The english alphabet as a string or array, upper and lowercase.
Why? I've typed out the alphabet to do
indexOf() one too many times, for apps, unit tests etc.
npm i alphabet --save
npm test
var alphabet = require('alphabet');
console.log(alphabet.join(''));
//=> [ 'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ]
console.log(alphabet.lower.join(''));
//=> [ 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ]
console.log(alphabet.upper.join(''));
//=> [ 'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ' ]
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert
Released under the MIT license
This file was generated by verb on December 31, 2014.