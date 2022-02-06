Altair is a beautiful feature-rich GraphQL Client IDE for all platforms. Available for MacOS, Windows, Linux, Chrome, Firefox. It enables you interact with any GraphQL server you are authorized to access from any platform you are on.
-- the GraphQL IDE that does not require running a web server
Altair provides several features that make developing with GraphQL very efficient and friendly. These features include:
See more here: https://altair.sirmuel.design/docs/features
Is there a feature that is missing? You can let us know by creating a new issue or you can add the feature by creating a Pull Request.
Thanks to all our sponsors for sponsoring this project! Do you use Altair GraphQL client at your company? Consider supporting this project as a major sponsor (primary, gold, silver or bronze) on open collective.
To be a primary sponsor, reach out to us.
Become a Gold sponsor of Altair to appear here.
For mac users, you can also install using cask:
$ brew install --cask altair-graphql-client
For linux users, you can also install using snap:
$ snap install altair
For arch linux users, an AUR package aur/altair exists:
$ yay -S altair
For windows users, you can install using appget:
$ appget install altair-graphql
or chocolatey:
$ choco install altair-graphql
You can use altair with an express server using altair-express-middleware. Read more about how to use this here.
You can use altair with a koa server using altair-koa-middleware. Read more about how to use this here.
You can use altair with a Fastify server using altair-fastify-plugin. Read more about how to use this here.
You can use altair in a Laravel project using xkojimedia/laravel-altair-graphql:
$ composer require xkojimedia/laravel-altair-graphql
You can find other available integrations here: https://altair.sirmuel.design/docs/integrations
When using a custom instance of Altair, there are couple of options you can use to customize Altair based on your needs:
endpointURL
string - URL to set as the server endpoint
subscriptionsEndpoint
string - URL to set as the subscription endpoint
initialSubscriptionsProvider
"websocket" | "graphql-ws" | "app-sync" | "action-cable" - Initial subscriptions provider
initialQuery
string - Initial query to be added
initialVariables
string - Initial variables to be added (in JSON format) e.g.
'{ "var1": "first variable" }'
initialPreRequestScript
string - Initial pre-request script to be added e.g.
'altair.helpers.getEnvironment("api_key")'
initialHeaders
IDictionary - Initial headers object to be added
{
'X-GraphQL-Token': 'asd7-237s-2bdk-nsdk4'
}
initialEnvironments
IInitialEnvironments - Initial Environments to be added
{
base: {
title: 'Environment',
variables: {}
},
subEnvironments: [
{
title: 'sub-1',
variables: {}
}
]
}
instanceStorageNamespace
string - Namespace for storing the data for the altair instance. Use this when you have multiple altair instances running on the same domain. e.g.
'altair_dev_'
Example usage:
AltairGraphQL.init({
endpointURL: 'https://www.example.com/graphql',
initialVariables: '{ "username": "imolorhe" }',
});
Altair has been tested in the latest versions of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. It might not work as expected in other browsers like Safari and Edge.
You can learn more about how to get help here.
Would you like to help with translations? https://altair-gql-translate.surge.sh/ Click here.
Learn more about contributing to Altair here and here.
Read more here.