ended"
"application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.participant.joined"
"application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.participant.left"
"application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.transfer.succeeded"
"application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.transfer.failed"
"application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing"
The response
data is the same as the API response body.
chatSession.sendMessage()
const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.sendMessage({
contentType: "text/plain",
message: "Hello World!"
});
const { AbsoluteTime, Id } = awsSdkResponse.data;
Wraps the SendMessage API.
The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:
camelCase.
ClientToken cannot be specified.
The response
data is the same as the API response body.
chatSession.sendAttachment()
// attachment object is the actual file that will be sent to agent from end-customer and vice versa.
const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.sendAttachment({
attachment: attachment
});
Wraps the StartAttachmentUpload and CompleteAttachmentUpload API. The arguments are based on the StartAttachmentUpload and CompleteAttachmentUpload API request body with the following differences:
camelCase.
The response
data is the same as the StartAttachmentUpload and CompleteAttachmentUpload API response body.
chatSession.sendAttachment() invokes the StartAttachmentUpload API, uploads the Attachment to the S3 bucket using the pre-signed URL received in the StartAttachmentUpload API response and invokes the CompleteAttachmentUpload API to finish the Attachment upload process.
chatSession.downloadAttachment()
const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.downloadAttachment({
attachmentId: "string"
});
const { attachment } = awsSdkResponse.data;
/*
Attachment Object - This is the actual file that will be downloaded by either agent or end-customer.
attachment => {
lastModified: long
name: "string"
size: long
type: "string"
webkitRelativePath: "string"
}
*/
Wraps the GetAttachment API. The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:
camelCase.
The response
data is the same as the API response body.
chatSession.downloadAttachment() invokes the GetAttachment using the AttachmentId as a request parameter and fetches the Attachment from the S3 bucket using the pre-signed URL received in the GetAttachment API response.
customerChatSession.disconnectParticipant()
const awsSdkResponse = await customerChatSession.disconnectParticipant();
Wraps the DisconnectParticipant API.
The arguments and response do not overlap with the API request or response.
Once this method is called, the
CustomerChatSession cannot be used anymore.
Applies only for
CustomerChatSession. See
connect.ChatSession.create() for more info.
Function in this section:
event object that contains a
chatDetails field. See
chatSession.getChatDetails() for more info.
chatSession.onConnectionBroken()
chatSession.onConnectionBroken(event => {
const { chatDetails } = event;
// ...
});
Subscribes an event handler that triggers when the session connection is broken.
chatSession.onConnectionEstablished()
chatSession.onConnectionEstablished(event => {
const { chatDetails } = event;
// ...
});
Subscribes an event handler that triggers when the session connection is established.
chatSession.onEnded()
chatSession.onEnded(event => {
const { chatDetails, data } = event;
// ...
});
Subscribes an event handler that triggers when the session is ended.
chatSession.onMessage()
chatSession.onMessage(event => {
const { chatDetails, data } = event;
switch (data.ContentType) {
// ...
}
});
Subscribes an event handler that triggers whenever a message or an event (except for
application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing) is created by any participant.
The
data field has the same schema as the
Item data type from the Amazon Connect Participant Service with the addition of the following optional fields:
contactId,
initialContactId.
chatSession.onTyping()
chatSession.onTyping(event => {
const { chatDetails, data } = event;
if (data.ParticipantRole === "AGENT") {
// ...
}
});
Subscribes an event handler that triggers whenever a
application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing event is created by any participant.
The
data field has the same schema as
chatSession.onMessage().
This section contains all the functions that do not fall under the previous two categories.
chatSession.getChatDetails()
const {
contactId,
initialContactId,
participantId,
participantToken,
} = chatSession.getChatDetails();
Gets the chat session details.
agentChatSession.cleanUpOnParticipantDisconnect()
agentChatSession.cleanUpOnParticipantDisconnect();
Cleans up all event handlers.
Applies only for
AgentChatSession. See
connect.ChatSession.create() for more info.