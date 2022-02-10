openbase logo
amazon-cognito-identity-js

by aws-amplify
5.2.3 (see all)

A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.

626K

GitHub Stars

8.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

409

Node.js Amazon API

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/56
Read All Reviews
JinSSJ3
sowmyapalani
mildly

Readme

AWS Amplify

Discord Chat Language grade: JavaScript build:started

Reporting Bugs / Feature Requests

Open Bugs Feature Requests Closed Issues

AWS Amplify is a JavaScript library for frontend and mobile developers building cloud-enabled applications

AWS Amplify provides a declarative and easy-to-use interface across different categories of cloud operations. AWS Amplify goes well with any JavaScript based frontend workflow and React Native for mobile developers.

Our default implementation works with Amazon Web Services (AWS), but AWS Amplify is designed to be open and pluggable for any custom backend or service.

Visit our Documentation site to learn more about AWS Amplify. Please see our Amplify JavaScript page within our Documentation site for information around the full list of features we support.

Features

CategoryAWS ProviderDescription
AuthenticationAmazon CognitoAPIs and Building blocks to create Authentication experiences.
AnalyticsAmazon PinpointCollect Analytics data for your application including tracking user sessions.
REST APIAmazon API GatewaySigv4 signing and AWS auth for API Gateway and other REST endpoints.
GraphQL APIAWS AppSyncInteract with your GraphQL or AWS AppSync endpoint(s).
DataStoreAWS AppSyncProgramming model for shared and distributed data, with simple online/offline synchronization.
StorageAmazon S3Manages content in public, protected, private storage buckets.
Geo (Developer preview)Amazon Location ServiceProvides APIs and UI components for maps and location search for JavaScript-based web apps.
Push NotificationsAmazon PinpointAllows you to integrate push notifications in your app with Amazon Pinpoint targeting and campaign management support.
InteractionsAmazon LexCreate conversational bots powered by deep learning technologies.
PubSubAWS IoTProvides connectivity with cloud-based message-oriented middleware.
Internationalization---A lightweight internationalization solution.
Cache---Provides a generic LRU cache for JavaScript developers to store data with priority and expiration settings.
PredictionsVarious*Connect your app with machine learning services like NLP, computer vision, TTS, and more.
  • Predictions utilizes a range of Amazon's Machine Learning services, including: Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Polly, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Textract, and Amazon Translate.

Getting Started

AWS Amplify is available as aws-amplify package on npm.

Web

If you are developing a JavaScript app, please visit our documentation site on JavaScript.

React

If you are developing a React app, please visit our documentation site on React.

Angular

If you are developing an Angular app, please visit our documentation site on Angular.

Vue

If you are developing a Vue app, please visit our documentation site on Vue.

React Native

For React Native development, install aws-amplify:

$ npm install aws-amplify --save

If you are developing a React Native app, you can install an additional package aws-amplify-react-native containing Higher Order Components:

$ npm install aws-amplify-react-native --save

Visit our Installation Guide for React Native to start building your web app.

Notice:

Amplify 4.x.x has breaking changes for React Native. Please see the breaking changes below:

  • If you are using React Native (vanilla or Expo), you will need to add the following React Native community dependencies:
    • @react-native-community/netinfo
    • @react-native-async-storage/async-storage
    • @react-native-picker/picker
// React Native
yarn add aws-amplify amazon-cognito-identity-js @react-native-community/netinfo @react-native-async-storage/async-storage @react-native-picker/picker
npx pod-install

// Expo
yarn add aws-amplify @react-native-community/netinfo @react-native-async-storage/async-storage @react-native-picker/picker

Amplify 3.x.x has breaking changes. Please see the breaking changes below:

  • AWS.credentials and AWS.config don’t exist anymore in Amplify JavaScript.
    • Both options will not be available to use in version 3. You will not be able to use and set your own credentials.
    • For more information on this change, please see the AWS SDK for JavaScript v3
  • aws-sdk@2.x has been removed from Amplify@3.x.x in favor of version 3 of aws-sdk-js. We recommend to migrate to aws-sdk-js-v3 if you rely on AWS services that are not supported by Amplify, since aws-sdk-js-v3 is imported modularly.

If you can't migrate to aws-sdk-js-v3 or rely on aws-sdk@2.x, you will need to import it separately.

  • If you are using exported paths within your Amplify JS application, (e.g. import from "@aws-amplify/analytics/lib/Analytics") this will now break and no longer will be supported. You will need to change to named imports:

    import { Analytics } from 'aws-amplify';

  • If you are using categories as Amplify.<Category>, this will no longer work and we recommend to import the category you are needing to use:

    import { Auth } from 'aws-amplify';

Jin Jose ManuelPerú45 Ratings26 Reviews
Informatic Engineering student at Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. Full Stack developer. Also intermediate level Aws architect. Fav. technologies: re
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I used this package to make a simple but secure authentication using bearer tokens. This was a learning project and I could leverage this functionality for implementing authentication with server. It works amazingly with react.

0
sowmyapalaniRome42 Ratings61 Reviews
Busy coding life.
November 10, 2020

I wanted to build my app fully on aws with serverless, everything was good unless I wanted to keep all away from frontend. I tried to use amplify to use the cognito and identity pool created with serverless. but unfortunately It was not straight forward and I was not satisfied. then this library provided me a prefect solution. recommend if you are in my state.

0
mildly7 Ratings6 Reviews
November 10, 2020

Excellent alternative to relying fully on Amazon’s own Amplify workflow. The documentation guides step by step on how to create a new user, how to validate the token, and how to authenticate the new user. Very easy to follow. Also works like a charm with react native.

0
m0rph3u5-zip23 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Easy to Use
Rakesh GhoraiKolkata, India44 Ratings0 Reviews
November 28, 2020
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

