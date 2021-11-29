Dropzone is a JavaScript library that turns any HTML element into a dropzone. This means that a user can drag and drop a file onto it, and Dropzone will display file previews and upload progress, and handle the upload for you via XHR.
It's fully configurable, can be styled according to your needs and is trusted by thousands.
Install:
$ npm install --save dropzone
# or with yarn:
$ yarn add dropzone
Use as ES6 module (recommended):
import { Dropzone } from "dropzone";
const dropzone = new Dropzone("div#myId", { url: "/file/post" });
or use as CommonJS module:
const { Dropzone } = require("dropzone");
const dropzone = new Dropzone("div#myId", { url: "/file/post" });
👉 Checkout our example implementations for different bundlers
Use the standalone files like this:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/dropzone@5/dist/min/dropzone.min.js"></script>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/dropzone@5/dist/min/dropzone.min.css"
type="text/css"
/>
<div class="my-dropzone"></div>
<script>
// Dropzone has been added as a global variable.
const dropzone = new Dropzone("div.my-dropzone", { url: "/file/post" });
</script>
src/options.js
for all available options
⚠️ NOTE: We are currently moving away from IE support to make the library more lightweight. If you don't care about IE but about size, you can already opt into
6.0.0-beta.1. Please make sure to pin the specific version since parts of the API might change slightly. You can always read about the changes in the
CHANGELOGfile.
If you need support please use the discussions section or
stackoverflow with the
dropzone.js tag and not the GitHub issues
tracker. Only post an issue here if you think you discovered a bug.
If you have a feature request or want to discuss something, please use the discussions as well.
⚠️ Please read the contributing guidelines before you start working on Dropzone!
thumbnail(file, data)
and display the image wherever you like
See LICENSE file