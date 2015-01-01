openbase logo
alp

alphabet

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Currently the English alphabet, upper and lowercase, but open to PRs for other languages. (This was originally published to teach someone how NPM works.)

Readme

alphabet NPM version

The english alphabet as a string or array, upper and lowercase.

Why? I've typed out the alphabet to do indexOf() one too many times, for apps, unit tests etc.

Install with npm

npm i alphabet --save

Run tests

npm test

Usage

var alphabet = require('alphabet');

console.log(alphabet.join(''));
//=> [ 'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ]

console.log(alphabet.lower.join(''));
//=> [ 'abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz' ]

console.log(alphabet.upper.join(''));
//=> [ 'ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ' ]

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert
Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb on December 31, 2014.

