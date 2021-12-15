NPM wrapper around allure-commandline
Allure Commandline is a tool to generate Allure report from test results. Now you can get it installed directly from NPM.
npm install -g allure-commandline --save-dev
allure <command> [<args>]
Run
allure help for list of supported commands
You can also call Allure commands from your Node.js code:
var allure = require('allure-commandline');
// returns ChildProcess instance
var generation = allure(['generate', 'allure-results']);
generation.on('exit', function(exitCode) {
console.log('Generation is finished with code:', exitCode);
});
Allure package should be downloaded from external storage. Repository content doesn't have actual code.
$ npm version 2.13.0
./fetch-source
npm publish