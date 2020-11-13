This package provides an alphabetical scrolling capable FlatList. It supports thousands of items and runs smoothly on phones. It works the same as native FlatList works, has the same props, and we add a vertical sidebar where the user can slide to quickly navigate the list by letter. It supports changing color scheme, reversed list and different screen sizes on Android and iOS (portrait and landscape).
https://expo.io/@nicolasepiscopo/alpha-scroll-flat-list
npm install alpha-scroll-flat-list
import AlphaScrollFlatList from 'alpha-scroll-flat-list';
const ITEM_HEIGHT = 50;
export default class App extends React.Component {
renderItem ({item}) {
return (
<View style={styles.itemContainer}>
<Text style={styles.itemTitle}>{item.name}</Text>
<Text style={styles.itemSubtitle}>{item.company}</Text>
</View>
);
}
keyExtractor (item) {
return item.id;
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<AlphaScrollFlatList
keyExtractor={this.keyExtractor.bind(this)}
data={people.sort((prev, next) => prev.name.localeCompare(next.name))}
renderItem={this.renderItem.bind(this)}
scrollKey={'name'}
reverse={false}
itemHeight={ITEM_HEIGHT}
/>
</View>
);
}
}