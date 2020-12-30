Amazing Time Picker (Clock)

Docs and demo

A visual time picker for angular 2+ projects. You can use this timepicker with Angular 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and Angular Material. This project doesn't require angular material or any other dependencies

Angular 6, 7 support since version 1.8.0

After some delay we have now support for Angular 6+. Also you can install latest version on Angular 2 project as well and it's fully backward compatible.

In case required ( which shouldn't! ), install version 1.6.* for Angular 2, 4, 5 but they won't receive update.

Install

You need to install this repository as dependency and import it to your app.module.ts in imports section.

npm install amazing- time -picker

then, open your app.module.ts or other module that you want to use timepicker among, and import and add it to the imports section:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AmazingTimePickerModule } from 'amazing-time-picker' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ BrowserModule, AmazingTimePickerModule ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

This helps your angular project to build and compile it and let you use it.

Using in component markup

After you have installed this module, you can use it within your html templates and give the directive to the any tag. When user closes the dialog, it's gonna update the input value and will listen to input click event to open the dialog.

< input atp-time-picker value = "19:00" />

Opening component programmatically

You can also open a timepicker dialog programmatically. In order to open that, you need to import the service in your component:

import { AmazingTimePickerService } from 'amazing-time-picker' ;

Then add it inside your app.component.ts or any other component that you want to use timepicker inside of that.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { AmazingTimePickerService } from 'amazing-time-picker' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ] }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private atp: AmazingTimePickerService, ) { } open() { const amazingTimePicker = this .atp.open(); amazingTimePicker.afterClose().subscribe( time => { console .log(time); }); } }

Online demo

https://pixelplux.com/product/amazing-time-picker