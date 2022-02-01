Amadeus provides a rich set of APIs for the travel industry. For more details, check out the Amadeus for Developers Portal or the SDK class reference.
This module has been tested using Node LTS versions. You can install it using Yarn or NPM.
npm install amadeus --save
To make your first API call, you will need to register for an Amadeus Developer Account and set up your first application.
var Amadeus = require('amadeus');
var amadeus = new Amadeus({
clientId: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY',
clientSecret: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET'
});
amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({
originLocationCode: 'SYD',
destinationLocationCode: 'BKK',
departureDate: '2022-06-01',
adults: '2'
}).then(function(response){
console.log(response.data);
}).catch(function(responseError){
console.log(responseError.code);
});
You can find all the endpoints in self-contained code examples.
The client can be initialized directly.
// Initialize using parameters
var amadeus = new Amadeus({
clientId: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY',
clientSecret: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET'
});
Alternatively, it can be initialized without any parameters if the environment variables
AMADEUS_CLIENT_ID and
AMADEUS_CLIENT_SECRET are present.
var amadeus = new Amadeus();
Your credentials can be found on the Amadeus dashboard.
By default, the SDK environment is set to
test environment. To switch to a
production (pay-as-you-go) environment, please switch the hostname as follows:
var amadeus = new Amadeus({
hostname: 'production'
});
Amadeus has a large set of APIs, and our documentation is here to get you started today. Head over to our reference documentation for in-depth information about every SDK method, its arguments and return types.
This library conveniently maps every API path to a similar path. For example,
GET /v2/reference-data/urls/checkin-links?airlineCode=BA would be:
amadeus.referenceData.urls.checkinLinks.get({ airlineCode: 'BA' });
Similarly, to select a resource by ID, you can pass in the ID to the singular path. For example,
GET /v1/shopping/hotelOffers/123/ would be:
amadeus.shopping.hotelOffer('123').get(...);
You can make any arbitrary
GET API call directly with the
.client.get method as well:
amadeus.client.get('/v2/reference-data/urls/checkin-links', { airlineCode: 'BA' });
Or, with a
POST using
.client.post method:
amadeus.client.post('/v1/shopping/flight-offers/pricing', JSON.stringify({ data }));
Every API call returns a
Promise that either resolves or rejects.
Every resolved API call returns a
Response object containing a
body attribute with the raw response. If the API call contained a JSON response, it will parse the JSON into the
result attribute. If this data contains a
data key, that will be made available in
data attribute.
For a failed API call, it returns a
ResponseErrorobject containing the (parsed or unparsed) response, the request, and an error code.
amadeus.referenceData.urls.checkinLinks.get({
airlineCode: 'BA'
}).then(function(response){
console.log(response.body); //=> The raw body
console.log(response.result); //=> The fully parsed result
console.log(response.data); //=> The data attribute taken from the result
}).catch(function(error){
console.log(error.response); //=> The response object with (un)parsed data
console.log(error.response.request); //=> The details of the request made
console.log(error.code); //=> A unique error code to identify the type of error
});
If an API endpoint supports pagination, the other pages are available under the
.next,
.previous,
.last and
.first methods.
amadeus.referenceData.locations.get({
keyword: 'LON',
subType: 'AIRPORT,CITY'
}).then(function(response){
console.log(response.data); // first page
return amadeus.next(response);
}).then(function(nextResponse){
console.log(nextResponse.data); // second page
});
If a page is not available, the response will resolve to
null.
The SDK makes it easy to add your own logger that is compatible with the default
console.
var amadeus = new Amadeus({
clientId: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY',
clientSecret: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET',
logger: new MyConsole()
});
Additionally, to enable more verbose logging, you can set the appropriate level on your own logger. The easiest way would be to enable debugging via a parameter during initialization, or using the
AMADEUS_LOG_LEVEL environment variable. The available options are
silent (default),
warn, and
debug.
var amadeus = new Amadeus({
clientId: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_KEY',
clientSecret: 'REPLACE_BY_YOUR_API_SECRET',
logLevel: 'debug'
});
// Flight Inspiration Search
amadeus.shopping.flightDestinations.get({
origin : 'MAD'
})
// Flight Cheapest Date Search
amadeus.shopping.flightDates.get({
origin : 'MAD',
destination : 'MUC'
})
// Flight Offers Search
amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({
originLocationCode: 'SYD',
destinationLocationCode: 'BKK',
departureDate: '2021-08-01',
adults: '2'
})
// Flight Offers Price
amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({
originLocationCode: 'SYD',
destinationLocationCode: 'BKK',
departureDate: '2021-08-01',
adults: '1'
}).then(function(response){
return amadeus.shopping.flightOffers.pricing.post(
JSON.stringify({
'data': {
'type': 'flight-offers-pricing',
'flightOffers': [response.data[0]]
}
})
)
}).then(function(response){
console.log(response.data);
}).catch(function(responseError){
console.log(responseError);
});
// Flight Create Orders
// To book the flight-offer(s) returned by the Flight Offers Price
// and create a flight-order with travelers' information.
// A full example can be found at https://git.io/JtnYo
amadeus.booking.flightOrders.post(
JSON.stringify({
'type': 'flight-order',
'flightOffers': [priced-offers],
'travelers': []
})
)
// Retrieve flight order with ID 'XXX'. This ID comes from the
// Flight Create Orders API, which is a temporary ID in test environment.
amadeus.booking.flightOrder('XXX').get()
// Cancel flight order with ID 'XXX'. This ID comes from the
// Flight Create Orders API, which is a temporary ID in test environment.
amadeus.booking.flightOrder('XXX').delete()
// Flight SeatMap Display
// To retrieve the seat map of each flight included
// in flight offers for MAD-NYC flight on 2021-08-01
amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({
originLocationCode: 'SYD',
destinationLocationCode: 'BKK',
departureDate: '2021-08-01',
adults: '1'
}).then(function(response){
return amadeus.shopping.seatmaps.post(
JSON.stringify({
'data': [response.data[0]]
})
);
}).then(function(response){
console.log(response.data);
}).catch(function(responseError){
console.log(responseError);
});
// To retrieve the seat map for flight order with ID 'XXX'
amadeus.shopping.seatmaps.get({
'flight-orderId': 'XXX'
});
// Flight Availabilities Search
amadeus.shopping.availability.flightAvailabilities.post(body);
// Branded Fares Upsell
amadeus.shopping.flightOffers.upselling.post(body);
// Flight Choice Prediction
amadeus.shopping.flightOffersSearch.get({
originLocationCode: 'SYD',
destinationLocationCode: 'BKK',
departureDate: '2021-04-01',
adults: '2'
}).then(function(response){
return amadeus.shopping.flightOffers.prediction.post(
JSON.stringify(response)
);
}).then(function(response){
console.log(response.data);
}).catch(function(responseError){
console.log(responseError);
});
// Flight Checkin Links
amadeus.referenceData.urls.checkinLinks.get({
airlineCode : 'BA'
})
// Airline Code Lookup
amadeus.referenceData.airlines.get({
airlineCodes : 'U2'
})
// Airports and City Search (autocomplete)
// Find all the cities and airports starting by 'LON'
amadeus.referenceData.locations.get({
keyword : 'LON',
subType : Amadeus.location.any
})
// Get a specific city or airport based on its id
amadeus.referenceData.location('ALHR').get()
// Airport Nearest Relevant Airport (for London)
amadeus.referenceData.locations.airports.get({
longitude : 0.1278,
latitude : 51.5074
})
// Flight Most Booked Destinations
amadeus.travel.analytics.airTraffic.booked.get({
originCityCode : 'MAD',
period : '2017-08'
}
// Flight Most Traveled Destinations
amadeus.travel.analytics.airTraffic.traveled.get({
originCityCode : 'MAD',
period : '2017-01'
})
// Flight Busiest Traveling Period
amadeus.travel.analytics.airTraffic.busiestPeriod.get({
cityCode: 'MAD',
period: '2017',
direction: Amadeus.direction.arriving
})
// Trip Parser API
// To submit a new job
amadeus.travel.tripParserJobs().post(
JSON.stringify({
'type': 'trip-parser-job',
'content': 'base64String'
})
)
// To check status of the job with ID 'XXX'
amadeus.travel.tripParserJobs('XXX').get()
// To get the results of the job with ID 'XXX'
amadeus.travel.tripParserJobs('XXX').result.get()
// Hotel Search API
// Get list of hotels by city code
amadeus.shopping.hotelOffers.get({
cityCode : 'MAD'
})
// Get list of offers for a specific hotel
amadeus.shopping.hotelOffersByHotel.get({
hotelId : 'XKPARC12'
})
// Confirm the availability of a specific offer id
amadeus.shopping.hotelOffer('XXX').get()
// Hotel Booking API
amadeus.booking.hotelBookings.post(
JSON.stringify({
'offerId': 'XXX',
'guests': [],
'payments': []
}
)
)
// On-Demand Flight Status
// What's the current status of my flight?
amadeus.schedule.flights.get({
carrierCode: 'AZ',
flightNumber: '319',
scheduledDepartureDate: '2021-03-13'
})
// Points of Interest
// What are the popular places in Barcelona (based a geo location and a radius)
amadeus.referenceData.locations.pointsOfInterest.get({
latitude : 41.397158,
longitude : 2.160873
})
// What are the popular places in Barcelona? (based on a square)
amadeus.referenceData.locations.pointsOfInterest.bySquare.get({
north: 41.397158,
west: 2.160873,
south: 41.394582,
east: 2.177181
})
// Extract the information about point of interest with ID '9CB40CB5D0'
amadeus.referenceData.locations.pointOfInterest('9CB40CB5D0').get()
// Location Score
amadeus.location.analytics.categoryRatedAreas.get({
latitude : 41.397158,
longitude : 2.160873
})
// Safe Place
// How safe is Barcelona? (based a geo location and a radius)
amadeus.safety.safetyRatedLocations.get({
latitude: 41.397158,
longitude: 2.160873
})
// How safe is Barcelona? (based on a square)
amadeus.safety.safetyRatedLocations.bySquare.get({
north: 41.397158,
west: 2.160873,
south: 41.394582,
east: 2.177181
})
// What is the safety information of a location based on its Id?
amadeus.safety.safetyRatedLocation('Q930400801').get()
// Tours and Activities
// What are the best tours and activities in Barcelona?
amadeus.shopping.activities.get({
latitude: 41.397158,
longitude: 2.160873
})
// What are the best tours and activities in Barcelona? (based on a Square)
amadeus.shopping.activities.bySquare.get({
north: 41.397158,
west: 2.160873,
south: 41.394582,
east: 2.177181
})
// Extract the information about an activity with ID '56777'
amadeus.shopping.activity('56777').get()
// Hotel Ratings
// Get Sentiment Analysis of reviews about Holiday Inn Paris Notre Dame.
amadeus.eReputation.hotelSentiments.get({
hotelIds: 'XKPARC12'
})
// Trip Purpose Prediction
// Forecast traveler purpose, Business or Leisure, together with the probability in the context of search & shopping.
amadeus.travel.predictions.tripPurpose.get({
originLocationCode: 'NYC',
destinationLocationCode: 'MAD',
departureDate: '2021-04-01',
returnDate: '2021-04-08'
})
// AI-Generated Photos
// Get a link to download a rendered image of a landscape.
amadeus.media.files.generatedPhotos.get({
category: 'BEACH'
})
// Flight Delay Prediction
// This machine learning API is based on a prediction model that takes the input of the user - time, carrier, airport and aircraft information;
// and predict the segment where the flight is likely to lay.
amadeus.travel.predictions.flightDelay.get({
originLocationCode: 'BRU',
destinationLocationCode: 'FRA',
departureDate: '2020-01-14',
departureTime: '11:05:00',
arrivalDate: '2020-01-14',
arrivalTime: '12:10:00',
aircraftCode: '32A',
carrierCode: 'LH',
flightNumber: '1009',
duration: 'PT1H05M'
})
// Airport On-time Performance
// Get the percentage of on-time flight departures from JFK
amadeus.airport.predictions.onTime.get({
airportCode: 'JFK',
date: '2021-08-01'
})
// Travel Recommendations
amadeus.referenceData.recommendedLocations.get({
cityCodes: 'PAR',
travelerCountryCode: 'FR'
})
// Price Flight Analysis
amadeus.analytics.itineraryPriceMetrics.get({
originIataCode: 'MAD',
destinationIataCode: 'CDG',
departureDate: '2021-03-13',
})
Want to contribute? Read our Contributors Guide for guidance on installing and running this code in a development environment.
This library is released under the MIT License.
You can find us on StackOverflow or join our developer community on Discord.