Checks when two floats are almost equal.
First install using npm:
npm install almost-equal
Then use as follows:
var almostEqual = require("almost-equal")
var a = 100
, b = 100 + 1e-12
//Check if a == b up to float precision
console.log(almostEqual(a, b, almostEqual.FLT_EPSILON, almostEqual.FLT_EPSILON))
//Check if a == b up to double precision
console.log(almostEqual(a, b, almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON, almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON))
almostEqual(a, b[, absoluteTolerance [, relativeTolerance]])
Checks if two floats are within the given tolerances of one another using the formula:
|a - b| < max(absoluteTolerance, min(|a|, |b|) * relativeTolerance)
a and
b are the two numbers to comapre
absoluteTolerance is a fixed minimal tolerance (set to 0 to ignore)
relativeTolerance is a tolerance that scales with a/b (set to 0 to ignore)
Returns
true if
a and
b are approximately equal.
If tolerance argument is omitted,
almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON value is used by default.
almostEqual.FLT_EPSILON
Floating point (32-bit) epsilon
almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON
Double precision (64-bit) epsilon
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License