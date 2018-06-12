openbase logo
amanda

by apiaryio
1.0.1

JSON Schema validator (fork)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Build Status

Amanda

Amanda is aiming to be a universal schema validation library. Currently it supports only the JSON Schema Internet Draft, but I'm planning to add Orderly, Relax NG and others very soon.

Example

/**
 * Schema
 */
var schema = {
  type: 'object',
  properties: {
    name: {
      required: true,
      type: 'string'
    }
  }
};

/**
 * Data
 */
var data = {
  name: 'Kenneth'
};

// Initialize a JSON Schema validator.
var jsonSchemaValidator = amanda('json');

// Validate the data against the schema.
jsonSchemaValidator.validate(data, schema, function(error) {

  // Do something...

});

Contents

Features

  • Extendable, you can create your own attributes
  • Can be used with Node.js and in a browser
  • Amanda has no dependencies
  • AMD compatible, you can load it via RequireJS
  • Lightweight
  • Fully documented
  • Tested

Download

Node.js

To install Amanda, use NPM.

$ npm install amanda

Then you can load the library via require.

var amanda = require('amanda');

If you prefer RequireJS, go ahead.

// Configuration options, the path should not include the .js extension.
require.config({
  paths: {
    'amanda': 'path/to/amanda'
  }
});

// Load Amanda
require(['amanda'], function(amanda) {

  // Do something...

});

Browser

Releases for the browser are available for download from GitHub.

VersionDescriptionSizeAction
amanda.jsuncompressed, with comments42.12 KB (7.98 KB gzipped)Download
amanda.min.jscompressed, without comments13.8 KB (4.09 KB gzipped)Download

Or you can use JAM.

$ jam install amanda

Then you can load the library via the <script> tag.

<script src="/path/to/amanda.js"></script>

...or via RequireJS.

// Configuration options, the path should not include the .js extension.
require.config({
  paths: {
    'amanda': 'path/to/amanda'
  }
});

// Load Amanda
require(['amanda'], function(amanda) {

  // Do something...

});

Status

BranchStatus
masterBuild Status

Documentation

All documentation is available in the /docs/ folder.

Compatibility

Node.js

From version 0.6.0.

Browsers

Testing in progress...

Building

I have included a Makefile with convenience methods for working with the library.

  • make Builds the library

Tests

$ npm test

Versioning

Releases will be numbered with the following format.

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines.

  • Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major
  • New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

Release Notes

Authors

František Hába (@Baggz) created Amanda and these people have contributed.

License

Please see the LICENSE file.

