Loads images, background images, scripts, styles, iframes, videos and audios asynchronously (just 241 bytes).
nodeList {NodeList} [optional] - A NodeList of elements. By default, it is the result of
querySelectorAll('[data-aload]').
aload();
$ npm install aload
$ bower install aload
Note: I recommend to use
aload inline in your HTML.
As standalone just include
aload function (just 241 bytes) inline into your HTML file:
<script>
function aload(t){"use strict";var e="data-aload";return t=t||window.document.querySelectorAll("["+e+"]"),void 0===t.length&&(t=[t]),[].forEach.call(t,function(t){t["LINK"!==t.tagName?"src":"href"]=t.getAttribute(e),t.removeAttribute(e)}),t}
</script>
You should use
data-aload attributes instead of
src or
href in your HTML tags (an image for example):
<img data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.png" width="400" height="300">
data-aload - URL of the source.
Now, you can start to load your images asynchronously!
// Onload
window.onload = function () {
};
You must add the following CSS snippet.
[data-aload] { background-image: none !important; }
Your own CSS.
.foo {
background: url('http://foobar.com/foobar.png');
}
In your HTML.
<div data-aload class="foo"></div>
<script data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.js"></script>
<link data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.css" rel="stylesheet">
<iframe data-aload="http://foobar.com" src="javascript:false"></iframe>
<video data-aload="http://foobar.com/bar.mp4" controls></video>
<audio data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.mp3" controls></audio>
If you are a front-end developer you must know about Progressive enhancement. Progressive enhancement focuses on the content and it must be showed without JavaScript.
For example, to show images when JavaScript is not enabled you should include the images inside
<noscript> tag.
<img data-aload="http://foobar.com/foo.png"
src=""
width="400"
height="300">
<noscript>
<img src="http://foobar.com/foo.png" width="400" height="300">
</noscript>
Install
gulp:
$ npm install gulp -g
Open your terminal and clone
aload by running:
$ git clone git@github.com:pazguille/aload.git
Go to aload's folder:
$ cd aload
Move to develop branch:
$ git checkout develop
Install its dependencies:
$ npm install
Code, code code!
Send pull requests.
npm run dist: Creates a distribution version of
aload. You should find two files:
./dist/aload.js and
./dist/aload.min.js.
npm test: Runs mocha tests.
MIT license. Copyright © 2016.