This project is archived.

Building on the TypeScript developer experience (DX) offered by ALM, I’m creating a new product that offers a unique UI development experience for designers/developers. Signup for the Beta: https://designtsx.com

The best IDE for TypeScript

With great languages come great development tools 🌹.

Why

Check out the website and if you need more reasons we have them.

Requirements

Chrome

NodeJS v6

Usage

Get it:

npm install alm -g

Run it passing in the directory you want to serve up:

Now open it in chrome at the URL mentioned in your console. (protip use alm -o if your default browser is Chrome)

Features

But since its good to show a list so in no particular order and incomplete list:

Super slick syntax highlighting just for TypeScript

Tabs

Panes

Live file linting

Project wide linting

AST viewer

Dependency viewer / analyzer

Typescript Build

Live incremental TypeScript compile

Cursor History

Clipboard ring

Git Status gutter

Git Status scroll bar

Git reset file

Find in project

Find and replace in file (with regex support)

Multi Cursor

Rectangular selections

Command Search

TypeScript symbol search

TypeScript project selector

Live TypeScript ouput JavaScript preview

Multi monitor

Super friendly error panel with f8 error cycling

Copy paste buttons when they make sense (so you don't need to select stuff)

Type info / errors on hover

TypeScript doctor so you don't need to hover

Code folding

Bracket and tag matching

Matching bracking jumping

TypeScript formatting

editorconfig support

HTML to TSX/JSX

CSS to TS/JS

File Tree

On screen hints around current options (e.g. tree view)

Snippets

Add the feature you liked the most 🌹

And of course my favorite:

Code blaster

Contributing

A key motivation for this project is to educate the community about creating great TypeScript tools. So we would love to help you understand how the project works. Checkout the developer / contributor docs.

License

MIT