React D3 Tree is a React component that lets you represent hierarchical data (e.g. family trees, org charts, file directories) as an interactive tree graph with minimal setup, by leveraging D3's
tree layout.
Upgrading from v1? Check out the v2 release notes.
npm i --save react-d3-tree
import React from 'react';
import Tree from 'react-d3-tree';
// This is a simplified example of an org chart with a depth of 2.
// Note how deeper levels are defined recursively via the `children` property.
const orgChart = {
name: 'CEO',
children: [
{
name: 'Manager',
attributes: {
department: 'Production',
},
children: [
{
name: 'Foreman',
attributes: {
department: 'Fabrication',
},
children: [
{
name: 'Worker',
},
],
},
{
name: 'Foreman',
attributes: {
department: 'Assembly',
},
children: [
{
name: 'Worker',
},
],
},
],
},
],
};
export default function OrgChartTree() {
return (
// `<Tree />` will fill width/height of its container; in this case `#treeWrapper`.
<div id="treeWrapper" style={{ width: '50em', height: '20em' }}>
<Tree data={orgChart} />
</div>
);
}
For details on all props accepted by
Tree, check out the TreeProps reference docs.
The only required prop is data, all other props on
Tree are optional/pre-defined (see "Default value" on each prop definition).
react-d3-tree provides default implementations for
Tree's nodes & links, which are intended to get you up & running with a working tree quickly.
This section is focused on explaining how to provide data, styles and event handlers for the default
Tree implementation.
Need more fine-grained control over how nodes & links appear/behave? Check out the Customizing the Tree section below.
data
By default,
Tree expects each node object in
data to implement the
RawNodeDatum interface:
interface RawNodeDatum {
name: string;
attributes?: Record<string, string | number | boolean>;
children?: RawNodeDatum[];
}
The
orgChart example in the Usage section above is an example of this:
name. This is rendered as the node's primary label.
attributes defined (the
CEO node does not). The key-value pairs in
attributes are rendered as a list of secondary labels.
RawNodeDatum objects nested inside them via the
children key, creating a hierarchy from which the tree graph can be generated.
Tree provides the following props to style different types of nodes, all of which use an SVG
circle by default:
rootNodeClassName - applied to the root node.
branchNodeClassName - applied to any node with 1+ children.
leafNodeClassName - applied to any node without children.
To visually distinguish these three types of nodes from each other by color, we could provide each with their own class:
/* custom-tree.css */
.node__root > circle {
fill: red;
}
.node__branch > circle {
fill: yellow;
}
.node__leaf > circle {
fill: green;
/* Let's also make the radius of leaf nodes larger */
r: 40;
}
import React from 'react';
import Tree from 'react-d3-tree';
import './custom-tree.css';
// ...
export default function StyledNodesTree() {
return (
<div id="treeWrapper" style={{ width: '50em', height: '20em' }}>
<Tree
data={data}
rootNodeClassName="node__root"
branchNodeClassName="node__branch"
leafNodeClassName="node__leaf"
/>
</div>
);
}
For more details on the
classNameprops for nodes, see the TreeProps reference docs.
Tree provides the
pathClassFunc property to pass additional classNames to every link to be rendered.
Each link calls
pathClassFunc with its own
TreeLinkDatum and the tree's current
orientation.
Tree expects
pathClassFunc to return a
className string.
function StyledLinksTree() {
const getDynamicPathClass = ({ source, target }, orientation) => {
if (!target.children) {
// Target node has no children -> this link leads to a leaf node.
return 'link__to-leaf';
}
// Style it as a link connecting two branch nodes by default.
return 'link__to-branch';
};
return (
<Tree
data={data}
// Statically apply same className(s) to all links
pathClassFunc={() => 'custom-link'}
// Want to apply multiple static classes? `Array.join` is your friend :)
pathClassFunc={() => ['custom-link', 'extra-custom-link'].join(' ')}
// Dynamically determine which `className` to pass based on the link's properties.
pathClassFunc={getDynamicPathClass}
/>
);
}
For more details, see the
PathClassFunctionreference docs.
Tree exposes the following event handler callbacks by default:
Note: Nodes are expanded/collapsed whenever
onNodeClickfires. To prevent this, set the
collapsibleprop to
false.
onNodeClickwill still fire, but it will not change the target node's expanded/collapsed state.
renderCustomNodeElement
The
renderCustomNodeElement prop accepts a custom render function that will be used for every node in the tree.
Cases where you may find rendering your own
Node element useful include:
<circle>) - Example (codesandbox.io)
foreignObject tag to render HTML inside the SVG namespace - Example (codesandbox.io)
pathFunc
The
pathFunc prop accepts a predefined
PathFunctionOption enum or a user-defined
PathFunction.
By changing or providing your own
pathFunc, you are able to change how links between nodes of the tree (which are SVG
path tags under the hood) are drawn.
The currently available enums are:
diagonal (default)
elbow
straight
step
Want to see how each option looks? Try them out on the playground.
pathFunc
If none of the available path functions suit your needs, you're also able to provide a custom
PathFunction:
function CustomPathFuncTree() {
const straightPathFunc = (linkDatum, orientation) => {
const { source, target } = linkDatum;
return orientation === 'horizontal'
? `M${source.y},${source.x}L${target.y},${target.x}`
: `M${source.x},${source.y}L${target.x},${target.y}`;
};
return (
<Tree
data={data}
// Passing `straight` function as a custom `PathFunction`.
pathFunc={straightPathFunc}
/>
);
}
For more details, see the
PathFunctionreference docs.
To set up
react-d3-tree for local development, clone the repo and follow the steps below:
# 1. Set up the library, create a reference to it for symlinking.
cd react-d3-tree
npm i
npm link
# 2. Set up the demo/playground, symlink to the local copy of `react-d3-tree`.
cd demo
npm i
npm link react-d3-tree
Tip: If you'd prefer to use your own app for development instead of the demo, simply run
npm link react-d3-treein your app's root folder instead of the demo's :)
npm run build:watch
If you're using
react-d3-tree/demo for development, open up another terminal window in the
demo directory and call:
npm start
A huge thank you to all the contributors, as well as users who have opened issues with thoughtful suggestions and feedback.