About

The Amazon Connect Chat javascript library (ChatJS) gives you the power to build your own chat widget to customize the chat experience. This can be used for both the agent user interface, in conjunction with Amazon Connect Streams, and for the customer chat interface.

There is a Chat UI reference implementation here. This will help you deploy an API Gateway and Lambda function for initiating chat from your webpage. From there you can use the ChatJS library to build a custom widget.

Learn More

To learn more about Amazon Connect and its capabilities, please check out the Amazon Connect User Guide.

Getting Started

A note about the AWS-SDK and ChatJS

The AWS-SDK is, by default, included in ChatJS as a "baked-in" dependency. You can view it at ./client/aws-sdk-connectparticipant.js . In ./client/client.js we import ConnectParticipant from this file. This file and import can be removed while using the AWS SDK imported through a script in the page file of your application, assuming that version of the AWS SDK has the ConnectParticipant service included. Incidentally, Amazon Connect Streams also contains a "baked-in" AWS SDK. This SDK cannot be removed, as it contains unreleased APIs that will not be available in the SDK you include as a script in the page file. Therefore, there are several occasions where implementations can run into AWS SDK issues.

Scenario 1: Streams and ChatJS are used. You are not importing the AWS SDK.

Ensure you import ChatJS after Streams.

Scenario 2: Streams and ChatJS are used. You are importing the AWS SDK.

Import Streams, then ChatJS, then the SDK. Ensure that your AWS SDK includes the ConnectParticipant Service (it is relatively new, so make sure you have an up-to-date AWS SDK version 2.597.0).

Scenario 3: ChatJS only, no AWS SDK import.

No need to worry here, this will always work.

Scenario 4: ChatJS only, with AWS SDK import.

Import ChatJS before the AWS SDK, and ensure the AWS SDK version you are using contains the ConnectParticipant Service.

A note for Scenarios 2 and 4.

When using the SDK and ChatJS, you may remove the SDK from ChatJS to ensure lack of import conflicts. However, this should not be relevant if the order in which you are importing these libraries is the order reflected above.

Using ChatJS from npm

npm install amazon-connect-chatjs

Importing using npm and ES6

import "amazon-connect-chatjs" Note: this will apply the global connect variable to your current scope.

Usage with TypeScript

amazon-connect-chatjs is compatible with TypeScript. You'll need to use version 3.0.1 or higher:

import "amazon-connect-streams" ; connect.ChatSession.create({ });

Using ChatJS from Github

$ git clone https://github.com/amazon- connect /amazon- connect -chatjs

Building

Install latest LTS version of NodeJS Checkout this package into workspace and navigate to root folder npm install To build (non-minified): npm run devo for a non-minified build. Find build artifacts in dist directory. To build (minified): npm run release for a minified build. Find build artifacts in dist directory. To run unit tests: npm run test To clean node_modules: npm run clean To make webpack watch all files: npm run watch

Find build artifacts in dist directory - This will generate a file called amazon-connect-chat.js - this is the full Connect ChatJS API which you will want to include in your page.

API

connect.ChatSession API

This is the main entry point to amazon-connect-chatjs . All your interactions with the library start here.

connect.ChatSession.setGlobalConfig({ loggerConfig : { logger : { debug : ( msg ) => console .debug(msg), info : ( msg ) => console .info(msg), warn : ( msg ) => console .warn(msg), error : ( msg ) => console .error(msg) }, level : connect.ChatSession.LogLevel.WARN, }, region : "us-east-1" , });

Setup the global configuration to use. If this method is not called, the defaults of loggerConfig and region are used. This method should be called before connect.ChatSession.create() .

const customerChatSession = connect.ChatSession.create({ chatDetails : { contactId : "..." , participantId : "..." , participantToken : "..." , }, options : { region : "us-east-1" , }, type : connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes.CUSTOMER, });

Creates an instance of AgentChatSession or CustomerChatSession , depending on the specified type .

If you're creating a CustomerChatSession , the chatDetails field should be populated with the response of the StartChatContact API.

If you're creating an AgentChatSession , you must also include amazon-connect-streams . For example:

import "amazon-connect-streams" ; import "amazon-connect-chatjs" ; connect.contact( contact => { if (contact.getType() !== connect.ContactType.CHAT) { return ; } contact.onAccepted( async () => { const cnn = contact.getConnections().find( cnn => cnn.getType() === connect.ConnectionType.AGENT); const agentChatSession = await cnn.getMediaController(); }); contact.onAccepted( () => { const cnn = contact.getConnections().find( cnn => cnn.getType() === connect.ConnectionType.AGENT); const agentChatSession = connect.ChatSession.create({ chatDetails : cnn.getMediaInfo(), options : { region : "us-east-1" , }, type : connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes.AGENT, websocketManager : connect.core.getWebSocketManager() }); }); });

See the amazon-connect-streams API documentation for more information on the methods not documented here.

Note: AgentChatSession and CustomerChatSession are logical concepts. As a result, the instanceof operator will not work how you expect:

if (connect.ChatSession.create( ) instanceof connect.ChatSession) { }

connect.ChatSession.LogLevel = { DEBUG : , INFO : , WARN : , ERROR : };

Enumerates the logging levels.

connect.ChatSession.SessionTypes = { AGENT : , CUSTOMER : };

Enumerates the session types.

ChatSession API

The ChatSession API divided into three sections: Amazon Connect Participant Service API wrappers, events, and other.

Amazon Connect Participant Service API wrappers

Functions in this section:

Wrap the APIs of the Amazon Connect Participant Service.

Return a Promise<Response> (except for chatSession.connect() ), where: Response is an aws-sdk Response object. If the Promise rejects, the error will still be a Response object. However, the data field will not be populated while the error field will.

(except for ), where: Can optionally specify a metadata arg field (except for customerChatSession.disconnectParticipant() ). The metadata arg field is not used directly by amazon-connect-chatjs , rather it's merely copied to the response object for usage by developers.

For example:

function handleResponse ( response ) { const { data, metadata } = response; } function handleError ( response ) { const { error, metadata } = response; } chatSession .getTranscript({ metadata : "foo" }) .then(handleResponse, handleError);

const { connectCalled, connectSuccess } = await chatSession.connect();

Wraps the CreateParticipantConnection API.

The arguments and response do not overlap with the API request or response.

Note: If the operation fails, the Promise will reject, but the error will have the same schema as a successful response.

const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.getTranscript({ maxResults : 100 , sortOrder : "ASCENDING" }); const { InitialContactId, NextToken, Transcript } = awsSdkResponse.data;

Wraps the GetTranscript API.

The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:

Fields are in camelCase .

. MaxResults defaults to 15 .

defaults to . ScanDirection defaults to BACKWARD always.

defaults to always. SortOrder defaults to ASCENDING .

The response data is the same as the API response body.

Important note: In order to specify scanDirection as FORWARD , you need to explicitly include a startPosition . This is because the default startPosition is at the most recent update to the transcript, so requesting a transcript in the FORWARD direction from the default startPosition is equivalent to asking for a transcript containing only messages more recent than the present (you are asking for messages in the future!).

const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.sendEvent({ contentType : "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing" }); const { AbsoluteTime, Id } = awsSdkResponse.data;

Wraps the SendEvent API.

The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:

Fields are in camelCase .

. ClientToken cannot be specified.

cannot be specified. ContentType allows the following values: "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.chat.ended" "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.participant.joined" "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.participant.left" "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.transfer.succeeded" "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.transfer.failed" "application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing"

allows the following values:

The response data is the same as the API response body.

const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.sendMessage({ contentType : "text/plain" , message : "Hello World!" }); const { AbsoluteTime, Id } = awsSdkResponse.data;

Wraps the SendMessage API.

The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:

Fields are in camelCase .

. ClientToken cannot be specified.

The response data is the same as the API response body.

const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.sendAttachment({ attachment : attachment });

Wraps the StartAttachmentUpload and CompleteAttachmentUpload API. The arguments are based on the StartAttachmentUpload and CompleteAttachmentUpload API request body with the following differences:

Fields are in camelCase . The response data is the same as the StartAttachmentUpload and CompleteAttachmentUpload API response body. chatSession.sendAttachment() invokes the StartAttachmentUpload API, uploads the Attachment to the S3 bucket using the pre-signed URL received in the StartAttachmentUpload API response and invokes the CompleteAttachmentUpload API to finish the Attachment upload process.

const awsSdkResponse = await chatSession.downloadAttachment({ attachmentId : "string" }); const { attachment } = awsSdkResponse.data;

Wraps the GetAttachment API. The arguments are based on the API request body with the following differences:

Fields are in camelCase . The response data is the same as the API response body. chatSession.downloadAttachment() invokes the GetAttachment using the AttachmentId as a request parameter and fetches the Attachment from the S3 bucket using the pre-signed URL received in the GetAttachment API response.

const awsSdkResponse = await customerChatSession.disconnectParticipant();

Wraps the DisconnectParticipant API.

The arguments and response do not overlap with the API request or response.

Once this method is called, the CustomerChatSession cannot be used anymore.

Applies only for CustomerChatSession . See connect.ChatSession.create() for more info.

Events

Function in this section:

When invoked, register an event handler that is triggered whenever the event occurs.

Can be called multiple times (i.e. register multiple event handlers).

Receive an event object that contains a chatDetails field. See chatSession.getChatDetails() for more info.

chatSession.onConnectionBroken( event => { const { chatDetails } = event; });

Subscribes an event handler that triggers when the session connection is broken.

chatSession.onConnectionEstablished( event => { const { chatDetails } = event; });

Subscribes an event handler that triggers when the session connection is established.

chatSession.onEnded( event => { const { chatDetails, data } = event; });

Subscribes an event handler that triggers when the session is ended.

chatSession.onMessage( event => { const { chatDetails, data } = event; switch (data.ContentType) { } });

Subscribes an event handler that triggers whenever a message or an event (except for application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing ) is created by any participant. The data field has the same schema as the Item data type from the Amazon Connect Participant Service with the addition of the following optional fields: contactId , initialContactId .

chatSession.onTyping( event => { const { chatDetails, data } = event; if (data.ParticipantRole === "AGENT" ) { } });

Subscribes an event handler that triggers whenever a application/vnd.amazonaws.connect.event.typing event is created by any participant. The data field has the same schema as chatSession.onMessage() .

Other

This section contains all the functions that do not fall under the previous two categories.

const { contactId, initialContactId, participantId, participantToken, } = chatSession.getChatDetails();

Gets the chat session details.

agentChatSession.cleanUpOnParticipantDisconnect();

Cleans up all event handlers.