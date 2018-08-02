AlloyLever

1kb(gzip)代码搞定开发调试发布，错误监控上报，用户问题定位。

支持错误监控和上报

支持 vConsole错误展示

支持开发阶段使用 vConsole

支持生产环境机关拉取 vConsole

支持预埋机关唤起

支持url带参数唤起

url带参数唤起有两个目的，第一是方便网站开发过程中显示vConsole面板，第二是发给投诉反馈网站错误的用户显示vConsole面板用于定位错误。

安装

npm install alloylever

CDN地址下载下来使用:

https://unpkg.com/alloylever

使用指南

AlloyLever.config({ cdn : '//s.url.cn/qqun/qun/qqweb/m/qun/confession/js/vconsole.min.js' , reportUrl : "//a.qq.com" , reportPrefix : 'qun' , reportKey : 'msg' , otherReport : { uin : 491862102 }, entry : "#entry" })

AlloyLever会监听 window.onerror 并把错误信息保存下来，并且上报到reportUrl，你也可以召唤到vConsole并显示出来错误和相关日志。 或者使用这个CDN也可以://pub.idqqimg.com/qqun/qun/qqweb/m/qun/confession/js/vconsole.min.js

url唤起vConsole

只要你的页面引用了AlloyLever，你只需要在你的url里带上 vconsole=show 就能显示vConsole面板。如:

http : http : http :

这些url的作用很好理解:

开发阶段用于调试

发给投诉的用户打开带有vconsole=show的url

在线演示

QQ交流群491862102

AlloyLever

1kb(gzip) js library contains development debugging, error monitoring and reporting, user problem localization features.

support error monitoring and reporting

support for vConsole error display

support the development phase by using vConsole

support the production environment authorities to pull vConsole

support DOM evokes vConsole

supports url evokes vConsole

There are two purposes for URL parameter arousal, the first is to display the vConsole panel during the website development process, and the second is to send a complaint to the feedback site. The wrong user displays the vConsole panel for locating errors.

Install

npm install alloylever

or get it from cdn:

https://unpkg.com/alloylever

Usage

AlloyLever.config({ cdn : '//s.url.cn/qqun/qun/qqweb/m/qun/confession/js/vconsole.min.js' , reportUrl : "//a.qq.com" , reportPrefix : 'qun' , reportKey : 'msg' , otherReport : { uin : 491862102 }, entry : "#entry" })

AlloyLever will listen to window.onerror and save the error information, and report to reportUrl, you can also call vConsole and display errors and related logs.

URL evokes vConsole

As long as your page references AlloyLever, you simply display the vConsole panel with the vconsole=show in your url. Such as:

http : http : http :

The role of these URL is well understood:

development phase for debugging

open the URL with vconsole=show to the user who has complained

DEMO

License

This content is released under the MIT License.