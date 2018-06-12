Amanda

Amanda is aiming to be a universal schema validation library. Currently it supports only the JSON Schema Internet Draft, but I'm planning to add Orderly, Relax NG and others very soon.

Example

var schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { name : { required : true , type : 'string' } } }; var data = { name : 'Kenneth' }; var jsonSchemaValidator = amanda( 'json' ); jsonSchemaValidator.validate(data, schema, function ( error ) { });

Contents

Features

Extendable , you can create your own attributes

Can be used with Node.js and in a browser

and Amanda has no dependencies

AMD compatible , you can load it via RequireJS

Lightweight

Fully documented

Tested

Download

To install Amanda, use NPM.

npm install amanda

Then you can load the library via require .

var amanda = require ( 'amanda' );

If you prefer RequireJS, go ahead.

require .config({ paths : { 'amanda' : 'path/to/amanda' } }); require ([ 'amanda' ], function ( amanda ) { });

Browser

Releases for the browser are available for download from GitHub.

Version Description Size Action amanda.js uncompressed, with comments 42.12 KB (7.98 KB gzipped) Download amanda.min.js compressed, without comments 13.8 KB (4.09 KB gzipped) Download

Or you can use JAM.

jam install amanda

Then you can load the library via the <script> tag.

< script src = "/path/to/amanda.js" > </ script >

...or via RequireJS.

require .config({ paths : { 'amanda' : 'path/to/amanda' } }); require ([ 'amanda' ], function ( amanda ) { });

Status

Branch Status master

Documentation

All documentation is available in the /docs/ folder.

Compatibility

From version 0.6.0.

Browsers

Testing in progress...

Building

I have included a Makefile with convenience methods for working with the library.

make Builds the library

Tests

npm test

Versioning

Releases will be numbered with the following format.

< major > . < minor > . < patch >

And constructed with the following guidelines.

Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major

New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor

Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

Release Notes

Authors

František Hába (@Baggz) created Amanda and these people have contributed.

License

Please see the LICENSE file.