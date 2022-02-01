openbase logo
alyle-ui

by A-l-y-l-e
1.6.0-beta.4 (see all)

Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular 9+

Documentation
129

GitHub Stars

255

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Deprecated!
alyle-ui has moved, we are now at @alyle/ui

Readme

Alyle UI

Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular.

Docs

Build Status npm npm Join the chat at https://discord.gg/65hMpAJ

Install Alyle UI

Installation

Components

FeatureStateResponsiveDocs
avatar✔️✔️Docs
badge✔️✔️Docs
button✔️✔️Docs
card✔️✔️Docs
carousel✔️✔️Docs
checkbox✔️✔️Docs
dialog✔️✔️Docs
divider✔️✔️Docs
drawer✔️✔️Docs
expansion✔️✔️Docs
field✔️✔️Docs
grid✔️✔️Docs
icon✔️✔️Docs
img cropper✔️✔️Docs
list✔️✔️Docs
media✔️✔️Docs
menu✔️✔️Docs
radio✔️✔️Docs
select✔️✔️Docs
snack bar✔️✔️Docs
skeleton screen✔️✔️Docs
slider✔️✔️Docs
tabs✔️✔️Docs
toolbar✔️✔️Docs
tooltip✔️✔️Docs
typography✔️✔️Docs

Questions?

If you have any questions, ideas or you want to discuss with Alyle UI community, join the chat at Discord

Did you find an bug?

Please create a report to help us improve, you can do in Github or Discord.

