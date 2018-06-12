Amanda is aiming to be a universal schema validation library. Currently it supports only the JSON Schema Internet Draft, but I'm planning to add Orderly, Relax NG and others very soon.
/**
* Schema
*/
var schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
name: {
required: true,
type: 'string'
}
}
};
/**
* Data
*/
var data = {
name: 'Kenneth'
};
// Initialize a JSON Schema validator.
var jsonSchemaValidator = amanda('json');
// Validate the data against the schema.
jsonSchemaValidator.validate(data, schema, function(error) {
// Do something...
});
To install Amanda, use NPM.
$ npm install amanda
Then you can load the library via
require.
var amanda = require('amanda');
If you prefer RequireJS, go ahead.
// Configuration options, the path should not include the .js extension.
require.config({
paths: {
'amanda': 'path/to/amanda'
}
});
// Load Amanda
require(['amanda'], function(amanda) {
// Do something...
});
Releases for the browser are available for download from GitHub.
|Version
|Description
|Size
|Action
amanda.js
|uncompressed, with comments
|42.12 KB (7.98 KB gzipped)
|Download
amanda.min.js
|compressed, without comments
|13.8 KB (4.09 KB gzipped)
|Download
Or you can use JAM.
$ jam install amanda
Then you can load the library via the
<script> tag.
<script src="/path/to/amanda.js"></script>
...or via RequireJS.
|Branch
|Status
|master
All documentation is available in the /docs/ folder.
From version 0.6.0.
I have included a
Makefile with convenience methods for working with the library.
make Builds the library
$ npm test
Releases will be numbered with the following format.
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines.
For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.
František Hába (@Baggz) created Amanda and these people have contributed.
Please see the LICENSE file.