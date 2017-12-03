基于 React.js 的移动端 Web UI 组件库。
Amaze UI Touch 专为移动打造，在技术实现、交互设计上只考虑主流移动设备，保证代码轻、性能高。
只提供 UI 组件（View），对配套技术不做限定，方便用户与现有技术栈快速整合，降低使用成本。
使用 Flexbox 技术，灵活自如地对齐、收缩、扩展元素，轻松搞定移动页面布局。
基于风靡社区的 React.js 封装组件，沿袭高性能、可复用、易扩展、一处学习多端编写特性。
从 npm 安装：
npm install --save-dev amazeui-touch
使用 组件：
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
said: false,
};
this.handleClick = this.handleClick.bind(this);
}
handleClick() {
this.setState({
said: true,
});
}
renderHello() {
return this.state.said ? (
<p>Hello World! Welcome to Amaze UI Touch.</p>
) : null;
}
render() {
const said = this.state.said;
const text = said ? 'Said :(' : 'Say hello :)';
return (
<div>
<Button
amStyle="primary"
disabled={said}
onClick={this.handleClick}
>
{text}
</Button>
{this.renderHello()}
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
ES2015/JSX 编译参见 Amaze UI Touch Starter Kit。
全局安装 gulp.js：
npm install -g gulp
克隆源代码并安装依赖：
git clone https://github.com/amazeui/amazeui-touch.git
在源码目录下执行：
npm install
启动开发服务：
npm start
相关文件构建完成后会自动打开浏览器，可查看文档及组件演示。
npm run build
打包后的文件位于
dist 目录下。
MIT © 2015 - 2016 AllMobilize Inc.