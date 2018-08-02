1kb(gzip)代码搞定开发调试发布，错误监控上报，用户问题定位。
url带参数唤起有两个目的，第一是方便网站开发过程中显示vConsole面板，第二是发给投诉反馈网站错误的用户显示vConsole面板用于定位错误。
npm install alloylever
CDN地址下载下来使用:
AlloyLever.config({
cdn:'//s.url.cn/qqun/qun/qqweb/m/qun/confession/js/vconsole.min.js', //vconsole的CDN地址
reportUrl: "//a.qq.com", //错误上报地址
reportPrefix: 'qun', //错误上报msg前缀，一般用于标识业务类型
reportKey: 'msg', //错误上报msg前缀的key，用户上报系统接收存储msg
otherReport: { //需要上报的其他信息
uin: 491862102
},
entry:"#entry" //请点击这个DOM元素6次召唤vConsole。//你可以通过AlloyLever.entry('#entry2')设置多个机关入口召唤神龙
})
AlloyLever会监听
window.onerror并把错误信息保存下来，并且上报到reportUrl，你也可以召唤到vConsole并显示出来错误和相关日志。
或者使用这个CDN也可以://pub.idqqimg.com/qqun/qun/qqweb/m/qun/confession/js/vconsole.min.js
只要你的页面引用了AlloyLever，你只需要在你的url里带上 vconsole=show 就能显示vConsole面板。如:
//加载并显示log面板
http://localhost:63342/AlloyLever/index.html?vconsole=show
//加载但不显示log面板
http://localhost:63342/AlloyLever/index.html?vconsole=hide
//不加载vConsole脚本
http://localhost:63342/AlloyLever/index.html
这些url的作用很好理解:
1kb(gzip) js library contains development debugging, error monitoring and reporting, user problem localization features.
There are two purposes for URL parameter arousal, the first is to display the vConsole panel during the website development process, and the second is to send a complaint to the feedback site. The wrong user displays the vConsole panel for locating errors.
npm install alloylever
or get it from cdn:
AlloyLever.config({
cdn:'//s.url.cn/qqun/qun/qqweb/m/qun/confession/js/vconsole.min.js', //vconsole CDN address
reportUrl: "//a.qq.com", //Error reporting address
reportPrefix: 'qun', //An error reporting msg prefix is generally used to differentiate business types
reportKey: 'msg', //Error reporting msg prefix key, user reporting system receives storage msg
otherReport: { //Other information to be reported
uin: 491862102
},
entry:"#entry" //Please click on this DOM element to summon vConsole 6 times. You can use AlloyLever.entry('#entry2') add more entry
})
AlloyLever will listen to
window.onerror and save the error information, and report to reportUrl, you can also call vConsole and display errors and related logs.
As long as your page references AlloyLever, you simply display the vConsole panel with the vconsole=show in your url. Such as:
//load and display the log panel
http://localhost:63342/AlloyLever/index.html?vconsole=show
//load but don't display the log panel
http://localhost:63342/AlloyLever/index.html?vconsole=hide
//don't load vConsole
http://localhost:63342/AlloyLever/index.html
The role of these URL is well understood:
This content is released under the MIT License.