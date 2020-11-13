openbase logo
by bardog
0.2.20 (see all)

An alphabetical scrolling capable FlatList for ReactNative

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Alpha scroll flat list

Description

This package provides an alphabetical scrolling capable FlatList. It supports thousands of items and runs smoothly on phones. It works the same as native FlatList works, has the same props, and we add a vertical sidebar where the user can slide to quickly navigate the list by letter. It supports changing color scheme, reversed list and different screen sizes on Android and iOS (portrait and landscape).

Demo

https://expo.io/@nicolasepiscopo/alpha-scroll-flat-list

Props

  • Every FlatList props
  • hideSideBar (bool | default: false): if true the alphabetical sidebar wouldn't be shown.
  • scrollKey (string | default: 'name'): the property name from the item list that would be used for scrolling.
  • activeColor (string | default: '#52bad5'): the color of the alphabetical sidebar pointer.
  • reverse (bool | default: false): by default the alphabetical sidebar is from A to Z. If reverse is true, it would be Z to A.
  • itemHeight (number | default: 20): the height of each rendered item (this is needed to calculate the scrollToIndex on the FlatList).
  • scrollBarColor (string | default: '#000'): the color of the letters in the side alphabetic scrollbar.
  • scrollBarFontSizeMultiplier (number | default: 1): a multiplier for scaling the fontsize (it uses react-native-responsive-fontsize for a responsive approach)
  • onScrollStarts (function | default: does nothing): a function that executes when the index scroll starts.
  • onScrollEnds (function | default: does nothing): a function that executes when the index scroll ends.
  • scrollBarContainerStyle (object | default: {}): a style object for scrollbar container.

Methods

  • Every FlatList methods

Installation

npm install alpha-scroll-flat-list

Usage

import AlphaScrollFlatList from 'alpha-scroll-flat-list';
const ITEM_HEIGHT = 50;

export default class App extends React.Component {
  renderItem ({item}) {
    return (
      <View style={styles.itemContainer}>
        <Text style={styles.itemTitle}>{item.name}</Text>
        <Text style={styles.itemSubtitle}>{item.company}</Text>
      </View>
    );
  }

  keyExtractor (item) {
    return item.id;
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <AlphaScrollFlatList
          keyExtractor={this.keyExtractor.bind(this)}
          data={people.sort((prev, next) => prev.name.localeCompare(next.name))}
          renderItem={this.renderItem.bind(this)}
          scrollKey={'name'}
          reverse={false}
          itemHeight={ITEM_HEIGHT}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

