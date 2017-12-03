使用 组件：

class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { said : false , }; this .handleClick = this .handleClick.bind( this ); } handleClick() { this .setState({ said : true , }); } renderHello() { return this .state.said ? ( < p > Hello World! Welcome to Amaze UI Touch. </ p > ) : null ; } render() { const said = this .state.said; const text = said ? 'Said :(' : 'Say hello :)' ; return ( < div > < Button amStyle = "primary" disabled = {said} onClick = {this.handleClick} > {text} </ Button > {this.renderHello()} </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));