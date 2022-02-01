Amadeus Node SDK

Amadeus provides a rich set of APIs for the travel industry. For more details, check out the Amadeus for Developers Portal or the SDK class reference.

Installation

This module has been tested using Node LTS versions. You can install it using Yarn or NPM.

npm install amadeus --save

Getting Started

To make your first API call, you will need to register for an Amadeus Developer Account and set up your first application.

var Amadeus = require ( 'amadeus' ); var amadeus = new Amadeus({ clientId : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY' , clientSecret : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET' }); amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({ originLocationCode : 'SYD' , destinationLocationCode : 'BKK' , departureDate : '2022-06-01' , adults : '2' }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); }).catch( function ( responseError ) { console .log(responseError.code); });

Examples

You can find all the endpoints in self-contained code examples.

Initialization

The client can be initialized directly.

var amadeus = new Amadeus({ clientId : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY' , clientSecret : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET' });

Alternatively, it can be initialized without any parameters if the environment variables AMADEUS_CLIENT_ID and AMADEUS_CLIENT_SECRET are present.

var amadeus = new Amadeus();

Your credentials can be found on the Amadeus dashboard.

By default, the SDK environment is set to test environment. To switch to a production (pay-as-you-go) environment, please switch the hostname as follows:

var amadeus = new Amadeus({ hostname : 'production' });

Documentation

Amadeus has a large set of APIs, and our documentation is here to get you started today. Head over to our reference documentation for in-depth information about every SDK method, its arguments and return types.

Making API calls

This library conveniently maps every API path to a similar path. For example, GET /v2/reference-data/urls/checkin-links?airlineCode=BA would be:

amadeus.referenceData.urls.checkinLinks.get({ airlineCode : 'BA' });

Similarly, to select a resource by ID, you can pass in the ID to the singular path. For example, GET /v1/shopping/hotelOffers/123/ would be:

amadeus.shopping.hotelOffer( '123' ).get(...);

You can make any arbitrary GET API call directly with the .client.get method as well:

amadeus.client.get( '/v2/reference-data/urls/checkin-links' , { airlineCode : 'BA' });

Or, with a POST using .client.post method:

amadeus.client.post( '/v1/shopping/flight-offers/pricing' , JSON .stringify({ data }));

Promises

Every API call returns a Promise that either resolves or rejects.

Every resolved API call returns a Response object containing a body attribute with the raw response. If the API call contained a JSON response, it will parse the JSON into the result attribute. If this data contains a data key, that will be made available in data attribute.

For a failed API call, it returns a ResponseError object containing the (parsed or unparsed) response, the request, and an error code.

amadeus.referenceData.urls.checkinLinks.get({ airlineCode : 'BA' }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.body); console .log(response.result); console .log(response.data); }).catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error.response); console .log(error.response.request); console .log(error.code); });

Pagination

If an API endpoint supports pagination, the other pages are available under the .next , .previous , .last and .first methods.

amadeus.referenceData.locations.get({ keyword : 'LON' , subType : 'AIRPORT,CITY' }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); return amadeus.next(response); }).then( function ( nextResponse ) { console .log(nextResponse.data); });

If a page is not available, the response will resolve to null .

Logging & Debugging

The SDK makes it easy to add your own logger that is compatible with the default console .

var amadeus = new Amadeus({ clientId : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY' , clientSecret : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET' , logger : new MyConsole() });

Additionally, to enable more verbose logging, you can set the appropriate level on your own logger. The easiest way would be to enable debugging via a parameter during initialization, or using the AMADEUS_LOG_LEVEL environment variable. The available options are silent (default), warn , and debug .

var amadeus = new Amadeus({ clientId : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY' , clientSecret : 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET' , logLevel : 'debug' });

List of supported endpoints

amadeus.shopping.flightDestinations.get({ origin : 'MAD' }) amadeus.shopping.flightDates.get({ origin : 'MAD' , destination : 'MUC' }) amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({ originLocationCode : 'SYD' , destinationLocationCode : 'BKK' , departureDate : '2021-08-01' , adults : '2' }) amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({ originLocationCode : 'SYD' , destinationLocationCode : 'BKK' , departureDate : '2021-08-01' , adults : '1' }).then( function ( response ) { return amadeus.shopping.flightOffers.pricing.post( JSON .stringify({ 'data' : { 'type' : 'flight-offers-pricing' , 'flightOffers' : [response.data[ 0 ]] } }) ) }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); }).catch( function ( responseError ) { console .log(responseError); }); amadeus.booking.flightOrders.post( JSON .stringify({ 'type' : 'flight-order' , 'flightOffers' : [priced-offers], 'travelers' : [] }) ) amadeus.booking.flightOrder( 'XXX' ).get() amadeus.booking.flightOrder( 'XXX' ).delete() amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({ originLocationCode : 'SYD' , destinationLocationCode : 'BKK' , departureDate : '2021-08-01' , adults : '1' }).then( function ( response ) { return amadeus.shopping.seatmaps.post( JSON .stringify({ 'data' : [response.data[ 0 ]] }) ); }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); }).catch( function ( responseError ) { console .log(responseError); }); amadeus.shopping.seatmaps.get({ 'flight-orderId' : 'XXX' }); amadeus.shopping.availability.flightAvailabilities.post(body); amadeus.shopping.flightOffers.upselling.post(body); amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({ originLocationCode : 'SYD' , destinationLocationCode : 'BKK' , departureDate : '2021-04-01' , adults : '2' }).then( function ( response ) { return amadeus.shopping.flightOffers.prediction.post( JSON .stringify(response) ); }).then( function ( response ) { console .log(response.data); }).catch( function ( responseError ) { console .log(responseError); }); amadeus.referenceData.urls.checkinLinks.get({ airlineCode : 'BA' }) amadeus.referenceData.airlines.get({ airlineCodes : 'U2' }) amadeus.referenceData.locations.get({ keyword : 'LON' , subType : Amadeus.location.any }) amadeus.referenceData.location( 'ALHR' ).get() amadeus.referenceData.locations.airports.get({ longitude : 0.1278 , latitude : 51.5074 }) amadeus.travel.analytics.airTraffic.booked.get({ originCityCode : 'MAD' , period : '2017-08' } amadeus.travel.analytics.airTraffic.traveled.get({ originCityCode : 'MAD' , period : '2017-01' }) amadeus.travel.analytics.airTraffic.busiestPeriod.get({ cityCode : 'MAD' , period : '2017' , direction : Amadeus.direction.arriving }) amadeus.travel.tripParserJobs().post( JSON .stringify({ 'type' : 'trip-parser-job' , 'content' : 'base64String' }) ) amadeus.travel.tripParserJobs( 'XXX' ).get() amadeus.travel.tripParserJobs( 'XXX' ).result.get() amadeus.shopping.hotelOffers.get({ cityCode : 'MAD' }) amadeus.shopping.hotelOffersByHotel.get({ hotelId : 'XKPARC12' }) amadeus.shopping.hotelOffer( 'XXX' ).get() amadeus.booking.hotelBookings.post( JSON .stringify({ 'offerId' : 'XXX' , 'guests' : [], 'payments' : [] } ) ) amadeus.schedule.flights.get({ carrierCode : 'AZ' , flightNumber : '319' , scheduledDepartureDate : '2021-03-13' }) amadeus.referenceData.locations.pointsOfInterest.get({ latitude : 41.397158 , longitude : 2.160873 }) amadeus.referenceData.locations.pointsOfInterest.bySquare.get({ north : 41.397158 , west : 2.160873 , south : 41.394582 , east : 2.177181 }) amadeus.referenceData.locations.pointOfInterest( '9CB40CB5D0' ).get() amadeus.location.analytics.categoryRatedAreas.get({ latitude : 41.397158 , longitude : 2.160873 }) amadeus.safety.safetyRatedLocations.get({ latitude : 41.397158 , longitude : 2.160873 }) amadeus.safety.safetyRatedLocations.bySquare.get({ north : 41.397158 , west : 2.160873 , south : 41.394582 , east : 2.177181 }) amadeus.safety.safetyRatedLocation( 'Q930400801' ).get() amadeus.shopping.activities.get({ latitude : 41.397158 , longitude : 2.160873 }) amadeus.shopping.activities.bySquare.get({ north : 41.397158 , west : 2.160873 , south : 41.394582 , east : 2.177181 }) amadeus.shopping.activity( '56777' ).get() amadeus.eReputation.hotelSentiments.get({ hotelIds : 'XKPARC12' }) amadeus.travel.predictions.tripPurpose.get({ originLocationCode : 'NYC' , destinationLocationCode : 'MAD' , departureDate : '2021-04-01' , returnDate : '2021-04-08' }) amadeus.media.files.generatedPhotos.get({ category : 'BEACH' }) amadeus.travel.predictions.flightDelay.get({ originLocationCode : 'BRU' , destinationLocationCode : 'FRA' , departureDate : '2020-01-14' , departureTime : '11:05:00' , arrivalDate : '2020-01-14' , arrivalTime : '12:10:00' , aircraftCode : '32A' , carrierCode : 'LH' , flightNumber : '1009' , duration : 'PT1H05M' }) amadeus.airport.predictions.onTime.get({ airportCode : 'JFK' , date : '2021-08-01' }) amadeus.referenceData.recommendedLocations.get({ cityCodes : 'PAR' , travelerCountryCode : 'FR' }) amadeus.analytics.itineraryPriceMetrics.get({ originIataCode : 'MAD' , destinationIataCode : 'CDG' , departureDate : '2021-03-13' , })

Development & Contributing

Want to contribute? Read our Contributors Guide for guidance on installing and running this code in a development environment.

License

This library is released under the MIT License.

Help

You can find us on StackOverflow or join our developer community on Discord.