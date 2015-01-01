alphabet

The english alphabet as a string or array, upper and lowercase.

Why? I've typed out the alphabet to do indexOf() one too many times, for apps, unit tests etc.

Install with npm

npm i alphabet --save

Run tests

npm test

Usage

var alphabet = require ( 'alphabet' ); console .log(alphabet.join( '' )); console .log(alphabet.lower.join( '' )); console .log(alphabet.upper.join( '' ));

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

