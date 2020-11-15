openbase logo
🌹 A ☁️ ready IDE just for TypeScript ❤️

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

33

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

FUTURE

This project is archived.

Building on the TypeScript developer experience (DX) offered by ALM, I’m creating a new product that offers a unique UI development experience for designers/developers. Signup for the Beta: https://designtsx.com

DesignTSX

ARCHIVE

The best IDE for TypeScript

Join the chat at gitter

This project is powered by GitHub 🌟s ^ go ahead and star it please.

Build Status NPM version

With great languages come great development tools 🌹.

Why

Check out the website and if you need more reasons we have them.

Requirements

  • Chrome
  • NodeJS v6

Usage

Get it:

npm install alm -g

Run it passing in the directory you want to serve up:

Now open it in chrome at the URL mentioned in your console. (protip use alm -o if your default browser is Chrome)

main

Features

We work hard 👷‍♂️ on our 📝 so please jump to the book.

But since its good to show a list so in no particular order and incomplete list:

  • Super slick syntax highlighting just for TypeScript
  • Tabs
  • Panes
  • Live file linting
  • Project wide linting
  • AST viewer
  • Dependency viewer / analyzer
  • Typescript Build
  • Live incremental TypeScript compile
  • Cursor History
  • Clipboard ring
  • Git Status gutter
  • Git Status scroll bar
  • Git reset file
  • Find in project
  • Find and replace in file (with regex support)
  • Multi Cursor
  • Rectangular selections
  • Command Search
  • TypeScript symbol search
  • TypeScript project selector
  • Live TypeScript ouput JavaScript preview
  • Multi monitor
  • Super friendly error panel with f8 error cycling
  • Copy paste buttons when they make sense (so you don't need to select stuff)
  • Type info / errors on hover
  • TypeScript doctor so you don't need to hover
  • Code folding
  • Bracket and tag matching
  • Matching bracking jumping
  • TypeScript formatting
  • editorconfig support
  • HTML to TSX/JSX
  • CSS to TS/JS
  • File Tree
  • On screen hints around current options (e.g. tree view)
  • Snippets
  • Add the feature you liked the most 🌹

And of course my favorite:

  • Code blaster

Contributing

A key motivation for this project is to educate the community about creating great TypeScript tools. So we would love to help you understand how the project works. Checkout the developer / contributor docs.

License

MIT

