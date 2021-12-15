openbase logo
allure-commandline

by allure-framework
2.13.8 (see all)

NPM wrapper around Allure commandline

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Reporting

Readme

Allure Commandline

npm version

NPM wrapper around allure-commandline

Allure Commandline is a tool to generate Allure report from test results. Now you can get it installed directly from NPM.

Install

  1. Allure requires Java 8 or higher
  2. npm install -g allure-commandline --save-dev

Usage

allure <command> [<args>]

Run allure help for list of supported commands

Node.js API

You can also call Allure commands from your Node.js code:

var allure = require('allure-commandline');

// returns ChildProcess instance
var generation = allure(['generate', 'allure-results']);

generation.on('exit', function(exitCode) {
    console.log('Generation is finished with code:', exitCode);
});

Development

Allure package should be downloaded from external storage. Repository content doesn't have actual code.

  1. Update package version $ npm version 2.13.0
  2. Download Allure-commandline package: ./fetch-source
  3. Pubslish result to NPM: npm publish

