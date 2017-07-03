Handle completion and errors with elegance! Support for streams, callbacks, promises, child processes, async/await and sync functions. A drop-in replacement for async-done - pass 100% of its tests plus more
const fs = require('fs')
const alwaysDone = require('always-done')
alwaysDone((cb) => {
fs.readFile('./package.json', 'utf8', cb)
}, (err, res) => {
if (err) return console.error(err)
let json = JSON.parse(res)
console.log(json.name) // => 'always-done'
})
Behind the scenes we use just good plain old
try/catch block. Sounds you strange? See what "hard" job is done on try-catch-callback and try-catch-core.
In the first one, we just calls a function inside try/catch and calls
done callback with error or result of that function.
About second one, there we wraps the
done callback with once and dezalgo to ensure it will be called in the next tick.
Here, in
always-done, we just give a
callback to that try-catch-core package and "listen" what is the result. Actually we not listening anything, we just make a few checks to understand what the incoming value is - promise, child process, stream, observable and etc.
Nothing so magical. Try/catch block for most of the things works briliant. And on-stream-end module (which is drop-in replacement for end-of-stream) for streams and child processes.
Handle completion of
fnand optionally pass
donecallback, otherwise it returns a thunk. If that
thunkdoes not accept function, it returns another thunk until you pass
doneto it.
Params
<fn> {Function}: function to be called
[opts] {Object}: optional options, such as
context and
args, passed to try-catch-core
[opts.context] {Object}: context to be passed to
fn
[opts.args] {Array}: custom argument(s) to be pass to
fn, given value is arrayified
[opts.passCallback] {Boolean}: pass
true if you want
cb to be passed to
fn args
[done] {Function}: on completion
returns {Function}: thunk until you pass
done to that thunk
Example
var alwaysDone = require('always-done')
var options = {
context: { num: 123, bool: true }
args: [require('assert')]
}
alwaysDone(function (assert, next) {
assert.strictEqual(this.num, 123)
assert.strictEqual(this.bool, true)
next()
}, options, function (err) {
console.log(err, 'done') // => null, 'done'
})
alwaysDone(function (cb) {
cb(new Error('foo bar'))
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err) // => Error: foo bar
})
Handles completion and errors of async/await, synchronous and asynchronous (callback) functions, also functions that returns streams, promises, child process and observables.
async/await completion
alwaysDone(async function () {
return await Promise.resolve('foobar')
}, function done (e, res) {
console.log(res) // => 'foobar'
})
var alwaysDone = require('always-done')
alwaysDone(function (cb) {
fs.readFile('./package.json', 'utf8', cb)
}, function done (err, res) {
if (err) return console.log(err)
var pkg = JSON.parse(res)
console.log(pkg.name) // => 'always-done'
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return 123
}, function done (e, res) {
console.log(res) // => 123
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return new Error('qux bar')
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.message) // => 'qux bar'
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return Promise.resolve(12345)
}, function done (e, res) {
console.log(res) // => 12345
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return Promise.reject(new Error('foo bar'))
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.message) // => 'foo bar
})
Using on-stream-end and stream-exhaust
alwaysDone(function () {
return fs.createReadStream('./package.json')
}, function done (e) {
console.log('stream completed')
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return fs.createReadStream('foo bar')
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.code) // => ENOENT
console.log(err.message) // => No such file or directory
})
alwaysDone(function () {
var read = fs.createReadStream('foo bar')
return read.pipe(through2())
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.code) // => ENOENT
console.log(err.message) // => No such file or directory
})
Using
.subscribemethod of the observable
var Observable = require('rx').Observable
alwaysDone(function () {
return Observable.empty()
}, function done (e, res) {
console.log(e, res) // => null, undefined
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return Observable.return([1, 2, 3])
}, function done (e, res) {
console.log(res) // => [1, 2, 3]
})
alwaysDone(function () {
return Observable.throw(new Error('observable error'))
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.message) // => 'observable error'
})
Basically, they are streams, so completion is handled using on-stream-end which is drop-in replacement for end-of-stream
var cp = require('child_process')
alwaysDone(function () {
return cp.exec('echo hello world')
}, function done (e, res) {
console.log(res) // => 'hello world'
})
var cp = require('child_process')
alwaysDone(function () {
return cp.exec('foo-bar-baz sasa')
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.message) // => 'exited with error code: 12'
})
var cp = require('child_process')
alwaysDone(function () {
return cp.spawn('foo-bar-baz', ['hello world'])
}, function done (err) {
console.log(err.code) // => ENOENT
})
alwaysDone(function () {
foo // ReferenceError
return 55
}, function (err) {
console.log(err.name)
// => ReferenceError: foo is not defined
})
alwaysDone(function () {
JSON.parse('{"foo":')
}, function (err) {
console.log(err)
// => SyntaxError: Unexpected end of JSON input
})
It may looks strange, but it's logical. If you pass empty function it just completes with
undefinedresult and
nullerror.
Example
// passing empty function
alwaysDone(function () {}, function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res) // => null, undefined
})
var alwaysDone = require('always-done')
var opts = {
context: { foo: 'bar' }
}
alwaysDone(function () {
console.log(this.foo) // => 'bar'
}, opts, function done () {
console.log('end')
})
It may be strange, but this allows you to pass more arguments to that first function and the last argument always will be "callback" until
fnis async or sync but with
passCallback: trueoption.
var alwaysDone = require('always-done')
var options = {
args: [1, 2]
}
alwaysDone(function (a, b) {
console.log(arguments.length) // => 2
console.log(a) // => 1
console.log(b) // => 2
return a + b + 3
}, options, function done (e, res) {
console.log(res) // => 9
})
Can be used as thunkify lib without problems, just don't pass a done callback.
var fs = require('fs')
var alwaysDone = require('always-done')
var readFileThunk = alwaysDone(function (cb) {
fs.readFile('./package.json', cb)
})
readFileThunk(function done (err, res) {
console.log(err, res) // => null, Buffer
})
