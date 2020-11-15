This project is archived.
Building on the TypeScript developer experience (DX) offered by ALM, I’m creating a new product that offers a unique UI development experience for designers/developers. Signup for the Beta: https://designtsx.com
This project is powered by GitHub 🌟s ^ go ahead and star it please.
With great languages come great development tools 🌹.
Check out the website and if you need more reasons we have them.
Get it:
npm install alm -g
Run it passing in the directory you want to serve up:
Now open it in
chrome at the URL mentioned in your console. (protip use
alm -o if your default browser is Chrome)
We work hard 👷♂️ on our 📝 so please jump to the book.
But since its good to show a list so in no particular order and incomplete list:
f8 error cycling
And of course my favorite:
A key motivation for this project is to educate the community about creating great TypeScript tools. So we would love to help you understand how the project works. Checkout the developer / contributor docs.
MIT