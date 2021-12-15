Allure Commandline

NPM wrapper around allure-commandline

Allure Commandline is a tool to generate Allure report from test results. Now you can get it installed directly from NPM.

Install

Allure requires Java 8 or higher npm install -g allure-commandline --save-dev

Usage

allure < command > [ < args > ]

Run allure help for list of supported commands

Node.js API

You can also call Allure commands from your Node.js code:

var allure = require ( 'allure-commandline' ); var generation = allure([ 'generate' , 'allure-results' ]); generation.on( 'exit' , function ( exitCode ) { console .log( 'Generation is finished with code:' , exitCode); });

Development

Allure package should be downloaded from external storage. Repository content doesn't have actual code.