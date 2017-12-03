openbase logo
amazeui-touch

by amazeui
2.0.0-alpha.1 (see all)

Web Components for mobile devices based on React.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

931

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Amaze UI Touch

基于 React.js 的移动端 Web UI 组件库。

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

入门套件

简介

专属于移动

Amaze UI Touch 专为移动打造，在技术实现、交互设计上只考虑主流移动设备，保证代码轻、性能高。

专注于 UI

只提供 UI 组件（View），对配套技术不做限定，方便用户与现有技术栈快速整合，降低使用成本。

采用 Flexbox

使用 Flexbox 技术，灵活自如地对齐、收缩、扩展元素，轻松搞定移动页面布局。

基于 React.js

基于风靡社区的 React.js 封装组件，沿袭高性能、可复用、易扩展、一处学习多端编写特性。

安装使用

  1. 从 npm 安装：

    npm install --save-dev amazeui-touch

  2. 使用 组件：

    class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      said: false,
    };

    this.handleClick = this.handleClick.bind(this);
  }

  handleClick() {
    this.setState({
      said: true,
    });
  }

  renderHello() {
    return this.state.said ? (
      <p>Hello World! Welcome to Amaze UI Touch.</p>
    ) : null;
  }

  render() {
    const said = this.state.said;
    const text = said ? 'Said :(' : 'Say hello :)';

    return (
      <div>
        <Button
          amStyle="primary"
          disabled={said}
          onClick={this.handleClick}
        >
          {text}
        </Button>
        {this.renderHello()}
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

ES2015/JSX 编译参见 Amaze UI Touch Starter Kit

开发及演示

文档及演示

  1. 全局安装 gulp.js：

    npm install -g gulp

  1. 克隆源代码并安装依赖：

    git clone https://github.com/amazeui/amazeui-touch.git

    在源码目录下执行：

    npm install

  2. 启动开发服务：

    npm start

    相关文件构建完成后会自动打开浏览器，可查看文档及组件演示。

构建

npm run build

打包后的文件位于 dist 目录下。

反馈建议

License

MIT © 2015 - 2016 AllMobilize Inc.

