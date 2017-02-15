openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
alo

aload

by Guille Paz
1.2.3 (see all)

Loads images, background images, scripts, styles, iframes, videos and audios asynchronously (just 241 bytes).

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

407

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Lazy Load

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aload.js

NPM version License Build status Coverage Status Dependency status devDependency status downloads

Loads images, background images, scripts, styles, iframes, videos and audios asynchronously (just 241 bytes).

API

aload([nodeList])

Loads images, background images, scripts, styles, iframes, videos and audios asynchronously.

  • nodeList {NodeList} [optional] - A NodeList of elements. By default, it is the result of querySelectorAll('[data-aload]').
aload();

Installation

$ npm install aload

$ bower install aload

Note: I recommend to use aload inline in your HTML.

As standalone just include aload function (just 241 bytes) inline into your HTML file:

<script>
  function aload(t){"use strict";var e="data-aload";return t=t||window.document.querySelectorAll("["+e+"]"),void 0===t.length&&(t=[t]),[].forEach.call(t,function(t){t["LINK"!==t.tagName?"src":"href"]=t.getAttribute(e),t.removeAttribute(e)}),t}
</script>

Usage

  1. You should use data-aload attributes instead of src or href in your HTML tags (an image for example):

    <img data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.png" width="400" height="300">
  • data-aload - URL of the source.

  1. Now, you can start to load your images asynchronously!

    // Onload
window.onload = function () {
  aload();
};

You can load everything asynchronously.

  • images
  • background images
  • scripts
  • styles
  • iframes
  • videos
  • audios

IMG

<img data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.png" width="400" height="300">

Backgrounds

  1. You must add the following CSS snippet.

    [data-aload] { background-image: none !important; }

  2. Your own CSS.

    .foo {
  background: url('http://foobar.com/foobar.png');
}

  3. In your HTML.

    <div data-aload class="foo"></div>

SCRIPT

<script data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.js"></script>

<link data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.css" rel="stylesheet">

IFRAME

<iframe data-aload="http://foobar.com" src="javascript:false"></iframe>

VIDEO

<video data-aload="http://foobar.com/bar.mp4" controls></video>

AUDIO

<audio data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.mp3" controls></audio>

Progressive Enhancement

If you are a front-end developer you must know about Progressive enhancement. Progressive enhancement focuses on the content and it must be showed without JavaScript.

For example, to show images when JavaScript is not enabled you should include the images inside <noscript> tag.

<img data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.png"
     src=""
     width="400"
     height="300">
<noscript>
    <img src="http://foobar.com/foo.png" width="400" height="300">
</noscript>

Development

  1. Install Git and NodeJS.

  2. Install gulp:

    $ npm install gulp -g

  3. Open your terminal and clone aload by running:

    $ git clone git@github.com:pazguille/aload.git

  4. Go to aload's folder:

    $ cd aload

  5. Move to develop branch:

    $ git checkout develop

  6. Install its dependencies:

    $ npm install

  7. Code, code code!

  8. Send pull requests.

NPM tasks

  • npm run dist: Creates a distribution version of aload. You should find two files: ./dist/aload.js and ./dist/aload.min.js.
  • npm test: Runs mocha tests.

With ❤️ by

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vl
vanilla-lazyloadLazyLoad is a lightweight, flexible script that speeds up your website by deferring the loading of your below-the-fold images, backgrounds, videos, iframes and scripts to when they will enter the viewport. Written in plain "vanilla" JavaScript, it leverages IntersectionObserver, supports responsive images and enables native lazy loading.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
laz
lazysizesHigh performance and SEO friendly lazy loader for images (responsive and normal), iframes and more, that detects any visibility changes triggered through user interaction, CSS or JavaScript without configuration.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
273K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
lap
loading-attribute-polyfillFast and lightweight dependency-free vanilla JavaScript polyfill for native lazy loading / the awesome loading='lazy'-attribute.
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
4K
loz
lozad🔥 Highly performant, light ~1kb and configurable lazy loader in pure JS with no dependencies for responsive images, iframes and more
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
34K
bla
blazyHey, be lazy! bLazy.JS is a lightweight pure JavaScript script for lazy loading and multi-serving images. It's working in all modern browsers including IE7+.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial