openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ama

amator

by Andrei Kashcha
1.1.0 (see all)

Tiny animation library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

amator

Tiny animation library.

usage

var animate = require('amator')
var from = { x: 0 }
var to = { x: 42 }

// This will animate from.x from 0 to 42 in 400ms, using cubic bezier easing
// function (same effect as default CSS `ease` function)
animate(from, to)

Overall the signature of the animate() function:

animate(fromObj, toObj, options)

options

This is a hash dictionary with the following keys:

  • duration - sets animation duration in milliseconds. Default value is 400ms;
  • easing - Easing function. Can accept predefined value similar to CSS animations: ease, easeIn, easeOut, easeInOut, linear; NOTE: You can also have a custom function instead of a string value. The function should take a single argument t from range [0..1] and return value from 0 to 1.
  • step(fromObj) - a function callback that is called after each animation frame. the only argument to this function is fromObj that has current animation values.
  • done() - a function callback that is called when animation is finished.

return value

The return value of the animate is an object, which has just one key:

  • cancel() - if you want to cancel animation before it completes, you can call this method.

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial