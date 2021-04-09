Alphabetically sort an array of strings

With correct sorting of unicode characters. Supports natural sort order with an option.

Install

npm install alpha-sort

Usage

import alphaSort from 'alpha-sort' ; [ 'b' , 'a' , 'c' ].sort(alphaSort()); [ 'b' , 'a' , 'c' ].sort(alphaSort({ descending : true })); [ 'B' , 'a' , 'C' ].sort(alphaSort({ caseInsensitive : true })); [ 'file10.txt' , 'file2.txt' , 'file03.txt' ].sort(alphaSort({ natural : true }));

API

Get a comparator function to be used as argument for Array#sort .

options

Type: object

descending

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Whether or not to sort in descending order.

caseInsensitive

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Whether or not to sort case-insensitively.

Note: If two elements are considered equal in the case-insensitive comparison, the tie-break will be a standard (case-sensitive) comparison. Example:

import alphaSort from 'alpha-sort' ; [ 'bar' , 'baz' , 'Baz' ].sort(alphaSort({ caseInsensitive : true }));

natural

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Whether or not to sort using natural sort order (such as sorting 10 after 2 ).

Note: If two elements are considered equal in the natural sort order comparison, the tie-break will be a standard (non-natural) comparison. Example:

import alphaSort from 'alpha-sort' ; [ 'file10.txt' , 'file05.txt' , 'file0010.txt' ].sort(alphaSort({ natural : true }));

preprocessor

Type: function \ Default: undefined

A custom function that you can provide to manipulate the elements before sorting. This does not modify the values of the array; it only interferes in the sorting order.

This can be used, for example, if you are sorting book titles in English and want to ignore common articles such as the , a or an :

import alphaSort from 'alpha-sort' ; [ 'The Foo' , 'Bar' ].sort(alphaSort({ preprocessor : title => title.replace( /^(?:the|a|an) /i , '' ) }));

Note: If two elements are considered equal when sorting with a custom preprocessor, the tie-break will be a comparison without the custom preprocessor.

