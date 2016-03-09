Checks when two floats are almost equal.

Use

First install using npm:

npm install almost-equal

Then use as follows:

var almostEqual = require ( "almost-equal" ) var a = 100 , b = 100 + 1e-12 console .log(almostEqual(a, b, almostEqual.FLT_EPSILON, almostEqual.FLT_EPSILON)) console .log(almostEqual(a, b, almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON, almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON))

almostEqual(a, b[, absoluteTolerance [, relativeTolerance]])

Checks if two floats are within the given tolerances of one another using the formula:

|a - b| < max(absoluteTolerance, min(|a|, |b|) * relativeTolerance)

a and b are the two numbers to comapre

and are the two numbers to comapre absoluteTolerance is a fixed minimal tolerance (set to 0 to ignore)

is a fixed minimal tolerance (set to 0 to ignore) relativeTolerance is a tolerance that scales with a/b (set to 0 to ignore)

Returns true if a and b are approximately equal.

If tolerance argument is omitted, almostEqual.DBL_EPSILON value is used by default.

Floating point (32-bit) epsilon

Double precision (64-bit) epsilon

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License