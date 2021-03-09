amator

Tiny animation library.

usage

var animate = require ( 'amator' ) var from = { x : 0 } var to = { x : 42 } animate( from , to)

Overall the signature of the animate() function:

animate(fromObj, toObj, options)

options

This is a hash dictionary with the following keys:

duration - sets animation duration in milliseconds. Default value is 400ms;

- sets animation duration in milliseconds. Default value is 400ms; easing - Easing function. Can accept predefined value similar to CSS animations: ease , easeIn , easeOut , easeInOut , linear ; NOTE: You can also have a custom function instead of a string value. The function should take a single argument t from range [0..1] and return value from 0 to 1.

- Easing function. Can accept predefined value similar to CSS animations: , , , , ; NOTE: You can also have a custom function instead of a string value. The function should take a single argument from range [0..1] and return value from 0 to 1. step(fromObj) - a function callback that is called after each animation frame. the only argument to this function is fromObj that has current animation values.

- a function callback that is called after each animation frame. the only argument to this function is that has current animation values. done() - a function callback that is called when animation is finished.

return value

The return value of the animate is an object, which has just one key:

cancel() - if you want to cancel animation before it completes, you can call this method.

license

MIT