Tiny animation library.
var animate = require('amator')
var from = { x: 0 }
var to = { x: 42 }
// This will animate from.x from 0 to 42 in 400ms, using cubic bezier easing
// function (same effect as default CSS `ease` function)
animate(from, to)
Overall the signature of the
animate() function:
animate(fromObj, toObj, options)
This is a hash dictionary with the following keys:
duration - sets animation duration in milliseconds. Default value is 400ms;
easing - Easing function. Can accept predefined value similar to CSS animations:
ease,
easeIn,
easeOut,
easeInOut,
linear; NOTE: You can also have a
custom function instead of a string value. The function should take a single
argument
t from range [0..1] and return value from 0 to 1.
step(fromObj) - a function callback that is called after each animation frame.
the only argument to this function is
fromObj that has current animation values.
done() - a function callback that is called when animation is finished.
The return value of the
animate is an object, which has just one key:
cancel() - if you want to cancel animation before it completes, you can call
this method.
MIT